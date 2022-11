World Cup winner of Foden's England situation

Changes expected for Brazil

Sign up for our World Cup Newsletter here

Brazil should make changes against Cameroon

After booking their place in the next phase, I expect Brazil to make some changes at the team that will face Cameroon.

I would like to see Rodrygo replacing Neymar as second forward in the match. I also think that Tite will make other changes since Brazil have a great squad and some starters are not so young and could benefit from a good rest.

I can see great players such as Bruno Guimaraes, Antony or Gabriel Jesus having their chances in the match.

In total I expect around five or six changes to Friday's match against a Cameroon team that is still dreaming with the qualification.

Argentina will beat Poland

I said that Argentina's loss to Saudi Arabia wouldn't be repeated even if the teams faced each other 10 times. I wasn't surprised to see Argentina bounce back against Mexico.

Lionel Messi and his teammates were aware of all the pressure on their shoulders.

That was visible in their nervous performance, but Messi managed to produce his magic and open up Mexico's defence.

After Argentina's first goal, things got easier for them, and now with their confidence back I expect them to beat Poland and qualify for the last 16 as group winners.

Portugal can reach the latter stages

Just like Brazil, Portugal booked their place in the last 16 after comfortably beating Uruguay by 2-0.

Yes, Uruguay had chances to score but Portugal were far superior throughout the match and deserved the win.

Now, Cristiano Ronaldo's team only needs to draw against South Korea to finish first in their group and avoid Brazil in the last 16, as long as Brazil beat Cameroon.

The Portuguese team looks pretty solid and with the quality of their players they can reach the latter stages of the tournament.