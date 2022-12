Croatia fancied to grind down Japan

Vinicius Jr a 2/1 anytime scorer bet for Brazil

Tournament favs can ease past South Korea

Japan (3/1) v Croatia (21/20); the Draw (9/4)

Monday, 15:00

Live on BBC

Paul Higham says: "They both look like counter punchers to me, and while Croatia should, and will, dominate possession they've not proven to be too gung-ho so far in this tournament - especially in the first half and especially against such an organised unit who can hit them hard on the break.

"Croatia's two 0-0 draws actually came with a total of zero shots on target in the two first halves, and with the propensity for half-time draws in this tournament the Evens on it being all square after 45 minutes is no surprise.

"Considering how many 0-0s we've had a half-time then 13/8 on another should be on the shortlist or for a slightly safer option you have to think there'll be more goals in the second half than the first at 6/5."

Kevin Hatchard says: "Croatia rode their luck in the goalless draw with Belgium that sealed their progress to the last 16, but the 2018 runners-up still have plenty to be pleased about.

"They swept aside Canada 4-1 in a fine display, and they have one of the best midfields in the tournament, with Luka Modric, Marcelo Brozovic and Mateo Kovacic a superb blend of effort, quality and experience.

"Croatia certainly know how to grind their way through a knockout tie. At the 2018 World Cup they beat Denmark and Russia on penalties, before overcoming England in extra time in the semi-final. In the Euros last year they came back from 3-1 down against an excellent Spain side to push the last-16 tie to extra time.

"I think Croatia will control the game, and expose the flaws in the Japanese side, but the Blue Samurai will go down swinging."

Brazil (1/4) v South Korea (11/1); the Draw (9/2)

Monday, 19:00

Live on ITV

Dave Tindall says: "Brazil are yet to find their scoring boots but surely the goals will flow at some point.

"Vinicius Jr was unlucky to see an effort ruled out for offside against Switzerland and, after being rested against Cameroon, the Real Madrid wideman will be raring to go.

"He's shown he can do it on the big stage by netting the winner in last season's Champions League final against Liverpool and I'm going to, firstly, play him to score anytime at 3.052/1."

The Opta Stat says: "This will be the eighth meeting between Brazil and Korea Republic, and the first ever competitive meeting between the two sides. Brazil have won six of the previous seven matches (L1), most recently a 5-1 victory in June.

"Brazil have progressed from each of their last seven round of 16 matches at the World Cup, only failing to win in normal time once during this run, progressing via penalties against Chile in 2014. They were last eliminated at this stage in 1990 against Argentina."