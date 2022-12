Portugal odds-on at 10/11 is too short

The Swiss knocked France out of EURO 2020 on penalties

How Portugal qualified for the Last-16

Portugal topped Group H with six points, beating both Ghana and Uruguay before a last-minute defeat to South Korea on MD3, a match which propelled the Asian side into the knockout stages along with Portugal, and sent Uruguay home.

After opening with a 3-2 win over Ghana, Portugal then comfortably beat Uruguay 2-0 thanks to a Bruno Fernandes brace - though Cristiano Ronaldo may remember it differently.

Bruno, though, is having a superb tournament, and has been involved in 66% of his side's six goals (4), adding a further two assists to those goals.

Only Kylian Mbappe (7 - 5 goals, 2 assists), has a had a direct hand in more 2022 World Cup goals than Bruno at the time of writing.

Somewhat surprisingly, Portugal are only looking to progress to their third quarter-final in World Cup history, which means they notoriously struggle in the knockout stages. More on that later.

They come into this match at 16.015/1 on the Betfair Exchange to win the World Cup, are a short 1.491/2 to qualify for the last eight.

How Switzerland qualified for the Last-16

Switzerland navigated their way to the knockout stages by finishing second to Brazil, but only on goal difference.

Beating Cameroon 1-0 in their opening match was followed up by their own 1-0 defeat to Group winners Brazil in what was a very cagey match.

The Swiss evidently feared Brazil at first, wanting to limit the space for their flare players, but as the game moved on you could sense the belief in the underdogs, though a late - great - Casemiro goal snatched the points for Brazil.

That meant a decider on MD3 with Serbia in a game that did not disappoint. Both teams scored twice in the fist half to be level at half-time, with a Remo Freuler winner just after half-time sealing the points. The match also produced 11 yellow cards.

It sent Switzerland through having scored (4) more goals than Brazil (3) after three group matches. They are now looking to reach the quarter-finals for the first time since they hosted in 1954, though fewer teams back then meant it was the first knockout stage round following the group stages.

Coming into this game, only Morocco 120.0119/1 and South Korea 250.0249/1 are a longer price to win the World Cup than the Swiss on the Betfair Exchange 100.099/1.

Portugal v Switzerland head-to-head

Looking briefly at the Betfair Sportsbook, Portugal are slight odds-on at 10/11, and Switzerland are available at 7/2. The individual players on show probably tip the balance in Portugal's favour, but the stats show they aren't to be divided.

Opta tell us they've faced six times in competitive action, with three wins apiece, though their only such meeting at a major tournament came at EURO 2008, when the Swiss won 2-0.

The nations also met twice back in June in the Nations League, with the home side winning on both occasions (one win each).

As mentioned above, Portugal can't even rely on previous World Cup experience to pull them through - they've failed to win any of their last five knockout stage matches at this tournament, which includes a current four-game losing run.

My evaluation? Portugal are short at 10/11, which gives us value in the Swiss.

Styles make fights?

We have a side in Portugal who have dominated possession so far in their matches (60%+), and a side in Switzerland who don't want the ball (48%).

Portugal also have the third highest average of winning the ball back in the final third, indicating the way they utilise their press, whilst only Belgium and Costa Rica press less often than the Swiss.

We can expect Portugal to dominate the ball and the Swiss quite happily to let them, allowing Shaqiri, Embolo, Sow & Vargas to spring into action when they turn the ball over.

Their defensive numbers also show their discipline is effective - only conceding three goals which is in-line with their 3.1 xG faced. Both values are lower than Portugal's (4 conceded, 3.9 xGA).

Portugal will need to find a way to be effective in building up their attacks, as their hope to win the ball high might be shut down by the fact the Swiss won't use the ball in their own third.

Expect balls into the box for Ronaldo, as there certainly won't be a way through the middle. Bruno and Bernardo dropping deeper to look for Ronaldo in the air is a pattern we should see.

Portugal v Switzerland predictions

I think this will be a tight affair. Prior to Monday's matches, it also might be one of the first - if not the first - to head to extra-time. You can back either side to win in ET at 11/2 - I think it's difficult to specify a team to win in ET, but you can certainly call a 90-minute draw.

Switzerland beat World Cup holders France at this stage at EURO 2020 on penalties, and I think they are underestimated here. They are 15/8 to qualify for the next round which at just shy of 2/1, I am happy to take this on.

If the game follows the pattern suggested, only one side will be content with breaking up rhythm, keeping it tight and not allowing themselves to panic, and that is the Swiss.

It wouldn't be as a big of a surprise as the market suggests.

