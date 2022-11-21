</iframe</noscript> <div id="fb-root"></div> <script async defer crossorigin="anonymous" src="https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v12.0&appId=<!-- fb_comments_id -->&autoLogAppEvents=1" nonce="AFTyuEPM"></script> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a Mexico v Poland: Lewandowski to help his side take Pole position in 9/2 wager
Mike Norman
21 November 2022
3:00 min read "https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/mexico-v-poland-tips-world-cup-best-bets-lewandowski-to-star-for-poles-181122-200.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/mexico-v-poland-tips-world-cup-best-bets-lewandowski-to-star-for-poles-181122-200.html", "datePublished": "2022-11-21T12:50:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2022-11-21T13:05:00+00:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/RobertLewandowskiPoland1280.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "The market can't split Mexico and Poland when they meet in their Group C opener on Tuesday afternoon, but Mike Norman believes that, in what could be a crucial game to decide who qualifies from the group, a certain Barcelona star can help land a 9/2 Bet Builder... Sign up for our World Cup Newsletter here Mexico lacking form and consistency Poland's spine looks high on quality Star man Lewandowski fancied to score in 9/2 Bet Builder Don't be fooled by El Tri's lofty World Ranking Mexico are ranked 13th in the FIFA World Rankings but you'd be hard pushed to convince most football fans that Gerardo Martino's men merit that lofty position. They haven't played at one of the major tournaments since 2018 when they were eliminated in the Round of 16 at the World Cup - they haven't played at the Copa America since 2016 - and their form over the past two years can be described as patchy at best. El Tri comfortably qualified for Qatar, winning eight of their 14 games in their CONCACAF qualifying section, though they did lose to USA and Canada along the way, while in summer friendlies they lost to Uruguay, Paraguay and Colombia and could manage only draws against Guatemala, Ecuador and Jamaica. Following a resounding 4-0 friendly win over Iraq just under two weeks ago Mexico then lost 2-1 to Sweden in last last week's final warm-up game, and they just look like a team struggling for form and consistency that lacks a world class player who can turn a game in their favour. World class Lewandowski a match winner Poland go into the 2022 World Cup ranked 26th in the world having finished second in their qualifying group behind England (W6, D2, L2) before comfortably beating Sweden 2-0 in the play-offs. Czesław Michniewicz's men then had a mixed UEFA Nations League campaign during the summer, beating Wales both home and away and recording an excellent 2-2 draw away to the Netherlands. Poland did lose both home and away to Belgium however, but they comfortably retained their Nations League A status, finishing six points ahead of Wales. Poland warmed up for the World Cup with a 1-0 over Chile last week though star man Robert Lewandowski - who really can win a game on his own - was an unused substitute, meaning he goes in Tuesday's Group C opener as fresh as he can possibly be. Poland's spine can help claim crucial win I'm obviously not the only one who is a tad surprised by Mexico's current World Ranking given that the Betfair Exchange Match Odds can't split the two teams. Both Mexico and Poland can be backed at [2.9] to win the game, while the Draw is the marginal outsider of the three options at [3.2]. [matchPredictions url="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/mexico-vs-poland/951298/"] There's nothing in Mexico's form over