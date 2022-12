Tips for both of Saturday's round of 16 matches

Netherlands 1.97 v USA 4.8, the Draw 3.45

15:00

Live on BBC1

Mike Norman says: "If Netherlands faced USA four times under exactly the same circumstances as they'll face each other on Saturday, then would you fancy Berhalter's men to win at least once? If yes, then backing the USA at 4.6 is the bet for you.

"I'm very tempted to say yes, but I also wouldn't be surprised if at least three of those mythical meetings were low-scoring affairs that went right to the wire given that a World Cup quarter-final is at stake.

"From six group games played between them, not a single one finished with Over 2.5 Goals paying out, so I think Under 2.5 Goals is a very fair price here at 1.66.

"And both teams conceded only once in their three group games; Netherlands recording scorelines of 2-0, 1-1 and 2-0, while for the USA it was 1-1, 0-0 and 1-0."

The Opta Stat: "Netherlands are unbeaten in all 10 of their World Cup matches under Louis van Gaal (W7 D3), keeping five clean sheets in their last six games at the finals, including shutouts in each of their last three in the knockout stages."

Argentina 1.22 v Australia 16.0, the Draw 7.8

19:00

Live on BBC1

Nathan Joyes: "What is encouraging for the bet I'm going to side with is the fact we've seen Argentina in multiple positions already in this World Cup. We've seen them frustrated, lose and have no choice but to secure a win. Yet a key theme is that they stay disciplined.

"They picked up just the one yellow card against Mexico, as well as Poland, but didn't pick up a single yellow against Saudi Arabia. They focused on their football and never lost their heads - a great trait to have in a World Cup.

"Australia, on the other hand, picked up two against Denmark and three against France. I can see plenty of similarities between the French game and this one, with Argentina having the majority of the ball, moving the ball quicker and playing in and around Australia's final third.

"Similar to the French, Argentina have quality all over the park. You don't need me to discuss Messi, but they've shown against Mexico and Poland that they are a team."

Paul Higham says: "Most of Argentina's creative players are pretty short to do anything in this game, and I think Australia could limit them if they manage to avoid conceding an early goal.

"So instead we're looking at the cards and corners markets for our Bet Builder here, as in terms of corners Argentina have had 22 themselves while their opposition has won just five - the same as Australia have managed.

"I like the 7/5 on Argentina to get over 7.5 corners and at least match the eight that France managed when they played them in the group.

"Also using the France game as a pointer, let's add in Australia to get over 3.5 cards at 7/4 - that's one more than they picked up against the French."

