Bruno Fernandes is the new leader

Ronaldo replacement Ramos will start again

Ziyech the man to back for Morocco

Five bets from 5/2 to 9/1

The Opta Stat Says: "Bruno Fernandes has been directly involved in more goals (5) than any other Portugal player at the 2022 World Cup. In addition to his two goals scored, Fernandes' three assists are the joint-most of any Portuguese player in a single World Cup tournament, along with António Simões and José Torres from 1966 and Luís Figo from 2006."

Conclusion: It has long ben said Bruno Fernandes plays better without Cristiano Ronaldo, and against Switerland, he proved it. He's got the joint-most assists at this World Cup (3) and created three more great chances last time out. With Ramos set to start again, Bruno has to be desired to provide another assist, espeically as he his Portugal's set-piece king.

Back Bruno Fernandes to assist @ 5/2

The Opta Stat Says: "Hakim Ziyech has either scored (1) or assisted (1) half of Morocco's goals at the 2022 World Cup (2/4). Indeed, he has been directly involved in a third of all Morocco shots in the current tournament (10/30), leading the team in both shots (6) and chances created (4)."

Conclusion: Chelsea fans must be wondering where their Hakim Ziyech has gone, and if this Ziyech will return once the World Cup is over. On top of his output with the ball, he has worked his socks off and being a real catalyst in his country's success. He's 3/1 boosted to score or assist, but let's get his workrate into a Bet Builder to boost him up.

Back Ziyech to score or assist & have 2+ shots on target @ 9/1

The Opta Stat Says: "Portugal have scored 12 goals in four games at the 2022 World Cup, only netting more in a single tournament back in 1966 (17). Their 12 goals have been netted by eight different players, which is the most different goalscorers they have ever had in a World Cup tournament."

Conclusion: It helps when you score six in one game, but could that be the catalyst for Portugal to run riot once more? Only England (also 12) can match them in the overall goals market, with their average currently three-per-game at this World Cup. They could have had 10 in the Last 16, so can they keep their average up?

Back Portugal Over 2.5 Goals @ 11/4

The Opta Stat Says: "Morocco have kept three clean sheets in four games at the 2022 World Cup; the most ever by an African side in a single edition of the tournament. Overall, Nigeria (7) are the only African team who have kept more clean sheets than Morocco (6) in World Cup history. In fact, Morocco come into this match on a five-game unbeaten run at the World Cup (W2 D3); their longest ever streak without defeat in the competition"

Conclusion: Portugal are flying in front of goal and Morocco don't even concede in penalty shootouts, so will the styles clash? We could be in for a repeat of Morocco's match with Spain, though let us not forget the African nation had the better chances. They are unbeaten, and that is something Portugal cannot say.

Back Morocco to qualify @ 5/2

The Opta Stat Says: "Against Switzerland last time out, Portugal's Gonçalo Ramos became the first player to score a hat-trick on his first World Cup start since Miroslav Klose in 2002. Ramos has scored three goals in 74 minutes played in the knockout stages of the World Cup, while Cristiano Ronaldo is still looking for his first goal in the knockout stages of the competition (531 minutes played)."

Conclusion: How could we ignore the man to score the first hat-trick of this World Cup? Not only was he stepping in for Cristiano Ronaldo, he was making his very first start for his country, and is only 21-years-old. It was a remarkable display and he is sure to start again this weekend. He had five shots on target and 2+ in either half against the Swiss.