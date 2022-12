Netherlands face Argentina in repeat of famous 1978 final

Messi's Argentina favourites to win but odds-against

Five stats based bets from 13/10 to 9/1

Sign up for our World Cup Newsletter here

The Opta Stat Says: "Lionel Messi has scored nine goals at the World Cup, second only to Gabriel Batistuta (10) for Argentina. His opener against Australia last time out was his first goal in the knockout stages of the competition."

Conclusion: Lionel Messi finally got his knockout stage goal against Australia and he ran the game from start to finish. He really should have had more, and he is starting to realise that if Argentina are to go all the way, he has to become Diego Maradonna of the 80s. He is one behind Batistuta and could overtake him against Netherlands with ease.

Back Messi to score 2+ goals @ 9/1

The Opta Stat Says: "The last two World Cup meetings between Netherlands and Argentina have finished 0-0, in the 2006 group stages and the 2014 semi-final (Argentina progressing on penalties)."

Conclusion: This fixture is covered in World Cup history which suggests it will be a very tight encounter. Louis Van Gaal's Netherlands are giving up few opportunities and Argentina struggled to break down Saudi Arabia and Poland for large chunks. This is the best defensive side they will come up against, and we could head for yet another goalless game.

Back the 0-0 full time result @ 13/2

The Opta Stat Says: "Since losing the 1930 final against Uruguay, each of Argentina's last nine eliminations from the World Cup knockout rounds (including finals) have come against European nations, including a 2-1 loss to Netherlands in the 1998 quarter-final."

Conclusion: The omens don't look good for Argentina here knowing they have struggled against European sides at this stage of the World Cup. Yes they knocked Netherlands out on pens in 2014 but it's another game they couldn't win inside the alloted time - after that, it's luck of the draw.

Back Netherlands to progress @ 13/10

The Opta Stat Says: "Memphis Depay has been involved in 34 goals in his last 30 appearances for Netherlands in all competitions, scoring 24 and assisting 10."

Conclusion: Memphis is now only behind Robin Van Persie when it comes to Netherlands' record scorer, and finally got off the mark at this World Cup in the last match. He was involved in every goal in some capacity and is back in the starting XI. At this price to either score or assist, you should be tempted.

Back Memphis to either score or assist @ 8/5

The Opta Stat Says: "Julián Álvarez has scored in each of his two World Cup starts - only three Argentina players have scored in their first three; Guillermo Stabile in 1930, Oreste Corbatta in 1958 and Hernán Crespo in 2006. If he starts and scores in this match, at 22 years and 312 days of age, he'd be the youngest to score in his first three World Cup starts since Téofilo Cubillas in 1970 (21y 94d)."

Conclusion: Manchester City young star Alvarez has dislodged Lautaro Martinez from the starting XI and scored in back to back games. His pressing is causing defences all sorts of issues and is primed to be on target once again on Friday.