the last 12 months or so that suggests they are a better team than Poland, and although captain Andres Guardado and Wolves striker Raul Jimenez are two very good players, there'll be no bigger star or better player than Poland's Lewandowski on show here. Along with the Barcelona striker, goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny, defenders Kamil Glik and Jan Bednarek, and attacking midfielder Piotr Zielinski form a solid spine to this Polish side, and I fancy they are the team most likely to claim the three points. Back Poland to beat Mexico @ 2.9 Goals at a premium If, as the market suggests, Poland and Mexico are evenly-matched then don't be surprised if we witness a very cagey affair with few goals. As Opta say, Mexico kept more clean sheets during the third round of CONCACAF qualifying for this year's FIFA World Cup than any other nation (eight), and in a game where both teams will be desperate not to lose, I can see a slow-burner playing out. Under 2.5 Goals is trading at just [1.62] so I think a better option would be to back the 0-0 Correct Score at around [8.8] and hope that the game really is devoid of any meaningful action. Remember, you can always trade your position on the Exchange. And don't forget, every day of this opening World Cup week, Betfair are giving away a £2 free Bet Builder, so why not try this one with my pick Poland winning the game and Lewandowski to star in a dull affair? Poland to win the game Robert Lewandowski to score anytime Under 3.5 Goals in the match Back the above Bet Builder @ 5.43 ", "image": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/RobertLewandowskiPoland1280.jpg", "height": 720, "width": 1280 }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/betfairlogoblack.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": "Mike Norman" } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/RobertLewandowskiPoland1280.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/RobertLewandowskiPoland1280.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/RobertLewandowskiPoland1280.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/RobertLewandowskiPoland1280.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Poland striker Robert Lewandowski "> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Poland's Robert Lewandowski could be a match winner v Mexico</figcaption> </div> <div id="fixture_meta"> <ul class="fixture_meta"> <li class="fixture_meta__name"> Mexico vs Poland </li> <li class="fixture_meta__date">Tue 22 Nov, 16:00</li> </ul> </div> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "SportsEvent", "name": "Mexico vs Poland", "description" : "Mexico vs Poland prediction and betting tips. Mexico vs Poland
Tue 22 Nov, 16:00 <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li> <h3><strong>Sign up for our<span> </span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/the-bettingbetfair-world-cup-newsletter-sign-up-for-three-must-read-articles-every-day-of-qatar-2022-251022-205.html%20target=%22_blank%22%20rel=%22noopener" target="_blank" data-saferedirecturl="https://www.google.com/url?q=https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/the-bettingbetfair-world-cup-newsletter-sign-up-for-three-must-read-articles-every-day-of-qatar-2022-251022-205.html%2520target%3D%2522_blank%2522%2520rel%3D%2522noopener&source=gmail&ust=1668854851579000&usg=AOvVaw3YYpyUsKgaTiepibbxfboh" rel="noopener">World Cup Newsletter</a><span> </span>here</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Mexico lacking form and consistency</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Poland's spine looks high on quality</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Star man Lewandowski fancied to score in 9/2 Bet Builder</strong></h3> </li> <hr><h2>Don't be fooled by El Tri's lofty World Ranking</h2><p></p><p>Mexico are ranked 13th in the <strong>FIFA World Rankings</strong> but you'd be hard pushed to convince most football fans that <strong>Gerardo Martino</strong>'s men merit that lofty position.