Apart from Brazil, I see France going well in their title defence, especially looking at the way they are playing, focused on feeding Kylian Mbappe's talent, and the PSG forward is really in great form right now, leading the World Cup top scorers.

They'll face a solid England team in the quarter finals and I'm picturing a 50/50 match in which Mbappe's star quality might be the difference between the teams.

Both teams are producing solid campaigns at the World Cup and have confidence going into their clash, so, it will certainly be a great match in which anything can happen.

Another team shining in the tournament is Portugal, who thrashed Switzerland in a 6-1 win, showing once again how talented they are. I wouldn't be surprised if Portugal got to their first World Cup Final in their history.

Brazil had a great first half against South Korea

Brazil managed to grab a comfortable win against South Korea after a very strong start that allowed the team to score two early goals.

And with the Koreans trying to fight back Brazil had even more space to play and ended up putting four past South Korea in the first 45 minutes.

I would say that we could have scored a few more in the second half, but the team preferred to control the tempo and preserve their energy for future matches.

Spain exaggerated their ball possession and forgot to attack Morocco

Spain was surprisingly knocked out by Morocco in a match they completely dominated possession-wise but weren't aggressive enough to get to their opponent's goal more often and that generated a massive surprise.

They simply do not have players capable of shooting from outside the box or who can dribble to create spaces in the opponents area and that really causes a lot of confusion to me.

I was looking to the match and imagining that if I was in that match, I would try some shots from outside the box cause that's where the space was.

Also, it was clear Spain didn't look to have a plan B of generating more crosses into the box, so, they became predictable for a Morocco team that remained organised throughout the match.

'Nowadays, we must dance accordingly to the sound' and if the match is asking for something different you have to change your strategy to try and confuse your opponent.

Morocco have a good bunch of players - almost all of them playing abroad - and they managed to remain patient and even counterattack very dangerously. They could have won the match before the penalty shootout.

Penalty shootouts are very nervous moments for the players

Getting into a penalty shootout is very tough for the players. I had that experience in the 1998 World Cup semi final against Netherlands and all I can say is that in those 50 metres you walk to the ball, a lot of things cross your mind.

Should I shoot to the left, the right or into the middle? Should I wait for the goalkeeper to move first or go straight into the ball? All these things will impact your decision on top of all the training you might have done before the match.

But you also have the physical and psychological fatigue from a tough match, some of those specialists in penalties could already have been replaced and so, a penalty shootout becomes a very tense and nervous moment and very tough to predict.