Back Argentina and France stars for shots, goals, more

Argentina v France is the perfect World Cup final, although Brazilians may disagree, as it pits Paris Saint-Germain team-mates Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe against each other.

Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have competed for the title of world's greatest player for last 15 years and Mbappe looks set to battle Erling Haaland from hereon.

The Argentinian magician and the French force of nature have the talent to light up Sunday's final, so will it be age and guile or power and youth that comes out on top?

We've got a wonderful range of analysis and tips on that question - includuing the best Bet Builders and World Cup winner Rivaldo's final view - but here are five options from Betfair's Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe specials.

M&M to get among the goals and assists

Messi and Mbappe have scored five goals each, and are tied in the race for the Golden Boot. Both will want to pull away here so if you think either can hit two goals in the final then back that outcome at 13/2.

You can get both on side by backing either to score at 8/11.

They are 6/1 to combine for three or more goals and assists.

If you think they will be more effective as providers then you can back Messi and Mbappe to provide two or more assists between them at 10/1.

Fancy other players to take the goal-scoring glory in the final? Then consider backing Messi and Mbappe to combine for no goals at 10/11.

Shooting stars

Messi and Mbappe are likely to test goalkeepers Hugo Lloris and Emi Martinez respectively, but would you back the two forwards to combine for six shots on target at 12/1?

Want a fairly safe option? Then the PSG pair combining for two or more shots is 1/4.

Both can take opponents by surprise and unleash efforts from long range so 9/1 for three shots from outside the box between them may appeal?

One each from outside the box is 11/2.

Will the two talismen hit the target twice of more with their favoured feet?

Messi to have 2+ left footed shots on target and Mbappe to have 2+ right footed shots on target is 7/1.