</p><p>They haven't played at one of the major tournaments since 2018 when they were eliminated in the Round of 16 at the <strong>World Cup</strong> - they haven't played at the <strong>Copa America</strong> since 2016 - and their form over the past two years can be described as patchy at best.</p><p>El Tri comfortably qualified for Qatar, winning eight of their 14 games in their <strong>CONCACAF qualifying section</strong>, though they did lose to USA and Canada along the way, while in summer friendlies they lost to Uruguay, Paraguay and Colombia and <strong>could manage only draws</strong> against Guatemala, Ecuador and Jamaica.</p><p>Following a resounding 4-0 friendly win over Iraq just under two weeks ago Mexico then lost 2-1 to Sweden in last last week's final warm-up game, and they just look like a team <strong>struggling for form and consistency</strong> that lacks a world class player who can turn a game in their favour.</p><h2>World class Lewandowski a match winner</h2><p></p><p>Poland go into the 2022 World Cup ranked 26th in the world having finished <strong>second in their qualifying group</strong> behind England (W6, D2, L2) before comfortably beating Sweden 2-0 in the play-offs.</p><p><strong>Czesław Michniewicz</strong>'s men then had a mixed UEFA Nations League campaign during the summer, beating Wales both home and away and recording an excellent 2-2 draw away to the Netherlands. Poland did lose both home and away to Belgium however, but <strong>they comfortably retained their Nations League A status</strong>, finishing six points ahead of Wales.</p><p><img alt="MichniewiczPolandManager1280.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/MichniewiczPolandManager1280.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>Poland warmed up for the World Cup with a 1-0 over Chile last week though star man <strong>Robert Lewandowski</strong> - who really can win a game on his own - was an unused substitute, meaning he goes in Tuesday's Group C opener as fresh as he can possibly be.</p><h2>Poland's spine can help claim crucial win</h2><p></p><p>I'm obviously not the only one who is <strong>a tad surprised</strong> by Mexico's current World Ranking given that the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.197093092">Betfair Exchange Match Odds</a> can't split the two teams.</p><p>Both Mexico and Poland <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.197093092">can be backed at <b class="inline_odds" title="15/8"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.9</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">15/8</span></b> to win the game</a>, while the Draw is the marginal outsider of the three options at <b class="inline_odds" title="11/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.2</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/5</span></b>.</p><p> </p><div class="football_predictions_widget"> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--home"> <svg version="1.1" id="OUTLINE" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" enable-background="new 0 0 230 230" xml:space="preserve"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" fill="#055F56" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <g id="Sleeves_Colour_1_"> <g> <path id="Right_Sleeve_8_" fill="#055F56" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6 l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <g id="Left_Sleeve_9_"> <path fill="#055F56" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> </g> </g> </g> <path