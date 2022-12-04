</iframe</noscript> <div id="fb-root"></div> <script async defer crossorigin="anonymous" src="https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v12.0&appId=<!-- fb_comments_id -->&autoLogAppEvents=1" nonce="AFTyuEPM"></script> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a Japan v Croatia: Back another Croatian slow burner
Paul Higham
04 December 2022
3:00 min read "2022-12-04T09:01:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2022-12-04T10:44:00+00:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/MarceloBrozovic_Croatia.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "Paul Higham takes a look at the intriguing Japan v Croatia last 16 tie where the stats point to a slow first half but with either side capable of coming from behind later on. Eight of Croatia's last 13 have been 0-0 at HT Croatia have gone to extra time in 3/4 knockout ties Japan's subs have had a hand in all of their goals Sign up for our World Cup Newsletter here Blue Sumurai eye another huge upset If anything sums up this World Cup then it's Japan upsetting the odds by topping a group containing Spain and Germany by beating both of those European powerhouses while also losing to Costa Rica in the process. The fact that the Blue Samurai had to come from behind in both of those matches makes it even more impressive, and should also send out a message to Croatia that this Japan side can never be counted out. Only the 1938 Brazil and 1970 West Germany teams have ever won two group games when behind at half-time, and both of those made the semis so Japan will hope that run continues as they seek a first ever World Cup quarter-final spot. [matchPredictions url="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/japan-vs-croatia/951345"] Manager Hajime Moriyasu deserves a lot of credit as his substitutes have had a hand in all four of Japan's goals so far, scoring three and assisting one, and with a regimented, energetic side that just keeps on going, they'll provide a big test for the 2018 runners-up. Can Croatia go one better than 2018? Croatia have been an odd team in the World Cup so far, with obvious ability as they showed when hammering Canada 4-1, but they've not really pushed themselves in their other games as they started and ended the group stages with 0-0 draws. Zlatko Dalic's side are tremendous on the ball, have Luka Modric running the show in midfield, but produced a nervy and defensive display against Belgium that showed they're not the most adventurous or confident - and if Romelu Lukaku had his shooting boots on they'd be heading home by now. Maybe their third trip to the knockout stages will bring out the best in them, as the previous two times they've made it (1998 and 2018) they've made the semi-final and then the final, and they'll hope they can add to that streak by going all the way. They don't look like potential World Cup winners just yet though but with Modric, Perisic and bags of experience elsewhere, they can certainly be a threat if they're in the mood. Expect a slow start from both sides Croatia are the 1/2 favourites to qualify from this tie with Japan 31/20 to score another upset. In the 90 minutes this one could be an ideal draw candidate at 11/5 given the way Croatia's games so far have gone and how tough Japan can make life for them. Three of Croatia's last four World Cup knockout games have gone to extra-time and on each occasion they've come from behind before eventually winning - it's priced up at 17/2 for them to do that again. The one caveat here is that Croatia as a squad are getting on a bit in years, and you wonder if they'd have the legs to come through on top in 120 minutes. Both teams then have shown character and both are capable of going from behind - so this could be a classic in-play game and backing whoever concedes first, especially Croatia as they're still obviously the better side overall. They both look like counter punchers to me, and while Croatia should, and will, dominate possession they've not proven to be too gung-ho so far in this tournament - especially in the first half and especially against such an organised unit who can hit them hard on the break. Croatia's two 0-0 draws actually came with a total of zero shots on target in the two first halves, and with the propensity for half-time draws in this tournament the Evens on it being all square after 45 minutes is no surprise. Considering how many 0-0s we've had a half-time then 13/8 on another should be on the shortlist or for a slightly safer option you have to think there'll be more goals in the second half than the first at 6/5. Back Brozovic to hit the target There may not be too much goal mouth action in the first half, but that will come as the game goes on, so while I'm not expecting shot coming at all angles, I do like the big price of 12/5 on Marcelo Brozovic for just 1+ shot on target. The Inter Milan midfielder has hit the target in the last two games and the runs he makes into the box from deeper can be tough to pick up even for an organised defence like Japan's. What. A. Rocket!! This Japan side are taking it to Spain! Can they turn this around and get a win here...#ITVFootball | pic.twitter.com/Uy9j42SmFm -- ITV Football (@itvfootball) December 1, 2022 Since all of Japan's goals so far have had subs involved it may be best to check who isn't starting for them if selecting possible scorers - Ritsu Doan for example has scored twice when coming off the bench and is 5/1 to grab a goal here. Doan might also be your best bet for a shot on target from Japan even if he starts on the bench, as he'll undoubtedly come on and against those ageing Croatian defenders he could prove to be a nuisance whether trying to get Japan back into the game or trying to see it out. Paul Higham takes a look at the intriguing Japan v Croatia last 16 tie where the stats point to a slow first half but with either side capable of coming from behind later on.

Eight of Croatia's last 13 have been 0-0 at HT
Croatia have gone to extra time in 3/4 knockout ties
Japan's subs have had a hand in all of their goals
Sign up for our World Cup Newsletter here

Blue Sumurai eye another huge upset

If anything sums up this World Cup then it's Japan upsetting the odds by topping a group containing Spain and Germany by beating both of those European powerhouses while also losing to Costa Rica in the process.

The fact that the Blue Samurai had to come from behind in both of those matches makes it even more impressive, and should also send out a message to Croatia that this Japan side can never be counted out.

