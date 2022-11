England saw off defending World Cup champions France to claim victory in a thriller at Haydock Park Racecourse on Saturday

Six horses represented England, France, Brazil, Argentina, Spain and Germany lined up to contest a five-furlong race to predict the outcome of the 2022 World Cup

Bryony Frost celebrated at the post as she steered England home after seeing off the challenge of 2021-22 National Hunt Champion Jockey Brian Hughes on World Cup holders France

Glenn Hoddle was on hand to present Bryony Frost and England with a trophy in front of a cheering crowd and hopes the team in Qatar can be inspired by the win - "it would be a great double!"

Gareth Southgate's side are 8/1 to replicate the success by going on to win the World Cup in Qatar

How the race was won

England are set for glory in Qatar after they stormed to victory in the Betfair Race to the World Cup Stakes.

The five-furlong dash at Haydock Park Racecourse, to predict the winner of the World Cup, was won by England - ridden by top jockey Bryony Frost.

Horses representing the top six sides in the World Cup lined up with Brazil and Argentina strongly-fancied to triumph, but in the end it was Bryony Frost that steered England home to leave her rivals in her wake.

England started slowly in the opening stages as Argentina and Germany took an early lead in the race. Bryony Frost put the home favourite in a position to strike in the closing stages, but France appeared to be finishing the strongest, only for England to dig deep and come home first.

Now the Three Lions are hoping the victory on course will be a sign their time for glory has finally come as they prepare to kick off their campaign against Iran on Monday.

Race To The World Cup Stakes



England

France

Brazil

Argentina

Spain

Germany



It was the first ever horse race to predict the outcome of the World Cup!



Who would win, is football coming home?



Hoddle & Frost Verdict

The victory was greeted with cheers from the Haydock crowd and former England manager and Betfair ambassador Glenn Hoddle was on hand in the winners' enclosure for the trophy celebrations.

Hoddle now hopes the race is a sign Gareth Southgate's side will come out on top in Qatar in the coming weeks.

Betfair ambassador Glenn Hoddle said: "The whole thing was great, really good fun and a really good race. It's always good to beat the French! The French were coming first and we just pipped them.

So what's lovely is it sets it up nicely for Qatar and now the boys have got to go out there and win it for the country. That would be a great double! When you're in a World Cup tournament, you need to take every positive you can get. The boys will be trying for their country as Bryony Frost was for England today."

Betfair ambassador Bryony Frost said: "England gave us all a boost last year when we were piling into the pubs to cheer them on in the Euros, so hopefully we can go even further this year. I hope football comes home, so I'll be cheering on the lads. We all really enjoyed the race, the vibe coming out with all the jockeys was awesome and the crowd absolutely loved it too."

Betfair are donating £10,000 to the Injured Jockeys Fund on behalf of the jockeys, owners and trainers that have contributed to making the race possible

The Betfair Race to the World Cup Stakes was supported by the Professional Jockeys Association, British Horse Racing Authority and the Jockey Club