Netherlands unbeaten in 19 under van Gaal

Argentina to face far greater test than Australia

Value with shootout as cagey extra time anticipated

Sign up for the Betting.Betfair Daily World Cup Newsletter

Follow our dedicated World Cup Live Blog everyday

As predicted, Lionel Messi and his Argentinian teammates have breezed into the quarter-finals of the World Cup. However, this is when it gets serious.

That is reflected in the betting, as for the first time Argentina are odds-against to win.

That's largely down to the fact they are facing a Netherlands side who have slowly grown into this tournament - almost sneaking under the radar - remaining unbeaten to date; something their opponents can't boast.

They are now 19 games unbeaten under former Manchester United boss van Gaal, who's side took care of USA in their round of 16 match, winning 3-1.

Argentina were as short as 1.201/5 to beat Australia - which they did - but only just.

A huge slice of fortune for Australia got them back into it late on, but two goals from Messi and Alvarez was enough to see the South Americans survive.

I've made it very clear throughout my columns on Argentina that although they often win, they rarely blow teams away and Netherlands have proven to be rather resilient in Qatar.

The Netherlands performance against the USA was the first time we really saw their quality and admittedly, the first time they really let the handbrake off. However, whether they go toe to toe with Argentina remains to be seen.

van Gaal is known for his defensive management style, and although Messi can simply create his moments of pure brilliance, the Dutch are capable of frustrating and limiting the Argentinians.

The Dutch have also conceded just two goals, keeping two clean sheets, while Argentina are in the exact same boat.

Two tight ships and plenty on the line suggests very little room for error, and two top defence lines may just stand firm.

For those of you who read my columns, I'm always looking for value either side of the evens mark, but I've gone slightly more rogue with this one, as the stakes continue to get higher, the games may just get that little bit tighter.

As I've already aluded to, for once there's plenty of juice in Argentina's price, but I think they've been priced spot on - so hats off to the traders.

The price will suck in plenty of punters, and I don't blame them, but I feel as though van Dijk at the heart of Netherlands back five can extend van Gaal's unbeaten run, especially in 90 minutes.

I'm struggling to see anyone come out on top in extra time, too. Both extra time matches to date have been uninspiring, with a host of changes, as teams prepare for penalties.

Which leads me to my bets.

Either side to win on penalties is priced at 5.04/1, but as I fancy the game to go all the way, backing both sides individually to win from the spot provides more value.

Backing the Netherlands to prevail on penalties is 9.5017/2, while Argentina are 9.08/1, and I'll gladly take a swing at either, creating the perfect feet up, cigar lit moment when the referee blows for full time in extra time.

Back Argentina to win on penalties 9.0