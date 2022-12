Brazil should have won in normal time

Brazil must be managed by a Brazilian

Kane suffered mental block but England can be proud

Southgate should stay

Get Rivaldo's semi-final predictions

Sign up for our World Cup Newsletter here

When you lose a penalty shootout, your decisions are always discussed. After Brazil were eliminated in the penalty shootout against Croatia, many people criticized the fact that Neymar didn't get to take one because he was fifth on the list and the team had lost before the shootout got that far.

I disagree with those opinions as nobody would be complaining about Neymar's place in the shootout order if Brazil had won.

If Neymar had taken the first and score, and then Rodrygo had taken the last penalty and missed, everyone would have argued that Neymar should have gone last. That's part of football.

Croatia had psychological advangtage

What may have contributed most to the defeat was that the Croatian team came into the penalty shootout growing in confidence, while Brazil felt they should have decided the match earlier.

That gave the psychological advantage to the European team who had even beaten Japan the same way.

It was a very sad day for the whole country, but especially for the players who had great confidence that they could go far and bring home the Hexa.

Brazil must be managed by a Brazilian

After the elimination of Brazil from the World Cup, Tite announced his departure, and many names are already circulating in the media to succeed him in the post.

As I've always maintained, the Brazilian team should be managed by a Brazilian who knows our football and our culture.

Fernando Diniz, Dorival Junior, Rogério Ceni or Renato Gaúcho as very valid candidates.

What's more, I can see a coaching staff made up of people who took part in the Tetra or Penta tournaments being able to add knowledge and experience to deal with the decisive moments in a competition.

Argentina have shown how this can be done. Their head coach Lionel Scaloni has benefited from the assistance of other former players such as Pablo Aimar or Walter Samuel.

Kane suffered mental block

England striker Harry Kane suffered from a mental block when it came to taking his second penalty of the quarter-final against France.

After scoring the first one with class, he was aware that his Tottenham Hugo Lloris teammate knew him very well.

Kane didn't want to take the penalty in his usual way, to avoid the Frenchman being able to stop the kick, so Kane will have run up to the ball without knowing where he was going to hit it.

It's a tough moment for any player, but as captain he would never ask another player to hit it at that time.

England had a good World Cup

England had a good World Cup. They were beaten in the quarter finals, not by a team they would have expected to beat, but by world champions France in a very tight match.

England had some bad luck at key moments.

So unlike Spain or Brazil who quickly announced the departures of their managers, I don't think England be disappointed and there will certainly be room to keep manager Gareth Southgate.

In any case, it will also depend on the coach's own wishes as well as on pressure from the media and the fans.

I'm rooting for Morocco

One of the great stories of this Cup has been the Morocco team that qualified for the knockout stages from a strong group, that included Belgium and Croatia, then eliminated powerful Spain and Portugal teams.

The Moroccan team has been giving everything in every game. It should be noted that they have almost all their players playing in Europe and that means they are not just a team of unknown players.

In Wednesday's semi-final against France, I expect a similar match to the previous ones against Spain and Portugal. The Moroccan team will look to defend well and break on the counterattack.

In fact, I am now even rooting for the Moroccan team so that their beautiful story can have another chapter and they can reach the final, not least because I have a friend in Morocco who is very happy and excited.

Of course, theoretically France is superior and can often impose their strength if they approach the game with the utmost seriousness.

I would say the same about Argentina in Tuesday's semi-final. They will have the advantage over Croatia but it will not be easy for them after Croatia showed what they can achieve in their game against Brazil.