Only the 1938 Brazil and 1970 West Germany teams have ever won two group games when behind at half-time, and both of those made the semis so Japan will hope that run continues as they seek a first ever World Cup quarter-final spot. </li> <li> <h3><strong></strong><strong>Japan's subs have had a hand in all of their goals</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Sign up for our <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/the-bettingbetfair-world-cup-newsletter-sign-up-for-three-must-read-articles-every-day-of-qatar-2022-251022-205.html%20target=%22_blank%22%20rel=%22noopener" target="_blank" data-saferedirecturl="https://www.google.com/url?q=https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/the-bettingbetfair-world-cup-newsletter-sign-up-for-three-must-read-articles-every-day-of-qatar-2022-251022-205.html%2520target%3D%2522_blank%2522%2520rel%3D%2522noopener&source=gmail&ust=1668854851579000&usg=AOvVaw3YYpyUsKgaTiepibbxfboh" rel="noopener">World Cup Newsletter</a> here</strong></h3> </li> </ul><hr><h2>Blue Sumurai eye another huge upset</h2><p></p><p>If anything sums up this World Cup then it's <strong>Japan upsetting the odds </strong>by topping a group containing <strong>Spain and Germany</strong> by beating both of those European powerhouses while also losing to Costa Rica in the process.</p><p>The fact that <strong>the Blue Samurai</strong> had to come from behind in both of those matches makes it even more impressive, and should also send out a message to <strong>Croatia</strong> that this Japan side can never be counted out.</p><p>Only the <strong>1938 Brazil and 1970 West Germany</strong> teams have ever won two group games when behind at half-time, and both of those made the semis so Japan will hope that run continues as they seek <strong>a first ever World Cup quarter-final</strong> spot.</p><p> </p><div class="football_predictions_widget"> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--home"> <svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" viewbox="0 0 230 230" xmlns:v="https://vecta.io/nano"><path d="M221.1 102.3l-34.6-70.4-41.1-17.7-5.1-6.2H115 89.8l-5.2 6.2-41.1 17.7-34.6 70.4 37.6 18.3 11.7-24.1L54.4 222h29.8 61.6 29.8l-3.8-125.5 11.7 24.1z" fill="#003296"></path><g opacity=".57" fill="#7da8da"><path d="M116.9 200.4c-.1 0-.1-.1-.2-.1l-6 5.9 6.2-5.8zm20.6-7.4l-11.8 10.6c.1.1.2.1.2.2 4-3.6 7.8-7.2 11.6-10.8zm-10.1-8.8l-5 4.7 5.2-4.6c-.1 0-.1 0-.2-.1zm-14.6-11.3l6.7-6.7-.4-.4-6.7 6.7.4.4zm26.5-12.4l-24 23.1c.1.2.3.3.5.5l24-23.1c-.2-.1-.3-.3-.5-.5z"></path><path d="M122.4 188.9l-4.5 3.9.2.2 4.3-4.1zm4.3.8l-.2-.2-6.5 6.3 6.7-6.1zm-4.8-41.6c-.1-.1-.2-.2-.3-.4l-8.3 7.1c.1.1.2.3.3.4l8.3-7.1zm3.1-70.3c.1.1.2.1.2.2l11.5-10.8L125 77.8zm16.2-8.1l-2.9 2.8 3.1-2.6-.2-.2zm-6.6 6l.2.2 3.5-3.3-3.7 3.1zm5.6 2.6l-6.2 5a1.38 1.38 0 0 1 .3.4l5.9-5.3v-.1zm-25.6 28l6.7-6.7-.4-.4-6.7 6.7c.1.2.3.3.4.4zM125.9 73l7.8-7.6-8.2 7.3a1.38 1.38 0 0 1 .4.3zm-.2-9.3l-6.5 6.3 6.7-6.1-.2-.2zm.6 134.8c.1.1.3.2.4.4l7.8-7.6-8.2 7.2zm3.2-120l.2.2 9.4-8.7-.3-.3-9.3 