id="Collar_Colour_1_" fill="#055F56" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8 z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <g id="Colour_Group_20_"> <rect id="Right_37_" x="181.1" y="109.7" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -28.1096 99.6847)" fill="#FFFFFF" width="41.5" height="2"></rect> <rect id="Left_37_" x="27.2" y="90" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -83.6972 87.4972)" fill="#FFFFFF" width="2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_109_"> <path id="Right_2_3_" fill="#FFFFFF" d="M144.5,20.3c-0.3,0.9-0.7,1.9-1.1,2.8c3.2,1.4,12,5.2,36.3,15.7c0.8-0.8,1.5-1.6,2.2-2.3 C156.5,25.5,147.7,21.7,144.5,20.3z"></path> <path id="Right_1_3_" fill="#FFFFFF" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,1-0.1,2.1-0.3,3.1c2.6,1.1,11,4.8,39,16.9 C185.6,32.8,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> <path id="Left_2_3_" fill="#FFFFFF" d="M48.1,36.5c0.7,0.7,1.5,1.5,2.2,2.3c8.4-3.6,30.4-13.2,36.3-15.7c-0.5-0.9-0.8-1.8-1.1-2.8 C79.3,23,55.5,33.3,48.1,36.5z"></path> <path id="Left_1_3_" fill="#FFFFFF" d="M84.5,14.3L84.5,14.3c0.1-0.1-41,17.7-41,17.7s0.9,0.9,2.3,2.3c5.9-2.6,33.3-14.4,39-16.9 C84.6,16.3,84.5,15.3,84.5,14.3z"></path> </g> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" display="none" fill="#FFFFFF" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" display="none" fill="#FFFFFF" fill-opacity="0.3" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow" fill-opacity="0.3" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Shirt_Outline" d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8 c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1 c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M140.1,8.3l5.1,6.1C145.2,27.4,131.6,38,115,38S84.8,27.4,84.8,14.3l0,0l0,0l5.1-6.1H140.1z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M175.3,221.8H54.7l3.8-125.3 c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l40.3-17.5c0.2,13.2,13.9,23.9,30.7,23.9c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.7-23.9 L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3L175.3,221.8z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9 c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z M115,32.3c11.8,0,22.2-7.4,25.3-18c0-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H90 c-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2,0.1c0,0.1-0.1,0.1,0,0.2C92.8,24.8,103.2,32.3,115,32.3z M139.7,14.4c-3.1,10.2-13.2,17.3-24.7,17.3 s-21.6-7.1-24.7-17.3H139.7z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow_1_" fill-opacity="0.3" stroke="#FFFFFF" stroke-linecap="round" stroke-linejoin="round" stroke-miterlimit="10" d=" M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <g> <defs> <path id="SVGID_1_" d="M54.2,222h121.4L172,97.5c0,0-4.5-20-2.7-37.7c1.7-17.7,17.2-27.9,17.2-27.9l-41.1-17.8 c0,0,0.8,22.1-30.4,23.8c0,0-29.3,0.2-30.4-23.8s0,0,0,0L43.5,31.9c0,0,13.1,12.2,14.3,16.9s3.7,13.1,3.2,27 c-0.5,13.8-3,21.8-3,21.8L54.2,222z"></path> </defs> <clippath id="SVGID_2_"> <use xlink:href="#SVGID_1_" overflow="visible"></use> </clippath> <g clip-path="url(#SVGID_2_)"> <g> <polygon fill="#1C7650" points="46.3,202.4 95.9,137.9 83.7,127.7 34.1,192.3 "></polygon> <polygon fill="#1C7650" points="42.9,180.9 92.5,116.3 79.1,105.2 29.5,169.8 "></polygon> <polygon fill="#1C7650" points="39.3,157 88.9,92.4 76.7,82.3 27.1,146.8 "></polygon> </g> <g> <polygon fill="#1C7650" points="183.7,201.5 134.1,137 146.3,126.8 195.9,191.4 "></polygon> <polygon fill="#1C7650" points="187.1,180 137.5,115.5 150.9,104.4 200.5,168.9 "></polygon> <polygon fill="#1C7650" points="190.7,156.1 141.1,91.6 153.3,81.4 202.9,145.9 "></polygon> </g> </g> </g> </svg> <h3>Mexico</h3> <ul> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="draw">D</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__versus"> <span>vs</span> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--away"> <svg