Latest odds on Kylian Mbappe's extraordinary World Cup

Kylian Mbappe is the World Cup's leading scorer with five goals in four games in Qatar and nobody doubts that he has the potential to be England's chief tormentor when they play France in Saturday's quarter-final.

Mbappe is 5/1 to be the first goalscorer in the match against Gareth Southgate's side and 15/8 to find the net any time.

The PSG hitman's name will be on the lips of many around the England camp this week as Southgate and his staff try to figure out how the likes of Harry Maguire, John Stones and Kyle Walker can stop the French wunderkind.

Mbappe is 1.654/6 on the Betfair Exchange to win the Golden Boot and his nearest rival Richarlison (three goals) is 10.09/1, while Lionel Messi (three) is 16.015/1 and the shortest-priced English player is Marcus Rashford (three) at 42.041/1.

Special markets for a spectacular player

How much can Mbappe achieve in Qatar? Helping second favourites France 6.05/1 become the first country since Brazil in 1962 to retain the World Cup would be achievement enough for the 23-year-old. His manager Didier Deschamps (pictured below) is already delighted with his performances.

But Mbappe could also pull off spectacular individual feats.

The most goals ever scored at a World Cup was 13 by fellow Frenchman Just Fontaine in 1958 across six matches.

Mbappe will have to go some to match that - he's 25/1 to score 12 or more and 50/1 to match the all time record with 13 or more - but could he score another five in Qatar?

If you think so, back him at 17/2 to score 10 or more tournament goals.

Seven or more for Kylian the killer in front of goal is 13/10.

One fairly solid-looking bet is Mbappe to have 14 or more shots on target at the World Cup at 11/10.

He's already had 10 shots on target across four games (including the one he started on the bench against Tunisia) so even if France lose on Saturday - here's hoping - he would only need to test Jordan Pickford four times.

Of course, England fans will be delighted if Mbappe falls short of all of these targets and goes home on five goals this weekend.

We'd gladly tear up our Mbappe specials betslips and throw them into the air as the Three Lions roar into the semi-finals.