8.8zm6.1 123.2l3.5-3.3-3.6 3.1c0 .1 0 .1.1.2zm23-35.4a1.38 1.38 0 0 1-.3-.4L150 173c.1.1.2.3.3.4l8.3-7.1zm-12.4 2l-6 5.9 6.2-5.8c-.1 0-.2-.1-.2-.1zm-17.7 24.2l5-3.5-.5-.5-4.5 4zm13.1-21.4l-12.4 10.5.6.6 11.9-11s-.1 0-.1-.1zm13-35.6l17.8-17.1v-.9l-18.5 17.8-8 8 .4.4 8.3-8.2zm18.8 14.2v-.6l-6.3 5.9.2.2 6.1-5.5zm-8.4-8.6l-6.5 6.3 6.7-6.1c-.1 0-.1-.1-.2-.2zm8.3 6.1v-.1l-9 8.1c.1.1.2.1.2.2 3-2.7 5.9-5.5 8.8-8.2zm-46.5 46.9l1.8-1.6-2 1.4.2.2zm2.1-25c-4.7 3.1-8.2 6.7-8.6 8.4l8.6-8.4z"></path><path d="M142 195.6l-2.9 2.8 3.1-2.6-.2-.2zm-2.1.3l-.3-.3-9.3 8.8.2.2 9.4-8.7zm-5-11.9l5-4.5-.1-.1-4.9 4.6z"></path><use xlink:href="#B"></use><path d="M133.1 185.7l1.8-1.7-1.8 1.7zm8.8-6.3l-6.4 5.4.5.5 6.3-5.4c-.1-.2-.3-.3-.4-.5zm-4.9-71.3l6.3-5c-.1-.1-.2-.3-.3-.4l-6 5.4zm-8.9 23.8c.1.1.3.2.4.4l7.8-7.6-8.2 7.2zm-8.2-5.5l4.3-4.1-4.5 3.9c.1.1.1.2.2.2zm7.9 10.8l11.5-10.8-11.8 10.7c.1 0 .2.1.3.1z"></path><path d="M129.2 117.6l-5 4.7 5.2-4.6c-.1 0-.1 0-.2-.1zm12.5 11.8l-.3-.3-9.3 8.8.2.2c3.1-3 6.3-5.9 9.4-8.7z"></path><use xlink:href="#C"></use><use xlink:href="#D"></use><use xlink:href="#B" x="1.8" y="-66.6"></use><path d="M127 114.6zm0 0zm-2.2-1.4l8.6-8.4-9.4 7.6c.2.3.5.5.8.8z"></path><use xlink:href="#E"></use><path d="M128.3 161.9l-13.1 12.3.6.6 12.9-12.5-.4-.4zm8.2-26.1l-14.2 12.9c.2.2.4.5.7.7l14.2-12.9-.7-.7zm.9-.7l3.5-3.3-3.6 3.1c0 .1 0 .2.1.2z"></path><use xlink:href="#F"></use><path d="M134.4 71.3l-6.7 6.3.2.2 6.8-6.1a1.38 1.38 0 0 0-.3-.4zm3 32l-.2-.2-10.5 9.7c.1.1.2.3.4.4 3.4-3.4 6.9-6.7 10.3-9.9zm-20.2 13.8l.5.5 24-23.1-.5-.5-24 23.1zm13.8-2l.6.6 11.9-11-.2-.2-12.3 10.6zm42.4 37v-.5l-4.6 4.3.2.2 4.4-4zm-39.2-35l.3.3 15-12.9-.4-.4-14.9 13zm7.7-9.5l6.2-5.8c-.1 0-.1-.1-.2-.1l-6 5.9zm-19.8 3.4l8.6-8.4c-4.7 3.1-8.2 6.7-8.6 8.4zm-1.7-20.8l14.2-12.9c-.2-.2-.4-.5-.6-.7l-14.2 12.9c.2.2.4.4.6.7zm-4.3 23.1l.5.5 19.3-18.7-.5-.5c-6.3 6.3-12.8 12.5-19.3 18.7zm26.7 24.4l-.1-.1-6.2 5c.1.1.2.2.3.4l6-5.3zm-7.9-18.5l1.8-1.7c-.6.5-1.2 1.1-1.8 1.7 0-.1 0-.1 0 0z"></path><path d="M136.7 117.5l5-4.5-.1-.1-4.9 4.6zm.6.7l.5.5 6.3-5.4-.5-.5-6.3 5.4zm7.8 15.2c-.1-.1-.2-.3-.4-.4l-6 5.3v.1l6.4-5zm-16.5-5.9l1.8-1.6-2 1.4c0 .1.1.1.2.2zm-.2-4.3l-.2-.2-6.5 6.3 6.7-6.1zm1.9 2.7l5-3.5-.5-.5-4.5 4zm-12.7-17.7l12.9-12.5-.4-.4-13.1 12.3.6.6zM99.4 56.8L80 75.5l.5.5 19.3-18.7c-.1-.2-.3-.3-.4-.5zm-1.3 22.4l.3.3 15-12.9-.4-.4-14.9 13zm-3.6-14.5c-4.7 3.1-8.2 6.7-8.6 8.4l8.6-8.4zm33.2 1.9l5-3.5-.5-.5c-1.4 1.4-2.9 2.7-4.5 4zM111 96l8.4-7.1a1.38 1.38 0 0 1-.3-.4l-8.3 7.1c0 .1.1.2.2.4zM93.3 40.7l.2.2 9.4-8.7-.3-.3-9.3 8.8zm-4.2-.6l11.5-10.8L88.8 40c.1 0 .2.1.3.1zm.3-5.3c.1.1.3.2.4.4l7.8-7.6-8.2 7.2zm82 27.1l-10.5 9.7c.1.1.2.3.4.4l10.3-9.8c-.1-.1-.2-.2-.2-.3zm-35.2 17.2l6.3-4.9c-.1-.1-.2-.3-.4-.4l-5.9 5.3zm41.2-17.2c-.1-.1-.2-.3-.3-.4l-6 5.4v.1l6.3-5.1zm-41.1 23.9c0 .1.1.1 0 0l8.9-7c-.1-.1-.2-.2-.3-.4l-8.6 7.4z"></path><use xlink:href="#C" x="-38.7" y="-97.1"></use><path d="M126 68.2l1.8-1.6-2 1.4.2.2zm8.1-10l5-4.5-.1-.1-4.9 4.6zm.6.7l.5.5 6.3-5.4-.5-.5-6.3 5.4z"></path><path d="M132.3 59.9l1.8-1.7c-.6.5-1.2 1.1-1.8 1.7zm-31.4 