Japan have been something of an advertisement for variance so far this tournament. In both of their games so far, they've conceded just one goal. Against Germany, they faced 26 shots, nine on target and had an xGA of 3.1. Against Costa Rica, they conceded the same amount despite facing only four shots, one of which was on target and an xGA of 0.1.

Japan needs to play into Spanish hands

Game state becomes important in this last round of games and Japan cannot qualify with a defeat here. If they draw, then there'll be nervous glances at Germany v Costa Rica game. Essentially, Japan are guaranteed qualification with a win against Spain. Given they need a win here, that feels like it will play into Spain's strengths.

The Spanish often struggle to break down a solid defensive unit and if Japan are attacking and throwing men forward, it's hard not to envisage goals from either side. Costa Rica imploded, while the game we saw against Germany is how I had envisaged Spain games playing out in this tournament. Over 2.5 goals at 1.768/11 looks a fair price and I couldn't put you off including it in your Bet Builders.

There's not much value in Spain's win price at 4/11 and I'd struggle to make the case for Japan here but given how I expect the game to pan out, Spain to win and over 2.5 goals looks a fine price at 2.245/4 on the Betfair Exchange.

Back Spain to win and over 2.5 goals @ 2.24

Card shy referee

The referee for this game is Victor Gomes and his stats would suggest he's not the most card happy referee ever. I would class both of these teams as fairly well disciplined; Spain have received just one yellow card in their two games and averaged one per game in qualifying. Japan have three so far in Qatar, all of which came against Costa Rica and averaged 1.5 per game in qualifying.

Under 3.5 cards at 5/6 appeals given the referee and both teams general good behaviour. At a bigger price, 21/10, I don't mind a play on the under 2.5 cards but the 3.5 line feels the safer option.

Back under 3.5 cards @ 5/6

