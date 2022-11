Don't miss Betfair's very own charity race at Haydock

The race has some of the industry's best jockeys

Will football come home at Haydock?

Al Dudman takes us through the contenders for Betfair's Race To The World Cup Stakes charity race at Haydock on Saturday, while Daryl Carter weighs in with the final decision.

Sadly, Ireland have had to pull out...

Great rivals to England and usually come out on top against their old foe. Another with a rich world history and will have divine inspiration with the "Hooves Of God" helping them on their way across the testing conditions at Haydock.

If they win, expect a ticker-tape reception and recent South American form gives them the edge on Brazil and they won't mind a Messi or tactical affair. Nice recent prep effort against the UAE puts them in good shape and have a great amount of experience. The one to beat?



One of the best pedigrees on show and an impeccable record on the big stage. Many will make the famous yellow their 'Selecao' for Saturday and this performer hails from a stable with some of the most iconic names in the great game.

Lost out to their great rivals Argentina in South America last season but that's strong form for Saturday and their style is one of the most pleasing on the eye. If it rains, Brazil might be diving for cover.

It's fair to say England have almost brought it home in the last two tournament's - but does that mean their best chance is over? It would be foolish to write them off just yet, but will get pipped on the line once again? It's too difficult to talk about...

Like Argentina and Brazil, you can never rule out Germany in the big fixtures, and often are clinical with their efficiency with big tournament sectionals.

Not many German pop acts have made the transition to the UK successfully, and under new guidance will be looking to add to do so, and have avenged their 1966 defeat on plenty of occasions. Down the straight expect them to go head-to-head with England - and they usually come out on top.

The reigning champions that bring Gallic flair to the table and great history with some of the best kits ever seen on the world stage.

Once known to have a great engine with the famed "Magic Square or "Carre Magique" from their 80s heyday, and today's version will be familiar with conditions for Saturday. Their staying power could be a huge help.

Everyone wanted to be like Spain when they dominated the world stage 2008 to 2014, many tried but few were able to achieve. Current form is a slight worry and their seventh place in the rankings has them pinned as outsiders here.

Somewhat in a transition these days, will this test prove too much for their recent inexperience? Each-way chances.

Daryl Carter's NAP

I love a repeat winner, and while France has never run over the course and distance, I expect their quality to shine through in Qatar - it's fitting that the Champion jockey Brian Hughes takes this ride.

Note you cannot bet on this race, but sit back, enjoy the action and cheer on your favourite nation!