10.4l6.2-5.1c-.1-.1-.2-.3-.3-.4l-5.9 5.5c-.1 0-.1 0 0 0zm-8.5 19.4l1.8-1.6-2 1.4c.1 0 .1.1.2.2zM108 75.5l-.5-.5-6.4 5.4.5.5 6.4-5.4zm-7.5 4.1l5-4.5-.1-.1-4.9 4.6z"></path><path d="M94.2 88.1l5-3.5-.5-.5-4.5 4zm17.6-24.2l-6 5.9L112 64c-.1 0-.2-.1-.2-.1zm-13 17.4l1.8-1.7c-.7.6-1.3 1.1-1.8 1.7-.1 0-.1 0 0 0zm-6.4 13.2l7.8-7.6-8.2 7.3c.1 0 .2.1.4.3zm14.8-27.8L94.8 77.2l.6.6 11.9-11c0 .1 0 0-.1-.1zm-28.8 1.8l6.7-6.7-.4-.4-6.7 6.7c.2.1.3.3.4.4zm5.9-16.1l14.2-12.9c-.2-.2-.4-.5-.6-.7L83.7 51.7c.1.2.3.4.6.7z"></path><use xlink:href="#E" x="34.2" y="-41.1"></use><path d="M81.4 70.4l12.9-12.5-.4-.4-13.1 12.3.6.6zM104 40.5l-6.2 5c.1.1.2.2.3.4l5.9-5.3c.1 0 0-.1 0-.1zM98.7 38l3.5-3.3-3.6 3.1c-.1.1 0 .2.1.2zm10.3 3c-.1-.1-.2-.2-.3-.4l-8.6 7.3.1.1c3-2.3 5.9-4.6 8.8-7zm7.5-4l-9.3 9.2.4.4 5.2-5.1 4.3-3.7-.3-.3.1-.1c-.1-.2-.3-.3-.4-.4zm91.2 43.6l-6.2 5a1.38 1.38 0 0 1 .3.4l5.9-5.3c.1 0 0 0 0-.1zm-.7-6.9l-1.2 1.2c.4-.4.9-.8 1.2-1.2h0z"></path><path d="M202.2 78l.2.2 3.5-3.3-3.7 3.1zm-15.7 37.7l.5.5 19.3-18.7-.5-.5-19.3 18.7zm10.7-34.6l9.3-8.5-.2-.4-9.3 8.7c.1 0 .2.1.2.2zM171 135.2l.3.3c.5-.5 1.1-.9 1.6-1.4v-.6l-1.9 1.7z"></path><use xlink:href="#B" x="66.8" y="-123.5"></use><path d="M193.5 75.3l7.8-7.6-8.2 7.3a1.38 1.38 0 0 0 .4.3zm10.8-5.9l-11.8 10.7c.1.1.2.1.2.2l11.6-10.9zm3.2 36l-7.9 7.3 1.4-.7 6.7-6.4c-.1 0-.1-.1-.2-.2zm-1.3-.7l-2.5 2.5 2.8-2.2c-.2-.1-.2-.2-.3-.3z"></path><path d="M203.7 107.2l-9.4 7.6a1.38 1.38 0 0 1 .3.4l1.8-.9 7.3-7.1zm-45.5-35.9l.8.8 8.6-8.4a346.36 346.36 0 0 0-9.4 7.6zm26.3 48.7l.2-.1-.1-.1c0 .1 0 .2-.1.2zm8.7-54l-6.5 6.3 6.7-6.1-.2-.2zm-3.9 51.7l1.9-.9 20.7-20-.5-.5-22.1 21.4zm21.5-10.4l1.2-.6 1.5-1.2c-.1-.1-.2-.3-.3-.4l-2.4 2.2zm-3.6 1.1l-.6-.6-3.1 3 2.9-1.4c.3-.3.5-.7.8-1zm-14.8 5l8.6-8.4c-4.7 3.1-8.2 6.7-8.6 8.4zm-38.3-28.1l4.3-4.1-4.5 3.9c0 .1.1.2.2.2zm7.1-11.8h0zm40.9 6.1c-.2-.2-.4-.5-.6-.7l-14.2 12.9c.2.2.4.5.7.7l14.1-12.9zm-37.6 5.2l5-3.5-.5-.5-4.5 4z"></path><path d="M171.1 64.9l-.6-.6-9.3 9.2c.5-.1 1.2-.1 1.6-.4l7.1-6.7c.5-.5.8-1 1.2-1.5z"></path><path d="M161.2 73.5zm1.6 12.9l1.8-1.6-2 1.4c0 .1.1.1.2.2z"></path><use xlink:href="#D" x="34.2" y="-41.1"></use><path d="M158.4 81.3l5.2-4.6-.2-.2-5 4.8zm14.8 18.2l.2.3 3.6-3.2-.1-.1-3.7 3zm1.5 3.1l.1.2 7.1-5.7a1.38 1.38 0 0 1-.3-.4l-6.9 5.9zm5.8 0l9.3-9.2-.4-.4-9.3 9.2a.78.78 0 0 1 .4.4zm-1.6-10.7l-6 5.3v.1l6.3-5c0-.1-.2-.3-.3-.4zm-9.8-13.8l1.8-1.7c-.6.5-1.2 1.1-1.8 1.7 0-.1 0-.1 0 0z"></path><path d="M170.9 76.4l5-4.5-.1-.1-4.9 4.6zm.6.7l.5.5 6.3-5.4-.5-.5-6.3 5.4zM91.6 39.7l.2.2 6.8-6.1c-.1-.1-.2-.3-.3-.4l-6.7 6.3zM28.9 97.6l-9.3 8.8.2.2 9.4-8.7-.3-.3zm-13.1-6l-3.1 2.9-.2.4 3.4-3.1c0-.1 0-.2-.1-.2zm8.7 7.5l-6.7 6.3.2.2 6.8-6.1c-.1-.1-.2-.2-.3-.4zm68.2 32.2c-4.7 3.1-8.2 6.7-8.6 8.4l8.6-8.4zm-30 24.7l-6.5 6.1v1l6.9-6.7c-.1-.1-.2-.3-.4-.4zM22.4 90.5l-4.5 4 5-3.5-.5-.5zm2-16l-.6-.6-1.9 1.9-1.4 2.8 2.7-2.6c.5-.4.8-.9 1.2-1.5zm-7.5 11.9c0-.1-.1-.1-.1-.2l-.2.5.3-.3zm80.7 37l-19.4 18.7.5.5L98 123.9c-.1-.2-.3-.4-.4-.5zm-14 53.1l-8.3 7.1c.1.1.2.3.3.4l8.4-7.1-.4-.4zm2.2 29.6l.6.6 12.9-12.5-.4-.4-13.1 12.3zm-14.3-7l6.3-5c-.1-.1-.2-.3-.4-.4l-5.9 