version="1.1" id="Masks" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <g id="Sleeves_Colour_1_"> <path id="Right_Sleeve" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6 l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Left_Sleeve" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5 l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> </g> <g> <path style="fill:#E0E0E0;" d="M120,19.3l-8.4-0.6c0,0-22.6-1.2-27.4-3.1c-0.5-0.2-1-0.4-1.7-0.6l2-0.9l1.7-2 c9.3,1.2,25.6,3.4,26,3.5c0.7,0.1,0.6-1.5,3.4-2.8c2.8-1.3,24,4.7,24,4.7l-17.8,5.9L120,19.3z"></path> <polygon style="fill:#E0E0E0;" points="64.8,28 87.8,51.4 86.4,54.6 61.3,28.6 61.5,24.2 65.9,22.2 66.7,22.6 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#E0E0E0;" points="120.3,25.2 115.6,27.7 108.8,23.5 106,25.8 79.1,16.5 81,15.7 102.2,22.4 101.8,19.7 "></polygon> <path style="fill:#E0E0E0;" d="M82.4,22.6L77.1,21l-1.6-2.9l2.8-1.2c9.3,4.4,29.7,13.9,30.3,14l-7,4.3L82.4,22.6z"></path> <polygon style="fill:#E0E0E0;" points="84.5,25.4 85,28.9 104.8,41.8 99.7,44.4 81.9,29.4 79.5,26.1 71.9,22.4 75.1,24 75.9,29.1 92.3,44.6 89.8,47.9 72,29.2 70.9,22 68.9,20.9 71.5,19.8 "></polygon> <path style="fill:#E0E0E0;" d="M40.6,117.7l-17.5-8.5c10,3.3,21.2,7,21.2,7L40.6,117.7z"></path> <path style="fill:#E0E0E0;" d="M19.8,100.3l-1.9,1.8L47,116l-0.5-0.6c-4.2-2.6-8.7-5.2-10.9-6.1c-4.2-1.6-18.8-13.5-22.2-16.3 l1.4-2.8c3.7,2.6,19.2,13.6,24.8,17.5l-3.9-4.3L28.3,96l-4-8.1l-0.9-6.3l0.6,0.5l-3.6-2.9l2.1-4.3c0.6,0.1,1.1,0.2,1.3,0.3 c0.7,0.1,23.6,23.8,30.1,30.5l-1.6,3.4L30.6,87.5l-4.1-3.3L34.8,98l0.9-2.2l6.7,10.5l4.2,4.3l1,0.3l2.5,2.5l-1.7,3.4 c-0.3-0.2-0.7-0.4-1-0.6l-0.1,0.1l1.1,0.5l-0.5,1.1L13.1,102l-0.9-3.7L11,98l0.9-1.7L19.8,100.3z"></path> <polygon style="fill:#E0E0E0;" points="58.1,101.1 58.2,101.2 58.1,101.6 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#E0E0E0;" points="26.3,66.8 34.7,70.8 32.8,76.2 56.7,99.7 55.2,102.8 29.2,76.8 29.5,71.6 25,69.6 "></polygon> <path style="fill:#E0E0E0;" d="M69.8,67.9l0.4,2.7l-23.7-7.6l0.2-0.6l-0.4-0.4c2.6,0.6,4.8,1.2,6.1,1.7c4,1.6,20.6,2.7,25.8,3 l1.2,1.3l0.8-1.2l8,0.6l1.9,4.1l17.8-5.9c0,0-21.2-6-24-4.7c0,0,0,0,0,0l1.6-3.5c0,0-28.7-30.6-29.6-30.7c-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.4-0.1 l-5.2,2.3l5.3,4.3l0.9,6.3L47.2,50l-6.8,3.5l8-11.5l3.2-11.6l-1.5-1.2l-3.7,1.6L35,55.4l1.3,1.3l-5,0.2l-1,2.1 c0.3,0.1,3.7,0.6,7.8,1.4L30.2,59l0,0l11.5,3.9l1.1,2l-1.1,4l-3.4-1.4l-9.8-5l-1,2L41,71.2l-2.1-1l0.8,5.4l-0.2,0.6l0.3,0.1 l0.2,1.2L59.9,97l0.3-4.2L43.9,77.3l-0.6-3.9l0.3-1l3.9,1.9l2.4,3.2l12.6,10.7l3.6-2.6L53,77.1l-0.5-3.5l-8.2-3.5l0.4-1.5l0.3,0.6 l5.3,1.6l19.3,12.5l7-4.3C76,79,55,69.2,45.9,64.9l0.1-0.5L74,73.9l2.8-2.3l6.8,4.3l4.7-2.5L69.8,67.9z M41.5,61.5L38,60.4 c0.9,0.2,1.8,0.4,2.8,0.5L41.5,61.5z M43.2,63.4l0,0.2c-0.9-0.4-1.4-0.7-1.4-0.7L43.2,63.4z M74.4,58l-6.7-10.5l-0.9,2.2L58.5,36 l-2.3-1.9l6.4,5.2l20.8,21.9c-2.5,1.3-2.5,2.8-3.2,2.7c0,0-0.1,0-0.2,0L74.4,58z M43.5,57.1l4.2-4.7l9.7-10.6l3,6l7.4,7.6l7,7.7 c-9.3-1.2-26.8-3.5-26.8-3.5L43.5,57.1z"></path> </g> <g> <path style="fill:#E0E0E0;" d="M110,19.3l8.4-0.6c0,0,22.6-1.2,27.4-3.1c0.5-0.2,1-0.4,1.7-0.6l-2-0.9l-1.7-2 c-9.3,1.2-25.6,3.4-26,3.5c-0.7,0.1-0.6-1.5-3.4-2.8c-2.8-1.3-24,4.7-24,4.7l17.8,5.9L110,19.3z"></path> <polygon style="fill:#E0E0E0;" points="165.2,28 142.2,51.4 143.6,54.6 168.7,28.6 168.5,24.2 164.1,22.2 163.3,22.6 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#E0E0E0;" points="109.7,25.2 114.4,27.7 121.2,23.5 124,25.8 150.9,16.5 149,15.7 127.8,22.4 128.2,19.7 "></polygon> <path style="fill:#E0E0E0;" d="M147.6,22.6l5.3-1.6l1.6-2.9l-2.8-1.2c-9.3,4.4-29.7,13.9-30.3,14l7,4.3L147.6,22.6z"></path> <polygon style="fill:#E0E0E0;" points="145.5,25.4 145,28.9 125.2,41.8 130.3,44.4 148.1,29.4 150.5,26.1 158.1,22.4 154.9,24 