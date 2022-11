Sign up for our World Cup Newsletter here

Don't be fooled by El Tri's lofty World Ranking

Mexico are ranked 13th in the FIFA World Rankings but you'd be hard pushed to convince most football fans that Gerardo Martino's men merit that lofty position.

They haven't played at one of the major tournaments since 2018 when they were eliminated in the Round of 16 at the World Cup - they haven't played at the Copa America since 2016 - and their form over the past two years can be described as patchy at best.

El Tri comfortably qualified for Qatar, winning eight of their 14 games in their CONCACAF qualifying section, though they did lose to USA and Canada along the way, while in summer friendlies they lost to Uruguay, Paraguay and Colombia and could manage only draws against Guatemala, Ecuador and Jamaica.

Following a resounding 4-0 friendly win over Iraq just under two weeks ago Mexico then lost 2-1 to Sweden in last last week's final warm-up game, and they just look like a team struggling for form and consistency that lacks a world class player who can turn a game in their favour.

World class Lewandowski a match winner

Poland go into the 2022 World Cup ranked 26th in the world having finished second in their qualifying group behind England (W6, D2, L2) before comfortably beating Sweden 2-0 in the play-offs.

Czesław Michniewicz's men then had a mixed UEFA Nations League campaign during the summer, beating Wales both home and away and recording an excellent 2-2 draw away to the Netherlands. Poland did lose both home and away to Belgium however, but they comfortably retained their Nations League A status, finishing six points ahead of Wales.

Poland warmed up for the World Cup with a 1-0 over Chile last week though star man Robert Lewandowski - who really can win a game on his own - was an unused substitute, meaning he goes in Tuesday's Group C opener as fresh as he can possibly be.

Poland's spine can help claim crucial win

I'm obviously not the only one who is a tad surprised by Mexico's current World Ranking given that the Betfair Exchange Match Odds can't split the two teams.

Both Mexico and Poland can be backed at 2.915/8 to win the game, while the Draw is the marginal outsider of the three options at 3.211/5.

There's nothing in Mexico's form over the last 12 months or so that suggests they are a better team than Poland, and although captain Andres Guardado and Wolves striker Raul Jimenez are two very good players, there'll be no bigger star or better player than Poland's Lewandowski on show here.

Along with the Barcelona striker, goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny, defenders Kamil Glik and Jan Bednarek, and attacking midfielder Piotr Zielinski form a solid spine to this Polish side, and I fancy they are the team most likely to claim the three points.

Goals at a premium

If, as the market suggests, Poland and Mexico are evenly-matched then don't be surprised if we witness a very cagey affair with few goals.

As Opta say, Mexico kept more clean sheets during the third round of CONCACAF qualifying for this year's FIFA World Cup than any other nation (eight), and in a game where both teams will be desperate not to lose, I can see a slow-burner playing out.

Under 2.5 Goals is trading at just 1.625/8 so I think a better option would be to back the 0-0 Correct Score at around 8.88/1 and hope that the game really is devoid of any meaningful action. Remember, you can always trade your position on the Exchange.

Poland to win the game Robert Lewandowski to score anytime Under 3.5 Goals in the match