5.4z"></path><path d="M16.1 96.1l1.8-1.6-2 1.4c.1 0 .1.1.2.2zm88.7 70.2l-6.2 5c.1.1.2.2.3.4l5.9-5.3v-.1zm-22.6-1.1l-.4-.4L67 177.9l.3.3c4.9-4.4 9.9-8.7 14.9-13zm-18.5 10.6l.6.6 11.9-11-.2-.2-12.3 10.6zm16.9-13.4l-6 5.9 6.2-5.8c-.1 0-.1 0-.2-.1zM35 106.3l-6.4 5.5.2.1 6.5-5.2a1.38 1.38 0 0 1-.3-.4zM23.8 93.2l-8.2 7.3c.1.1.3.2.4.4l7.8-7.7zm43.5-70.9l-6.2 5c.1.1.2.2.3.4l5.9-5.3v-.1zm54.9 31.6l8.6-8.4-9.4 7.6.8.8zm-78.4 3.9l19.3-18.7-.5-.5-19.4 18.7c.2.2.4.3.6.5zm80.6-2.5h0zM90.9 209.5l8.6-8.4c-4.7 3.1-8.2 6.7-8.6 8.4z"></path><use xlink:href="#F" x="-2.6" y="-59.3"></use><path d="M134.8 44l-.2-.2-10.5 9.7c.1.1.2.3.4.4l10.3-9.9zm-1.5-1l-2.5 2.5 2.8-2.2-.3-.3zM31.7 81.9l-.5-.5-6.4 5.4.5.5 6.4-5.4zm-1.4 24.4l-.1-.1-5 4.1.4.2 4.7-4.2zm-7.9-18.6l1.8-1.6-1.8 1.6zm6.7-6.3L24.2 86l5-4.5-.1-.1zm2.2 16.2l-2.9 2.8 3.1-2.6c-.1-.1-.1-.2-.2-.2zm-4.9 9.4l6.3-5c-.1-.1-.2-.3-.4-.4l-5.9 5.4c-.1-.1-.1 0 0 0z"></path><path d="M24.9 103.7l3.5-3.3-3.6 3.1c0 .1.1.1.1.2zm123.8-72.1l4.3-4.1-4.5 3.9c.1.1.1.2.2.2zm1.2-5.2l5.5-5.3c.3-.3.3-.8.4-1.2l-6.3 6.2a1.38 1.38 0 0 0 .4.3zm5.9-6.6h0zM86.5 216.1l24-23.1-.5-.5-24 23.1c.2.1.3.3.5.5zm37.9-160.8z"></path><path d="M158 22.8l-5 4.7 5.2-4.6c-.1.1-.1 0-.2-.1zm34.1 33.3l4.3-4.1-.2-.4-4.5 4.1a.78.78 0 0 0 .4.4zM184 39.3l-9.3 9.2.4.4 5.2-5.1 4.3-3.7-.3-.3.1-.1c-.1-.1-.2-.3-.4-.4zm-20.3-14.9c.6-.5 1.1-1.1 1.7-1.6h0c-.6.5-1.2 1-1.7 1.6z"></path><use xlink:href="#D" x="-38.7" y="-97.1"></use><use xlink:href="#F" x="-38.7" y="-97.1"></use><path d="M88.3 17.5zM86 16.1L94.3 8h-.1l-9 7.3c.3.3.6.5.8.8zm71.4 3.2l-.8-.3c-.3.3-.6.5-.8.8.5-.1 1.2-.1 1.6-.5 0 .1 0 .1 0 0zM24.9 71.8l-.2-.2c-.5.4-.9.8-1.4 1.3l-.4.8c.7-.6 1.4-1.2 2-1.9zm129.2-53.9l-1.1-.5-.2.2.8.8c.2-.1.3-.3.5-.5z"></path><path d="M88.3 17.5s-.1 0 0 0zm101.4 38.7l5.9-5.8-.2-.3-6.5 5.3.8.8zm-33.9-36.4zm-60 193.3zm74.7-33.7l-19.4 18.7.5.5 19.3-18.7c-.1-.2-.3-.4-.4-.5zm-4.9 7.9c-4.7 3.1-8.2 6.7-8.6 8.4l8.6-8.4zm-.2 34.5l6.8-6.1c-.1-.1-.2-.3-.3-.4l-6.7 6.3c.1 0 .2.1.2.2zm31.9-168l-.5-.9-4.8 4.8c.5-.1 1.2-.1 1.6-.4l3.7-3.5zm-23 157.3l-11.8 10.7c.1.1.2.1.2.2l11.6-10.9z"></path><path d="M95.8 213.1h0z"></path><use xlink:href="#F" x="-31.1" y="98.5"></use><path d="M89.9 219.7l5.5-5.3c.3-.3.3-.8.4-1.2l-6.3 6.2c.1.1.3.2.4.3z"></path><use xlink:href="#G"></use><path d="M191.9 57.7h0zm-19.1 145.8l2.2-1.9v-.9l-2.7 2.3.5.5zM192 57.7s-.1 0 0 0h0zm19.3 29l1.4-1.4-.3-.6-1.6 1.6c.2.2.4.3.5.4zm-26.5-17.2l4.3-4.1-4.5 3.9c.1.1.2.1.2.2zm9.4-8.8l-5 4.7 5.2-4.6c-.1 0-.2-.1-.2-.1zM93.1 143.8l.6.6 11.9-11-.2-.2-12.3 10.6zm74.3-23.1c-4.7 3.1-8.2 6.7-8.6 8.4l8.6-8.4zm3.4-19.2a1.38 1.38 0 0 1 .3.4c.3-.2.5-.5.8-.7v-.6l-1.1.9zm-21.7 19.9c0 .1 0 .1 0 0l7.3-6.3-.4-.4-6.9 6.7zm23.2-8.6l-19.4 18.7.5.5 18.9-18.3v-.9zm-14.3 5l-.4-.4-6.7 6.7.4.4 6.7-6.7zm-3.7 8.6l12.9-12.5-.4-.4-13.1 12.3.6.6z"></path><path d="M157.2 108.3l14.2-12.9c-.2-.2-.4-.5-.6-.7l-14.2 12.9c.1.3.3.5.6.7zm14-18.9l-6.7 6.3.2.2 6.8-6.1a1.38 1.38 0 0 1-.3-.4zm1.5 39.6l-5 4.2.6.6 4.4-4v-.8zm-.2-3.3l.2-.2V124l-8.8 8.8c.5-.1 1.2-.1 1.6-.4l7-6.7zm-11 5.7l8.6-8.4-9.4 7.6c.3.2.6.5.8.8zm-4.9 