154.1,29.1 137.7,44.6 140.2,47.9 158,29.2 159.1,22 161.1,20.9 158.5,19.8 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#E0E0E0;" points="173,138.4 172.6,137.6 167.9,139.2 168.6,142.4 170.6,141.5 172.9,144.1 173.2,144.1 "></polygon> <path style="fill:#E0E0E0;" d="M189.4,117.7l17.5-8.5c-10,3.3-21.2,7-21.2,7L189.4,117.7z"></path> <path style="fill:#E0E0E0;" d="M210.2,100.3l1.9,1.8L183,116l0.5-0.6c4.2-2.6,8.7-5.2,10.9-6.1c4.2-1.6,18.8-13.5,22.2-16.3 l-1.4-2.8c-3.7,2.6-19.2,13.6-24.8,17.5l3.9-4.3l7.4-7.6l4-8.1l0.9-6.3l-0.6,0.5l3.6-2.9l-2.1-4.3c-0.6,0.1-1.1,0.2-1.3,0.3 c-0.7,0.1-23.6,23.8-30.1,30.5l1.6,3.4l21.5-21.5l4.1-3.3L195.2,98l-0.9-2.2l-6.7,10.5l-4.2,4.3l-1,0.3l-2.5,2.5l1.7,3.4 c0.3-0.2,0.7-0.4,1-0.6l0.1,0.1l-1.1,0.5l0.5,1.1l34.8-15.8l0.9-3.7L219,98l-0.9-1.7L210.2,100.3z"></path> <polygon style="fill:#E0E0E0;" points="171.9,101.1 171.8,101.2 171.9,101.6 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#E0E0E0;" points="169.2,135.8 172.9,134.5 172.8,131.1 169.5,132.2 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#E0E0E0;" points="171.2,128.8 172.7,128.4 172.7,126 171.7,126.2 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#E0E0E0;" points="203.7,66.8 195.3,70.8 197.2,76.2 173.3,99.7 174.8,102.8 200.8,76.8 200.5,71.6 205,69.6 "></polygon> <path style="fill:#E0E0E0;" d="M141.7,73.4l4.7,2.5l6.8-4.3l2.8,2.3l27.9-9.6l0.1,0.5C175,69.2,154,79,153.4,79.1l7,4.3l19.3-12.5 l5.3-1.6l0.3-0.6l0.4,1.5l-8.2,3.5l-0.5,3.5l-13.2,8.6l3.6,2.6l12.6-10.7l2.4-3.2l3.9-1.9l0.3,1l-0.6,3.9l-16.4,15.4l0.3,4.2 L190,77.4l0.2-1.2l0.3-0.1l-0.2-0.6l0.8-5.4l-2.1,1l13.5-6.6l-1-2l-9.8,5l-3.4,1.4l-1.1-4l1.1-2l11.5-3.9l0,0l-7.8,1.4 c4.1-0.8,7.5-1.3,7.8-1.4l-1-2.1l-5-0.2l1.3-1.3l-11.4-24.7l-3.7-1.6l-1.5,1.2l3.2,11.6l8,11.5l-6.8-3.5l-9.1-10.3l0.9-6.3l5.3-4.3 l-5.2-2.3c-0.2,0-0.3,0.1-0.4,0.1c-0.9,0.1-29.6,30.7-29.6,30.7l1.6,3.5c0,0,0,0,0,0c-2.8-1.3-24,4.7-24,4.7l17.8,5.9l1.9-4.1 l8-0.6l0.8,1.2l1.2-1.3c5.2-0.3,21.8-1.4,25.8-3c1.3-0.5,3.5-1.1,6.1-1.7l-0.4,0.4l0.2,0.6l-23.7,7.6l0.4-2.7L141.7,73.4z M189.2,60.9c0.9-0.2,1.9-0.4,2.8-0.5l-3.5,1.1L189.2,60.9z M188.3,62.9c0,0-0.5,0.2-1.4,0.7l0-0.2L188.3,62.9z M150,63.8 c-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2,0c-0.6,0.1-0.6-1.4-3.2-2.7l20.8-21.9l6.4-5.2l-2.3,1.9l-8.3,13.8l-0.9-2.2L155.6,58L150,63.8z M182.2,59.5 c0,0-17.6,2.3-26.8,3.5l7-7.7l7.4-7.6l3-6l9.7,10.6l4.2,4.7L182.2,59.5z"></path> </g> <path style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M87.8,16.9c0,0,6.2,16.1,23.4,17.2s25-8.6,25-8.6l7-8.6c0,0-0.6-5.9-5.2-5.9s-45.9,0-45.9,0 S85.8,9.8,87.8,16.9z"></path> <path id="Collar_Colour_1_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24 L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <g id="Colour_Group_26_"> <rect id="Right_5_12_" x="179.6" y="103.2" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -26.8785 98.7233)" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" width="41.5" height="8.7"></rect> <rect id="Left_5_12_" x="25.3" y="86.8" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -80.045 87.0479)" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" width="8.7" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Top_Mask" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M60.7,59.9c0,0,16.5-21.4,54.3-21.4s54.3,21.4,54.3,21.4l3.3,55.1l3,107H54.4 l3.6-119.4L60.7,59.9z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Shirt_Outline" d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8 c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1 c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M140.1,8.2l5.1,6.1C145.2,27.4,131.6,38,115,38S84.8,27.4,84.8,14.3l0,0l0,0l5.1-6.1H140.1z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M175.3,221.8H54.7l3.8-125.3 c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l40.3-17.5c0.2,13.2,13.9,23.9,30.7,23.9c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.7-23.9 