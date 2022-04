Rivaldo Exclusive: Big chance for England to win the World Cup with Kane the key

England have a big chance after kind draw



England have a big chance in this World Cup. The chances of getting through the first round are very big, especially to qualify as group leaders after today's draw.

They are fully capable of qualifying for the next round without any problems. The knockout stages are always more complicated, but the World Cup is the World Cup!

It's a one-off game and anything can happen, but it's important to focus on qualifying from the group as winners so you can play the second-placed team from another group, some team that hasn't perhaps started the World Cup so strong.

Harry Kane can become England's record goalscorer and fight to win the World Cup Golden Boot



Harry Kane is a great player. He plays for a great team, a traditional team like England. I really enjoy watching him play and I think he has a great chance to fight with other big names to be top scorer.

Kane has what it takes to break that record and become England's all-time top scorer. Being top scorer in the World Cup and being world champions is an ambition in any player's career.

I was second top scorer and I know how important that is. The World Cup is totally different to any other competition, he needs to establish himself in the tournament, fight for the top scorer and help England to go far in search of a possible title, which hasn't happened for a long time.

He would be in my top scorer ranking, just like many others I've seen, like Ronaldo.

In the Brazilian national team, he would fight to be a starter. Brazil have great players, it would be a good competition!

He is undoubtedly a great player and would give the coach a hard time to decide his starting XI, since Kane would always be a strong candidate to start.