13.2l4.3-4.1-4.5 3.9c.1.1.2.1.2.2zm15.9-23.6v-.4l-2.4 2.3 2.4-1.9zm-8.8 11.8h0z"></path><path d="M163.7 132.8zm2.3 3l-5 4.7 5.2-4.6c-.1 0-.2 0-.2-.1zm-8.2 3.6l5.5-5.3c.3-.3.3-.8.4-1.2l-6.3 6.2c.2 0 .3.1.4.3zm-10.4-25.7c.1.1.2.3.3.4l8.4-7.1a1.38 1.38 0 0 1-.3-.4l-8.4 7.1zm-13.3 55.2l-2.5 2.5 2.8-2.2c-.2-.1-.2-.2-.3-.3zm-8.9 12.3h0zm-6.7-119.3l5.5-5.3c.3-.3.3-.8.4-1.2l-6.3 6.2c.1.1.3.2.4.3z"></path><use xlink:href="#F" x="-1.8" y="66.6"></use><path d="M141.4 169.6c-.1-.1-.2-.3-.3-.4l-6 5.4v.1l6.3-5.1zm6-31.8l-8.6 7.3.1.1 8.8-7.1-.3-.3zm-28.1 50l5.5-5.3c.3-.3.3-.8.4-1.2l-6.3 6.2c.1 0 .2.1.4.3zm16.1-18.2l-10.5 9.7c.1.1.2.3.4.4l10.3-9.8c-.1-.1-.1-.2-.2-.3zm-10.2 11.6zm41-84.5l.2.2 9.4-8.7-.3-.3-9.3 8.8zm-4.4-.8c.1.1.2.1.2.2l11.5-10.8-11.7 10.6z"></path><use xlink:href="#C" x="34.2" y="-41.1"></use><path d="M171.4 93.8l.2.2 3.5-3.3-3.7 3.1zm-7.6 37.5l8.7-8.3v-.4l-9.1 8.4c.2 0 .3.1.4.3zm-1.1-40.1l7.8-7.6-8.2 7.3c.1 0 .3.2.4.3zm-.2-9.3l-6.5 6.3 6.7-6.1-.2-.2zM122.2 179l.8.8 8.6-8.4a346.36 346.36 0 0 0-9.4 7.6zm21.6-94.6l8.3-8.2 23.7-22.8-.5-.5-24 23.1-8 8c.2.1.3.3.5.4zm-10.1 76.8l-19.4 18.7.5.5 19.3-18.7c-.1-.2-.2-.3-.4-.5zm37.8-118.4l-6.2 5a1.38 1.38 0 0 1 .3.4l5.9-5.3c.1 0 .1 0 0-.1zm-24.9 19.4l7.2-6.3-.4-.4-6.8 6.7zM110 130.5l-6 5.9 6.2-5.8c-.1 0-.1-.1-.2-.1zm-12.6 20.6l-.5-.5-4.5 4 5-3.5zm-.4-3.2l1.8-1.7c-.7.6-1.3 1.1-1.8 1.7-.1 0-.1 0 0 0z"></path><path d="M90.6 156.2l1.8-1.6-2 1.4.2.2zm74.3-94.7c-4.7 3.1-8.2 6.7-8.6 8.4l8.6-8.4zm-13.1-6.8L166 41.8c-.2-.2-.4-.5-.6-.7L151.2 54c.1.2.4.4.6.7zm14-18.9l-6.7 6.3.2.2 6.8-6.1a1.38 1.38 0 0 0-.3-.4zm-48.5 31.3l4.3-4.1-4.5 3.9c.1.1.1.2.2.2z"></path><path d="M126.6 58.3l-5 4.7 5.2-4.6c0 .1-.1 0-.2-.1zm-27.9 87.9l5-4.5-.1-.1-4.9 4.6zm49.7-81.4l.4.4 6.7-6.7-.4-.4-6.7 6.7zm21.3-11.3l-19.4 18.7.5.5L170.1 54c-.1-.2-.2-.3-.4-.5zm-5.1 1.1l-.4-.4-13.1 12.3.6.6 12.9-12.5zm2.5 89.5l5-3.5-.5-.5-4.5 4zm15.6-38.4l7.3-6.3-.4-.4-6.9 6.7zm1.8 2.6l.4.4 6.7-6.7-.4-.4-6.7 6.7zm16.3-10.2l-.4-.4-13.1 12.3.6.6 12.9-12.5zM119.6 97l-.3-.3.1-.1-.4-.4-9.3 9.2.4.4 5.2-5.1 4.3-3.7zm45.7 53.4l7.8-7.6-8.2 7.3a1.38 1.38 0 0 0 .4.3zm6.4-13.1l1.3-1.2h0c-.5.4-.9.8-1.3 1.2-.1 0 0 0 0 0zm-60.6-4.5l-14.8 13.1.3.3 15-12.9c-.2-.2-.3-.4-.5-.5zm54.2 12.8l1.8-1.6-2 1.4.2.2z"></path><use xlink:href="#B" x="-36.1" y="-37.8"></use><path d="M89.9 166l11.5-10.8-11.8 10.7c.1 0 .2 0 .3.1zm.7-5l7.8-7.6-8.2 7.3a1.38 1.38 0 0 0 .4.3zm15.6-18.9l-.5-.5-6.4 5.4.5.5 6.4-5.4zm.9 20.1c-.1-.1-.2-.3-.4-.4l-6 5.3v.1l6.4-5zm-3.3-4.1l-.3-.3-9.3 8.8.2.2 9.4-8.7zm-4.4 5.8l3.5-3.3-3.6 3.1s.1.1.1.2z"></path><path d="M105.8 157.8l-2.9 2.8 3.1-2.6c-.1-.1-.1-.2-.2-.2zm48.8 24l-.4-.4-6.9 6.7 7.3-6.3zM111.9 13.5l4.3-4.1-4.5 3.9c.1.1.2.1.2.2z"></path><path d="M117.7 8l-1.5 1.4c.5-.5 1.1-1 1.6-1.4h-.1zM90.5 20.5l-5 4.7 5.2-4.6c-.1.1-.2 0-.2-.1zm49 4.3l-8.6 7.3.1.1 8.8-7.1c-.1 0-.2-.2-.3-.3zM105.9 8h-.1l-2.6 2.5 2.7-2.5zm-13 10.6L104.4 8h-.4L92.3 18l.6.6zm2.9 1.7L110 8h-.9L95.5 20l.3.3zM113.6 54l.5.5 19.3-18.7-.5-.5L113.6 54zm-.2-46h-.5l.2.2c.1 0 .2-.1.3-.2zm28.9 52.5l8.4-7.1c-.1-.1-.2-.2-.3-.4l-8.3 7.1c0 .1.1.2.2.4zm-3-12.1l6.2-5.8c-.1 