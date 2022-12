Portugal can end Morocco's record-breaking run

Goncalo Ramos can get on the scoresheet again

Read and follow our daily World Cup Live Blog here

Sign up for our World Cup Newsletter here

Portugal's fresh look is paying off

A decent pre-tournament guess at Portugal's path through World Cup 2022 could have been something like this: they win the group, Cristiano Ronaldo gets a couple of goals to thrill his army of Tik Tok followers in the crowd but ultimately his presence worsens them as a team and they go home in the last 16 wondering what might have been.

Maybe this is the unsatisfactory scenario manager Fernando Santos envisaged when sat up in bed one night because rather than let this all unfold with one arm behind his back he decided to take drastic action and do something about it.

And, wouldn't you know it, his proactive decision has paid off spectacularly: so far, at least.

To have the best chance of reaching the greatest heights and perhaps even going all the way, Santos knew he had to put his faith in Portugal's youth.

Ronaldo was axed in favour of youngster Goncalo Ramos and, in what now looks a managerial masterstroke, the 21-year-old striker responded by scoring a brilliant hat-trick - left-foot rocket, three-yard finish, right-foot dink over the goalkeeper - in Portugal's 6-1 hammering of Switzerland in the last 16.

Ramos took the headlines but Joao Felix was dazzling while another youngster, Rafael Leao, added a brilliant sixth. Add established stars such as Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva and Ruben Dias into the mix and this Portuguese side looks full of possibility.

It's tempting to say that Ronaldo had to force a smile as he watched his teammates score six goals but for most of the time he seemed happy that this is a team that could help him achieve his dream of lifting the World Cup: even if he may now have to play a reduced part.

Moroccan trailblazers a tough nut to track

By progressing to the quarter-finals, Morocco became the first North African side to reach the last eight of a World Cup and just the fourth team from any part of the continent of Africa to get to this stage.

Under the headline "Rolling the dice", World Soccer's veteran African correspondent, Mark Gleeseon, highlighted in the publication's pre-tournament Qatar 2022 issue that the Atlas Lions had taken a risk by replacing the coach that qualified them for the finals with new boss Walid Regragui.

But that gamble has paid off spectacularly. Morocco topped a group featuring Belgium, Croatia and Canada and looked so united and impressive in doing so that many judges were tipping them to overcome Spain in the last 16.

The odds still made Spain massive favourites but Morocco played superbly, took the game to extra time and showed the belief they now have by winning the penalty shootout thanks to Spanish incompetence, two saves from goalkeeper Yassine Bouno and a swagger-laden Panenka penalty from one of their star men, PSG defender Achraf Hakimi.

Like many good tournament teams, Morocco are extremely hard to score against. In fact, they've conceded only once in four games so far and that was via a deflection.

That came in the 2-1 win over Canada but just four goals in four games shows that they have perhaps the least potent attack of the eight quarter-finalists.

Portugal the pick

Surely there won't be any fancy prices on Morocco now. Or will there?

The markets shows Portugal as hot 1.728/11 favourites, while Morocco are 6.25/1 and The Draw 3.8514/5.

In the To Qualify market, Portugal are just 1.331/3 to reach the semis while Morocco are 3.8514/5 to set up a clash with either England or France.

Having been involved in 0-0 draws with both Croatia and Spain, Morocco look an obvious Unders team. Under 2.5 Goals is 1.748/11 while some may be tempted by the Under 1.5 Goals option at 3.211/5.

I was certainly thinking along those lines until Portugal went out and walloped Switzerland, a performance that was a huge step up from the 3-2 victory over Ghana, the 2-0 win over Uruguay and the 2-1 loss to South Korea when they knew they were already through.

Following the completion of the last 16 ties, Portugal were the tournament's joint-leading scorers with 12 goals so they seem a more vibrant outfit than the slightly dour incarnations of past tournaments.

Portugal have recent experience of winning a major trophy, the 2016 Euros, and reaching the semi-finals here is no great groundbreaking achievement for them. They also made the last four in 2006 and they're still very much in a comfort zone.

My heart wants Morocco's journey to continue but perhaps this has echoes of Euro 2016 with Portugal again playing the role of dream wrecker. Back then it was Wales who had their famous run ended; this time it may be Morocco's time to bow out.

Ramos can justify Ronaldo decision again

Ronaldo set Portugal on their way to victory in that semi-final against Wales but this time I'm going to put my faith in his (whisper it) replacement.

I like the idea of a striker hitting new levels of fame in a World Cup - think Geoff Hurst, Gary Lineker and Toto Schillachi - so Goncalo Ramos looks a play to follow up his hat-trick (the first of this tournament) against the Swiss with another goal.

Heading to the Bet Builder and Ramos to score first (just as he did against Switzerland) in a Portugal win is 7.87/1.

Bruno Fernandes has three assists so far and I'll make him part of a second Bet Builder.

It's Fernandes to assist, Ramos to score anytime and Portugal to win at around 9.08/1.

Finally, those looking for a pro-Morocco bet could consider them winning another penalty shootout. That's 11.010/1 on the Sportsbook.

A 0-0 at full-time is 109/1 on the exchange.