Ecuador to make it tight and agressive

Cards to play a part in Bet Builders

Will we see some hometown refereeing?

One of the perceived issues with qualifying as the host nation of a tournament is the lack of competitive action in the run up to the tournament start. That's not an excuse Qatar will have available to them here. They're going to be the best prepared team of all, with their domestic league having shut down in mid-September so players could enter an early training camp.

The host nation have sought out competitive action wherever possible having been involved in European Qualifying, the CONCACAF Gold Cup, the Copa America and they won the Asian Cup in 2019. However, results have been mixed at best. The opposition they'll face here is a step up on the sides they've been beating of late.

The average age of Ecuador's starting XIs during CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying was 25, the youngest to qualify for this World Cup. There is a feeling that this group building towards a big performance at a major tournament soon.

In a group with Mane-less Senegal and debutant hosts, Qatar they could fancy their chances of nabbing second place with the Netherlands expected to top Group A.

They will play on the counter while trying to make the game horrible and physical. They're a side who know how to grind out results, they've lost only once this calendar year, seven of those being draws. They averaged 1.5 goals per game in qualifying. They'll be defensively compact and aim to give Qatar very little opportunity to play to their technical strenghts.

It's hard to envisage a goal fest here and that's reflected in under 2.5 goals being priced at 1.548/15. When you look at their recent games, Ecuador seem to have a knack of scoring an early goal and I think this game could be decided by just the one goal here.

Back Ecuador to beat Qatar on the Exchange @ 2.44 2.44

Like I've already mentioned, Ecuador will look push this Qatar team around and make this game physical. They had five players receive three or more cards during CONMEBOL qualifying, averaging 14.3 fouls per game. Moises Caicedo is the engine of their midfield he'll look to impose himself on a Qatar team that are on the light side physically. I think he is great value to receive a card here.

Back Ecuador to win, under 2.5 goals and Moises Caicedo to be booked @ 17.0 17.0

Hometown refereeing?

This isn't a massively strong opinion, but I think home advantage is something to keep an eye on with referees for Qatar games during the group stage.

We've seen it in previous tournaments, South Korea and Brazil spring to mind, where the host country can be the beneficiary of some questionable decisions. You can back Qatar to score a penalty against Ecuador at 6/1 over on the Betfair Sportsbook and that could be a nice interest bet for the opening game of the tournament.