Richarlison an obvious Golden Boot candidate

Gabriel Jesus now needs to be patient

Ronaldo is right to leave Manchester United

When you score the winning goals, of course you're the star of the day but I would also like to highlight how strong Brazil were collectively, always having the control of the match against Serbia and creating them a lot of problems through the 90 minutes of play.

Richarlison was the one dismantling Serbia's resistance with an opportune touch for the first goal and a superb execution on the second which I think is the most beautiful goal of the tournament so far.

I see Richarlison taking a lot of confidence from this match and having a solid campaign that might guide him to the top of the scorers list at the end of the tournament.

He seems to have a particular taste for scoring with the national team and after such a prolific performance I'm sure he is now seen as an absolute certain starter and an obvious candidate for the 2022 World Cup Golden Boot (Editor: Richarlison is now 6/1 favourite to win the Golden Boot).

Gabriel Jesus needs to be patient after Richarlison's performance

If Gabriel Jesus was fighting to become a starter in the Brazilian national team his space was closed by Richarlison against Serbia and now the Arsenal striker just needs to be patient enough to wait for an opportunity that should come if Brazil gets to the latter stages of the tournament.

If that's the case, then he will have at least a chance as starter to prove Tite was wrong by letting him on the bench, anyway it will be tough because Richarlison is now full of confidence after scoring twice at the start of the competition.

It's easier to perform with the Brazil national team than with Tottenham

Many wonder why Richarlison doesn't score as many goals at Tottenham as he does for Brazil but we must recognise two completely different scenarios.

With Brazil, he plays with some of the best players in the world and becomes easier to get to finishing zones while at Spurs, even being a top team in England, we aren't exactly speaking about an attacking force such as Man City or Liverpool.

It's normal that he doesn't get to scoring positions so often there while with Brazil he is assisted by Neymar, Vini Jr, Raphinha or Paqueta.

For that reason, I don't see it as some kind of confidence or adaptability problem for Richarlison at Tottenham, especially because he's played in the Premier League for a while, but yes, he does play for a team that isn't quite good enough to be attacking for most of the time in their matches.

England and Spain confirmed their ambition to fight for the World Cup

England and Spain registered big wins in their opening games and proved their offensive power right from the beginning, but, despite that I might say that Spain had it easy against a Costa Rica team that gave them no work.

Soon, we'll reach the knockout phase and only at that time we will see how strong this Spanish team really is.

Germany at risk of being knocked out at group phase

There were two major surprises on GW1 of the World Cup with Argentina and Germany beaten by Saudi Arabia and Japan respectively after scoring first. I see Argentina turning things around against Mexico and Poland to qualify to the next round since they are stronger and must react after being humiliated by Saudi Arabia.

But Germany is in real danger cause they will need to beat Spain to remain confident about qualifying to the next round and that isn't an easy task after what we saw from a confident Spain in the first match.

Without coach confidence Cristiano Ronaldo is right to leave Manchester United

We all know the great story Cristiano Ronaldo built at Old Trafford but this season things changed with the arrival of a new manager that clearly didn't see him as a major part of his squad.

The Portuguese attacker was an absolute starter throughout his career and being benched so often left him in an awkward situation and I think that leaving now was the best for both parties.

Cristiano can still play at the highest level, and he proved it in his first match at the World Cup by scoring a goal and helping Portugal to claim their first three points at the competition. He also played around 85 minutes.

Furthermore, he established another record by scoring in five World Cups hitting another impressive milestone in his career, so I can only congratulate him for that as well as the Portuguese national team for starting with a victory.