0-.1-.1-.2-.1l-6 5.9zm-7.6 9.4l.3.3 15-12.9-.4-.4c-5.1 4.3-10 8.6-14.9 13zm-12.2-6.1l8.6-8.4c-4.7 3.1-8.2 6.7-8.6 8.4zm39.6-20.6l5-3.5-.5-.5-4.5 4zm-30.6 24.7l.6.6 11.9-11-.2-.2-12.3 10.6zm-13.9 2c.1.2.3.3.4.5l24-23.1-.5-.5-23.9 23.1zm19.8-9s0 .1 0 0l6.3-5c-.1-.1-.2-.3-.3-.4l-6 5.4zM72 22.5l-8.6 7.3.1.1 8.8-7.1-.3-.3zM29.4 76.2l6.2-5.8c-.1 0-.1-.1-.2-.1l-6 5.9zm-7.6 9.5l.3.3 15-12.9-.4-.4c-5.1 4.2-10 8.6-14.9 13zm12.1 26.6l9.3-9.2-.4-.4-9.3 9.2.4.4zm47.2-83l4.3-4.1-4.5 3.9.2.2zM26.9 95l-11.6 10.4.3.1L26.9 95zm-2.8 9.4l-3.8 3.4.9.4 3.5-3.2c-.2-.1-.4-.3-.6-.6zm15.3-57.1h0l7.3-6.3-.4-.4-6.9 6.7zM24.5 76.7l6.3-5c-.1-.1-.2-.3-.3-.4l-6 5.4zm-6 7l.6.6 11.9-11-.2-.2-12.3 10.6zm42.8-22.6l.3.3 15-12.9-.4-.4-14.9 13zM56 169.6v.9l7.4-7.2c-3.2 2.1-5.9 4.4-7.4 6.3zm13-118l6.2-5.8c-.1 0-.1-.1-.2-.1l-6 5.9zM47.5 34.2l8.3-7.6-2.7 1.2-6.3 5.7c.3.2.5.4.7.7zm109.9-1.5l1.8-1.6-2 1.4c0 .1.1.2.2.2zM64.1 52.1l6.3-5c-.1-.1-.2-.3-.3-.4l-6 5.4zm-6 7l.6.6 11.9-11-.2-.2-12.3 10.6zm16.7-1l8.4-7.1c-.1-.1-.2-.2-.3-.4l-8.3 7.1c0 .2.1.3.2.4zm88.6 149.8l-.2-.2-6.5 6.3 6.7-6.1zm11.5-8.6v-.2l-3.2 3.1 3.2-2.9zm-10.7 3.1l-5 4.7 5.2-4.6c-.1 0-.2-.1-.2-.1zm-9.4 8.8l4.3-4.1-4.5 3.9c.1.1.2.1.2.2zm8.3 5.5c.1.1.3.2.4.4l7.8-7.6c-2.3 1.9-5.2 4.5-8.2 7.2zm-5.8-179.2l7.8-7.6-8.2 7.3a1.38 1.38 0 0 1 .4.3z"></path><path d="M169.9 203.9l1.8-1.7c-.7.6-1.3 1.1-1.8 1.7-.1 0 0 0 0 0zm-6.4 8.3l1.8-1.6-2 1.4.2.2zm8.5-19.3l2.6-2.2v-.3l-2.6 2.5c0-.1 0 0 0 0zm-12.3 5l8.6-8.4-9.4 7.6.8.8zm2-.5c.1.1.2.3.4.4l10.3-9.8-.2-.2-10.5 9.6zm9.1-10.3l-2.5 2.5 2.8-2.2c-.1-.2-.2-.3-.3-.3zm3.9 5.3l-8.7 7.4.6.6 8.1-7.4v-.6z"></path><use xlink:href="#F" x="35" y="84.7"></use><use xlink:href="#G" x="-30" y="141.7"></use><path d="M161.9 199.3c0 .1 0 .1 0 0 0 .1 0 .1 0 0h0zm.1 0s-.1 0 0 0c-.1 0 0 0 0 0zm3.3 11.4l5-3.5-.5-.5-4.5 4zm.9-170.3l3.5-3.3-3.6 3.1s0 .1.1.2zm1.4 3.2l6.3-4.9c-.1-.1-.2-.3-.4-.4l-5.9 5.3z"></path><use xlink:href="#C" x="28.8" y="-94.8"></use><path d="M165.2 74l.6.6 11.9-11-.2-.2L165.2 74zm2.5-23.7c0 .1 0 .1 0 0l8.9-7c-.1-.1-.2-.2-.3-.4l-8.6 7.4zm-10.6-22.1l-6.5 6.3 6.7-6.1c-.1-.1-.2-.1-.2-.2zm-.7 14.1c.1.1.2.1.2.2l11.5-10.8-11.7 10.6zm4.5.7l.2.2 9.4-8.7-.3-.3-9.3 8.8zm17.6 55.3l8.4-7.1a1.38 1.38 0 0 1-.3-.4l-8.3 7.1a.76.76 0 0 0 .2.4zm-2.4-31.8l6.2-5.8c-.1 0-.1-.1-.2-.1l-6 5.9zm17.4 4l1.8-1.6-2 1.4.2.2zm10.3 10.9l5.1-4-.2-.4-4.9 4.4zm-3.9-19.2l1-1h0a4.74 4.74 0 0 0-1 1c-.1 0 0 0 0 0zM168.4 76l.3.3 15-12.9-.4-.4-14.9 13zm26.9-7l5-3.5-.5-.5-4.5 4zm8.6 19.2l7.4-5.9-.2-.4-7.2 6.3zM70.1 195.8l3.5-3.3-3.7 3.1c0 .1.1.2.2.2zm112-135.7l.5.5 12.2-11.8-.3-.6-12.4 11.9zm13.9-2l.6.6 2.1-2-.4-.7c-.7.8-1.5 1.4-2.3 2.1zm3.2 2l.3.3c.2-.2.5-.4.7-.6l-.2-.4c-.3.2-.5.5-.8.7zm-12.2-6l7-6.8-.2-.3c-3.7 2.7-6.4 5.6-6.8 7.1zm-5.9 2.3l.5.5 11.6-11.2-.3-.6-11.8 11.3zm-2-7.4l.4.4 6.7-6.7-.4-.4-6.7 6.7zm2.9 1.6l.6.6 9.1-8.9-.3-.6-9.4 8.9zm-12.5 151.5l5.3-4.6v-.7l-5.6 4.9a1.38 1.38 0 0 0 .3.4zm-16 16.3l-3.7 3.6h.1l3.7-3.4c0-.1 0-.1-.1-.2zm-7.7 3.6h.3l2.7-2.3c-.1-.1-.2-.3-.3-.4l-2.9 2.6h.2zm-5.5 0h.5l2.1-2-.2-.2-2.4 2.2zm35.1-5.1h0l-3.2 2.7.2.2 