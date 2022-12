Morata averages over 3.5 shots on target per 90 mins

Morocco have kept six clean sheets in seven

Tough Morocco too good for Belgium

We fancied this would be a Last 16 tie heading into the final group games, but not like this as it's Morocco who come through impressively as group winners while Spain were a bit scratchy as they qualified in second.

It's no fluke either, Morocco's defence was tight and reliable and going forward they have pace and trickery, and it was enough to hold Croatia and then largely outplay Belgium before seeing off Canada.

The only goal they've conceded was an own goal so it's six clean sheets in seven with no opposition player finding the net in that span, and impressive coach Walid Regragui is not the kind to sit back and enjoy his side being back in the World Cup knockouts for the first time since Mexico 86.

Achraf Hakimi is the main fitness doubt with an ankle injury while the excellent trio of Hakim Ziyech, Sofyan Amrabat and Sofiane Boufal all have niggles but are expected to play.

Sloppy Spain need to improve

Spain thrashed a poor Costa Rica side but in drawing with Germany and then losing to Japan they showcased the fragile nature of the way Luis Enrique plays with a largely young squad - as they can fail to turn their possession into chances and goals.

From a comfortable qualifying position, it got a bit sticky for Spain as they only ended up edging Germany out on goal difference - and even though on paper it now gives them an easier task as they face Morocco instead of Croatia, Enrique will take nothing for granted.

Spain needed a late goal from Iago Aspas to scrape a 2-2 with Morocco in Russia four years ago in a group stage game, before La Roja exited in the Last 16 - and a solid defence such as the Atlas Lions will provide just the type of puzzle Spain's game can sometimes struggle to solve.

It's been 12 years since Spain progressed beyond the Last 16 of a World Cup though so there will be nerves, and the changes Enrique made against Japan provided more questions than answers so they'll be far from comfortable as they tackle a tougher test than it looks on the surface.

Spanish skill can still win the tie

It's odd to say about a side that scored seven in their World Cup opener, but the concern here about 2/9 favourites to qualify Spain is converting what will surely be a mountain of possession into clear goalscoring chances - and then taking them.

The Spanish incredibly had 82% possession in two group games, but against Japan it led to just one goal and defeat while their 64% against Germany still saw them have fewer shots on target than Hansi Flick's side.

Morocco, who are 16/5 to spring a big upset, aren't too fussed about having the ball and have turned mid-30 percent possession into 19 attempts at goal against Croatia and Belgium - so they'll be dangerous if Spain make mistakes as they did against Japan.

This looks like another slow burner, with Spain having all the ball and Morocco playing on the break so I wouldn't be surprised at all if it was all square at half-time, which is 11/10, or even goalless at 13/8.

It only takes one moment of magic though, and Spain have that with the likes of Pedri and Gavi and the way they keep the ball, if they score first that could be that, so the half-time/full-time result of Draw/Spain at 16/5 would follow along with how the game could go.

Spain to win and under 2.5 goals at 2/1 could be the more solid bet though.

Will Morata be the man again?

Alvaro Morata is in a similar boat to Marcus Rashford in that he's not guaranteed a start but has three goals to his name in this World Cup - scoring one every 42 minutes on average.

He's the cutting the edge they desperately need though and in a knockout game I'd be surprised if Enrique left him out - and he's the 7/5 favourite in the anytime goalscorer market.

Alvaro Morata makes it 3 goals in 3 games with this bullet header!!



Could he challenge for the Golden Boot at the end of the tournament...? #ITVFootball | #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/tG75z4POaW -- ITV Football (@itvfootball) December 1, 2022

For a player bet here though I'm looking at shots on target and Morata is the first man down on the list, taking him at 6/5 to have two shots on target which, considering he's averaging just over 3.5 shots on target per 90 minutes played, looks a decent bet.

Dani Olmo is a bundle of energy and also a shoot on sight kind of guy, so we'll add in one shot on target at 4/7 for the man who has hit the target with half of his 10 shots so far.

You have to expect something from Morocco though and you can run at this Spanish defence if you get the ball, so it has to be Hakim Ziyech, who leads the team in shots and shot on target, who can be backed at 4/6 for 1+ shot on target in this game.