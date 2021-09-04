Sunday Football Cheat Sheet: All the best international tips in one place

England v Andorra: Bank on Bamford to bag on debut

England v Andorra

Sunday 5 September, 17:00 kick-off

Live on ITV 1

Paul Higham expects Patrick Bamford to start and get in the goals on his England debut against Andorra at Wembley on Sunday.

Paul says: "He got 17 goals for Leeds last season but not only that, Patrick Bamford's all around play was superb and his fitness, work rate and intelligent link-up play all caught the eye.

He should slot in nicely in Kane's spot up front, and even if he doesn't get the start as expected, he will surely see the field at some point and with his ability against this Andorra defence he is odds-on to find the net.

I expect Bamford to start and I'm happy to take that gamble and back him to score twice here, which is also just a shades of odds-on as the bookies also expect him to line-up from the start.

Arsenal man Saka is the other player of interest here too, and his direct running and pace should be far too much for Andorra to handle - he's odds-against to score at Wembley so added to a Bamford brace gives us a nice little return courtesy of a Bet Builder double.

Belarus v Wales Tips: James can pinch victory for The Dragons

Belarus v Wales

Sunday, 14:00

Live on Sky Sports

Wales are still ranked in the top 20 in the world and should be able to edge past Belarus on Sunday afternoon, says Dave Tindall.

Dave says: "I think Wales can nick the win here but rather than look to Gareth Bale I'll put my cash on Dan James instead. James got the winner when these sides last met while he also got that all-important goal which defeated the Czechs.

"He should be itching to impress new boss Marcelo Bielsa after his move to Leeds in the transfer window and looks a better bet than Bale based on recent history.

"Almost amazingly, Bale hasn't scored in his last 16 games for Wales, a stretch which goes back almost two years. He's proved his weight in gold with plenty of assists but the goals have dried up.

"Head to the Bet Builder and, not for the first time, back James to register in a narrow Wales win."

World Cup Qualifiers: Belgium will concede again

Belgium 1.42/5 v Czech Republic 8.07/1; The Draw 4.84/1

Kick off, 19:45

Dan Fitch says: "Belgium enjoyed a 5-2 win away in Estonia on Thursday night and are three points ahead of second placed Czech Republic in Group E, who beat Belarus 1-0 at home. With the Czechs having performed well at Euro 2020, they should get on the scoresheet against a Belgian side that are much better going forward, than defending these days. Back both teams to score and Belgium to win at 3.412/5."

World Cup Qualifiers: Italy can win important game

Switzerland 4.03/1 v Italy 1.981/1; The Draw 3.45

Kick off, 19:45

Dan Fitch says: "Italy's long unbeaten record was preserved in midweek, but the European Championship winners dropped points in a 1-1 home draw with Bulgaria. That result makes this game a very important one, with Switzerland four points behind, but with two games in hand. Italy beat Switzerland 3-0 during the group stage of the Euros and even as the visitors, the 1.981/1 for the away win is value."