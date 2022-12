Sign up for our World Cup Newsletter here

Portugal and South Korea meet on Friday afternoon in a curious Group H encounter. The Europeans are strong favourites, but with the group as good as won - just 1.011/100 to back on the Betfair Exchange - they have very little to play for.

The South Koreans will be eyeing up a shock win to give them a small chance of finishing in the top two and making the last 16.

South Korea have previous in this fixture

A look at the head-to-head shows one win for South Korea when World Cup hosts back in 2002, a result that knocked Portugal out at the group stage.

There's no chance of that with Portugal in the last 16 already thanks to a pair of wins from the first two games but South Korea can still make the latter rounds, although it's hugely unlikely.

They must win this, and hope for a draw or slim Ghana defeat in the other fixture. Little wonder they are double figure odds to qualify with Exchange bettors.

Nevertheless with the group win basically wrapped up we can and must ponder Portugal's enthusiasm for the scrap here. France's loss against Tunisia on Wednesday shows the danger of blindly backing the better team and there is the prospect of Fernando Santos resting a few.

While you would never doubt Ronaldo's appetite for more goals, it would probably be a sensible move to rest those 37-year-old legs. If you think he starts and scores you can bet the Portuguese legend at 2.111/10 for a goal anytime, 4.57/2 to break the deadlock.

But there is little doubt that South Korea have far more motivation than their opponent. That may explain the Betfair Exchange market move against Portugal - from a low of 1.4640/85 they have settled around the 1.84/5 mark - while South Korea are around 4.67/2 having opened at 10.09/1.

South Korea v Portugal Prediction - Take a chance on the Taeguk Warriors

So can Son Heung-min and co pull off the upset? It's hard to gauge from their two games - a turgid 0-0 against Uruguay followed by a rollercoaster 3-2 defeat to Ghana.

The latter match saw South Korea battle back from 2-0 down to level midway through the second half only to concede a third just minutes later. They're unreliable but at the prices they are the only bet that appeals in the match odds. I'd keep stakes small and take a chance on the Taegeuk Warriors.

I would, however, be ready to lay a little of my wager should we be ahead late on. Backing South Korea at 4.57/2 and laying at around 1.75/7 (to retain stakes or take a profit) would be my plan of attack.

Back South Korea @ 4.5

If they are to pull it off then surely Son will find the back of the net. He's cut a frustrated figure so far, but is still dangerous and at 3.55/2 to score he is a tempting wager.

For Bet Builder purposes I would add the assist into the bet, too. Son takes corners and free kicks and 2.35/4 on scoring or assisting makes a solid platform for a single game multi. You can add in three or more shots on target for the underogs into a Bet Builder that pays at a little bigger than 3.5.