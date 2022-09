Bettors still believe England will be among the leading contenders to win this winter's World Cup in Qatar even though Gareth Southgate's team ended their Nations League campaign without a win.

England are 8.615/2 on the Betfair Exchange with only favourites Brazil 5.79/2 and holders France 7.413/2 shorter in the outright winner market.

Players trust Southgate and so do bettors

There was little movement in the World Cup market as the Three Lions drew 3-3 with Germany in their final match of this year's Nations League.

Would England have drifted in the World Cup betting had they not mounted a spirited comeback from 2-0 down in the second-half?

It's possible but, despite the boos that greeted Southgate after Friday's 1-0 defeat in Italy, there is a belief that England will rise to the occasion in Qatar.

They did it at the World Cup in Russia unexpectedly in 2018 and managed the burden of expectation to reach the final of Euro 2020 last summer.

Southgate and his likeable squad have credit in the bank with fans and with Betfair Ambassador Patrice Evra.

Bellingham and Saka among reasons to be cheerful

There were many positives to take from last night's draw.

Jude Bellingham looked every inch an international midfielder and is heavy odds-on to start England World Cup opener against Iran on 21 November.

From the bench, Bukayo Saka and Mason Mount injected energy, power and finesse - topped off by a brilliant goal from the Chelsea man.

The negatives were the individual errors from Harry Maguire and Nick Pope for two of Germany's goals.

Pope is unlikely to be between the sticks in Qatar and Jordan Pickford, who missed both Nations League matches through injury, is 1/7 to reclaim his position.

Maguire's selection was controversial and he did not help matters by conceding a penalty against Germany last night. Odds of 4/7 to start against Iran reflect the widespread view that Southgate trusts the Manchester United man and is not going to change course now.

Other big nations have their own problems

While most of the focus in this country has been on England, it should not be forgotten that other teams have their own problems ahead of Qatar.

France lost 2-0 to Denmark on Sunday and their manager Didier Deschamps has plenty of conundrums to solve in the next two months.

Spain are 10.09/1 to win the World Cup but they lost to Switzerland at the weekend and go into tonight's derby against Portugal with plenty to prove.

Hansi Flick is a top manager but at Wembley his Germany 12.011/1 team - that lost to Hungary on Saturday - looked raw and disjointed.

Lionel Messi has been in scintilating form for Paris Saint-Germain and bettors like the look of an Argentina 8.88/1 team that beat Brazil in last year's Copa America final. At 35, however, is it too late for Messi to deliver on the biggest stage for his country?

England players, meanwhile, say the mood is calm and positive in the squad and all eyes are on the biggest prize of all this November. At the moment, punters are behind them.