L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3L175.3,221.8z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9 c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z M115,32.2c11.8,0,22.2-7.4,25.3-18c0-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H90 c-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2,0.1c0,0.1-0.1,0.1,0,0.2C92.8,24.8,103.2,32.2,115,32.2z M139.7,14.4c-3.1,10.2-13.2,17.3-24.7,17.3 s-21.6-7.1-24.7-17.3H139.7z"></path> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <g id="Delete_-_Full_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M220.9,102.5l-34.4-70.6l-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24l0.1-0.1 c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2l11.9-24.3L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6l11.9,24.3L220.9,102.5z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Outline_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9l-41.1-17.8L140.2,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2L43.5,31.9c0,0,8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3 c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24 l0.1-0.1c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8s8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Outline_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Left_Sleeve_Mask__x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1 c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_Full_1_"> <polyline id="Right_7_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 220.9,102.5 "></polyline> <polyline id="Left_7_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 9.1,102.5 "></polyline> </g> </svg> <h3>Poland</h3> <ul> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="win">W</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--home"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Mexico</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Sweden</span></li> <li><span class="team">Mexico</span> <span class="score">4</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Iraq</span></li> <li><span class="team">Mexico</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="team">Colombia</span></li> <li><span class="team">Mexico</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Peru</span></li> <li><span class="team">Mexico</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Paraguay</span></li> <li><span class="team">Mexico</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Ecuador</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--away"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Poland</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Chile</span></li> <li><span class="team">Poland</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Sweden</span></li> <li><span class="team">Scotland</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Poland</span></li> <li><span class="team">Russia</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Poland</span></li> <li><span class="team">Poland</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Hungary</span></li> <li><span class="team">Andorra</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">4</span> <span class="team">Poland</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__meta"> <p><strong>Mexico vs Poland</strong> Tuesday 22 November, 16:00</p> <a class="button button--outline-dark" href="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/mexico-vs-poland/951298/">Full stats</a> </div> </div><p>There's nothing in Mexico's form over the last 12 months or so that suggests they are a better team than Poland, and although captain <strong>Andres Guardado</strong> and Wolves striker <strong>Raul Jimenez</strong> are two very good players, there'll be no bigger star or better player than Poland's Lewandowski on show here.