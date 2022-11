Following another goalless first half, few would have predicted what was to come in the second half in the Group H game between Portugal and Ghana.

There was no surprise in the first talking point with Cristiano Ronaldo becoming the first player in history to score in five different World Cups, but that just sparked a barrage of goals and carnage on the Betfair Exchange.

Four more goals followed in a frantic second half, with both the Under 3.5 Goals and Under 4.5 Goals options being matched at the minimum price of 1.011/100, and the Over 4.5 Goals option being backed at the massive price of 250.0249/1.

But that wasn't the biggest price matched, that came in the Correct Score market where the 3-2 Portugal was matched at the ceiling price of 1000.0 on the Exchange.

Who saw that coming at half-time?



The backers that had £2.22 on at 1000.#PORGHA | #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/5lTi9OWTyS -- Betfair Exchange (@BetfairExchange) November 24, 2022

The 1.011/100 backers were made to sweat as over £1.2 million was traded on Portugal at the basement price. They'll be very thankful that Inaki Williams didn't nab a draw for Ghana at the death.

Prior to the game, Ronaldo was 16/1 with the Betfair Sportsbook to win the FIFA Golden Boot. After today's exploits, he's now a 12/1 shot. Portugal play Uruguay on Monday and Ronaldo will have his eyes on more goals there.

