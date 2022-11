Germany collapsed against Japan

Sapin put seven past Costa Rica

Spain beat Germany 6-0 in last meeting

Spain v Germany

Sunday 27 November, 19:00

Spain on a high after magnificent seven

It's difficult to truly assess how good Spain's 7-0 win over Costa Rica was, as the CONCACAF side produced one of the worst World Cup performances in living memory. They put no pressure on the ball, and yet used a curiously high line, and they played with an almost complete lack of intensity.

Perhaps the most encouraging aspect of the display from Luis Enrique's side was that they had six different scorers, one of whom was Atletico Madrid centre-forward Alvaro Morata. He is notoriously a confidence player, so making a goalscoring start is a positive development. Another positive was a stunning volley from Gavi, making him the youngest World Cup goalscorer in Spain's history.

Luis Enrique could name an unchanged line-up after such a comprehensive victory, a win that saw La Roja conserve energy. Left-back Jose Gaya is still struggling with injury, but other than that Spain have a clean bill of health. It will be interesting to see if Manchester City defensive midfielder Rodri is once again deployed at centre-back.

Japan disaster has stirred echoes of Russia

Four years ago, Germany crashed out in the group stage of a World Cup for the first time, and now in Qatar they are behind the 8-ball after just one match. The 2-1 defeat to Japan was clumsy and careless, and it's damaged the reputation of coach Hansi Flick. Germany dominated the game for over an hour, but failed to add to Ilkay Gundogan's first-half penalty, and then strikes from Ritsu Doan and Takuma Asano (who both play in the Bundesliga for Freiburg and Bochum respectively) snatched a famous win for the Blue Samurai.

The fallout was startling. Gundogan raged about Germany conceding a winner that he described as "the easiest goal ever scored at a World Cup", while Thomas Müller had a disagreement with an ARD reporter about whether Japan's comeback was in the offing for a while (she thought it was, he disagreed). Prominent German journalist Raphael Honigstein has suggested the performance showed that Flick's players can't quite trust each other.

There were some positives, although they had rather faded by the final whistle. Teenage titan Jamal Musiala displayed the kind of form he has been producing all season for Bayern Munich, although he wasted two excellent chances that he had created for himself. Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer also looked sharp, making several fine saves as Japan pushed hard in the second half.

Leroy Sané is still struggling with a knee injury, while Flick has decisions to make in defence and midfield. Nico Schlotterbeck had a tough game at centre-back, and could lose his place, while Leon Goretzka is pushing hard for a recall. Kai Havertz struggled at centre-forward, and it remains to be seen whether a more orthodox striker will be used.

Spain are fair favourites

Spain are priced at 2.427/5 in the Match Odds market, and given the situation that makes sense. Germany have to force the pace, and in theory that should play into Spain's hands at some stage. The teams' last meeting was in the Nations League in 2020, and Spain dished out a 6-0 drubbing, as Ferran Torres struck a hat-trick.

However, I'm more drawn to the goals markets here, because if Germany open the game up, this could become something of a basketball match. Spain are 2.111/10 to score at least two goals on the Sportsbook, and given their opponents' defensive deficiencies, that's a bar that Luis Enrique's men are capable of clearing.

If you think Spain will win, you can boost the price to 2.8815/8 on the Sportsbook by backing Spain to win and Over 1.5 Goals. I can't see this being 1-0 to Spain, as Germany have to go for broke if they are trailing.

Magic Musiala can shine again

If you sift through the wreckage of Germany's defeat to Japan, the shiniest bit of debris you'll find is the performance of Musiala. He showed some mesmerising skill, and got himself into some great scoring positions.

You can back him just to have a shot on target at 1.84/5 on the Sportsbook, and although his shooting was wayward against Japan, I still think that's a great bet.

If you want a bigger price, you can use the Bet Builder to back Over 2.5 Goals and both Ferran Torres and Musiala to have a shot on target at 3.87. Torres scored twice against Costa Rica.