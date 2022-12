Southgate future uncertain after World Cup exit

Graham Potter is the favourite to take over as England manager if Gareth Southgate walks away from the job after his team's World Cup exit against France.

Southgate was emotionally shattered following England's defeat to the world champions and, although he said he was proud of his team for their performance in the 2-1 loss, he did not commit to continuing in the role.

That has fuelled speculation that England will appoint a new manager to take charge of their upcoming qualifying campaign for Euro 2024.

Chelsea manager Potter is the early favourite at 7/2. He is a manager who likes to put in place long term plans for success and showed at Brighton and Swansea that he knows how to get the best from the resources at his disposal.

However, Potter only took over at Chelsea in September and, despite a mixed start at Stamford Bridge, may take some persuading to walk away in favour of England.

Howe, Poch, Tuchel also fancied for England job

Eddie Howe comes next in the betting at 4/1. Again, though, this young English manager is involved in a longterm project at club level and, with Newcastle third in the Premier League, may want to stick with his current role.

Of course, the lure of the Three Lions role would be difficult for any manager to resist, but Potter and Howe may believe that they will get the opportunity to manager their country again in future.

Who else then is in the running?

Mauricio Pochettino, out of work since leaving PSG in the summer, comes next in the betting at 5/1.

It would be interesting, to say the least, to see England managed by an Argentinian, albeit one who is liked and respected on these shores for his work with Tottenham and Southampton.

The same could be said of the German coach Thomas Tuchel, who left Chelsea in September, and is 6/1.

Both men are hungry for more success but may decide that a return to management in club football is their priority.

Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper is 6/1 while Everton's Frank Lampard 11/1 and ex-Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard 14/1 is also in the market's upper echelons.

Under Southgate, England have reached a World Cup semi-final and quarter-final as well as the final of Euro 2020. Only Alf Ramsey was more successful, winning the World Cup in 1966, so whoever succeeds Southgate has a hard act to follow.