</p><p>Along with the Barcelona striker, goalkeeper <strong>Wojciech Szczesny</strong>, defenders <strong>Kamil Glik</strong> and <strong>Jan Bednarek</strong>, and attacking midfielder <strong>Piotr Zielinski</strong> form a solid spine to this Polish side, and I fancy they are the team most likely to claim the three points.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Poland to beat Mexico @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.197093092" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">2.9</a></div><h2>Goals at a premium</h2><p></p><p>If, as the market suggests, Poland and Mexico are evenly-matched then don't be surprised if we witness <strong>a very cagey affair</strong> with few goals.</p><p>As <strong>Opta</strong> say, Mexico kept more clean sheets during the third round of CONCACAF qualifying for this year's FIFA World Cup than any other nation (eight), and in a game where <strong>both teams will be desperate not to lose</strong>, I can see a slow-burner playing out.</p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.197093027">Under 2.5 Goals</a> is trading at just <b class="inline_odds" title="5/8"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.62</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/8</span></b> so I think a better option would be to back the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.197093102">0-0 Correct Score</a> at around <b class="inline_odds" title="8/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">8.8</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">8/1</span></b> and hope that the game really is devoid of any meaningful action. Remember, you can always trade your position on the Exchange.</p><p><strong> </strong></p><p>And don't forget, <strong>every day</strong> of this opening World Cup week, <strong>Betfair </strong>are giving away a<strong> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/betting/football/fifa-world-cup/england-v-iran/e-31348646">£2 free Bet Builder</a>,</strong> so why not try this one with my pick Poland winning the game and Lewandowski to star in a dull affair?</p><blockquote> <p><strong>Poland to win the game</strong></p> <p><strong>Robert Lewandowski to score anytime</strong></p> <p><strong>Under 3.5 Goals in the match</strong></p> </blockquote><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back the above Bet Builder @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/betting/football/fifa-world-cup/mexico-v-poland/e-31348659" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">5.43</a></div><p></p></ul> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">BET £10 ON GOLDEN BOOT WINNER GET £2 FREE BET ANY TIME THEY SCORE OR ASSIST</h2> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description "> <p><span>Applies to the first bet placed on the World Cup FIFA Golden Boot market only upto 3:59pm Sunday 20 November. data-href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/mexico-v-poland-tips-world-cup-best-bets-lewandowski-to-star-for-poles-181122-200.html" data-width="100%" data-numposts="10"></div> <h3 class="section_title">Read past articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/argentina-v-saudi-arabia-tips-world-cup-best-bets-messi-and-co-to-control-world-cup-opener-151122-1057.html">Argentina v Saudi Arabia: Messi & co to control World Cup opener</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Lionel-Messi-looks up at ball 1280.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/Lionel-Messi-looks%20up%20at%20ball%201280.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/england-v-iran-tips-world-cup-best-bets-how-to-get-england-onside-at-9-2-181122-1171.html">England v Iran: How to get England onside at 9/2</a> <img 