3-2.9zm-9.3-193.5l.5.5c.2-.1.3-.3.5-.4l-.7-.3c-.1.1-.2.2-.3.2zM138.4 222l.5-.5c-.2.2-.4.3-.6.5h.1z"></path><use xlink:href="#E" x="5.6" y="116.7"></use><path d="M175.3 214.7l-7.7 7.3h.5l7.3-6.7-.1-.6zm-20.6 6l-1.5 1.3h.9c.3-.3.7-.6 1-.9a.78.78 0 0 1-.4-.4zm-6.6 1.3h.5l.6-.6-.2-.2c-.3.3-.6.5-.9.8zm-78.2-24.8c-.2-.2-.4-.5-.6-.7l-14.2 12.9c.2.2.4.5.7.7l14.1-12.9zm27.2 24.3l-.5.5h.4l.3-.3-.2-.2zM163 22.3l.3.3c.2-.2.4-.3.6-.5l-.5-.2a.78.78 0 0 1-.4.4zM73.8 154.7L56 171.9v.9l18.3-17.7c-.2-.1-.3-.3-.5-.4zm72.9 56L134.9 222h1l11.3-10.9c-.2-.1-.3-.3-.5-.4zm28.8 11v-.3c-.2.2-.4.4-.6.5h.3c.1 0 .2-.1.3-.2zm-4-1.1c-.5.5-1 .9-1.6 1.4h1.4c.3-.2.5-.5.8-.7-.2-.3-.4-.5-.6-.7zM29.1 63l-.5-.5-.4.4-.9 1.8c.6-.5 1.2-1.1 1.8-1.7zM61 183.7l-5.5 5.3v.1l5.7-5.2-.2-.2zm84-165.2l.5.5 3.5-3.4-.7-.3-3.3 3.2zm1 3.8c-2.6 2.7-5.3 5.4-8 8l.4.4 8.3-8.2 5.6-5.4-.6-.3c-1.9 1.9-3.8 3.7-5.7 5.5zM46.1 32.5l-5 4.2-.5 1.1 5.8-5-.3-.3zm114.4-11.6l.2-.2-.7-.3c.1.2.3.4.5.5zM85 13.6l-.4.5-.2.1-6 5.7-8 8 .4.4 8.3-8.2L91.8 7.9h-1L85 13.6zM98.3 11l3.8-3h-.5l-3.3 3zM88 15.6c.1.1.2.3.4.4l8.4-8h-.5L88 15.6zm57.7 188.7l-8.6 7.3.1.1 8.8-7.1c-.1 0-.2-.1-.3-.3zm-83.8-26l-5 4.7 5.2-4.6c-.1.1-.1 0-.2-.1zm90.9 23.7l21.5-20.7v-.9l-22.2 21.4-8 8 .4.4 8.3-8.2zm-85.3-19.4l-4.5 4 5-3.5-.5-.5zM55.7 180l3.6-3.4c.3-.3.3-.8.4-1.2l-3.9 3.9-.1.7zm5.6 8.2l1.8-1.6-2 1.4c0 .1.1.1.2.2zm-.8 9.7L72 187.1l-11.8 10.7c.1 0 .2.1.3.1zm-.8-22.6zm1.5 17.7l7.8-7.6-8.2 7.3c.1 0 .3.2.4.3zm-3.7-19.1l8.6-8.4-9.4 7.6c.2.3.5.5.8.8z"></path><path d="M59.7 175.3h0zm10-6.5l6.2-5.1c-.1-.1-.2-.3-.3-.4l-5.9 5.5zm3-20.5l-8.6 7.3.1.1 8.8-7.1c-.1 0-.2-.1-.3-.3zm-13.3 25.1c.1.1.2.3.4.4l10.3-9.8-.2-.2-10.5 9.6zM79.9 146l23.7-22.8-.5-.5-24 23.1-8 8 .4.4c2.9-2.7 5.7-5.4 8.4-8.2z"></path><use xlink:href="#F" x="-67.3" y="60.7"></use><use xlink:href="#B" x="-65.5" y="-5.9"></use><use xlink:href="#E" x="-67.3" y="60.7"></use><path d="M55.6 184.2h0c.4-.3.8-.7 1.3-1.1-.5.3-.9.7-1.3 1.1zm70.9 31.7l-6.1 6.1h.8l5.6-5.7c-.1-.1-.2-.3-.3-.4zm-22.8 4.5l-1.8 1.6h.7l1.5-1.1c-.1-.2-.3-.3-.4-.5zm-5.7-4.3l-5 4.7 5.2-4.6c0 .1-.1 0-.2-.1zm38.1-3.7l-.4-.4-10.6 10h1.2l9.8-9.6zm-3.5 9.6h.9l2.8-2.7c-1.4.9-2.6 1.8-3.7 2.7zm-64.4-66.7L56.1 167v1l12.6-12.2c-.2-.1-.3-.3-.5-.5zm72.9 56L130 222h1l10.5-10.2c-.1-.2-.2-.3-.4-.5zM91.7 222h0l1.3-1.1c-.4.4-.8.7-1.3 1.1zm13.1-28.4l-.5-.5-19.4 18.7.5.5 19.4-18.7zm-35.2 10.1l5.9-5.3-.1-.1-6.2 5c.2.1.3.3.4.4zm104.1-42.6v-.6c-.1.1-.2.2-.4.3.1.1.3.2.4.3z"></path><use xlink:href="#C" x="-67.3" y="60.7"></use><path d="M90.6 74.9c.1.1.2.3.4.4l10.3-9.8-.2-.2c-3.6 3.1-7 6.4-10.5 9.6zM74.4 190.1l-.3-.3-9.3 8.8.2.2c3.1-3 6.2-5.9 9.4-8.7zm15.7 8l-.4-.4-6.7 6.7.4.4 6.7-6.7zm-5.9 1.1l4.3-3.7-.3-.3.1-.1-.4-.4-9.3 9.2.4.4 5.2-5.1zm-3.8-.4c-.1-.1-.2-.2-.3-.4l-8.6 7.3.1.1c3-2.3 5.9-4.6 8.8-7zm-22.7-85.9v.9l9.2-8.8-.5-.5-8.7 8.4zm4.8.7l-4.9 4.5v.6l5.1-4.9c-.1 0-.2-.1-.2-.2zm7.3-32l-6.2 5a1.38 1.38 0 0 1 .3.4l5.9-5.3c.1 0 0-.1 0-.1zm-1.3 32c-.1-.1-.2-.3-.3-.4l-6 5.4v.1l6.3-5.1zm-4.2-34.7l.2.2 3.5-3.3-3.7 3.1zm-6.9 1.9l.2.2 6.8-6.1c-.1-.1-.2-.3-.3-.4l-6.7 6.3zm-2.7.2c.1.1.2.1.2.2l11.5-10.8L54.7 81zm4.4.8l.2.2 9.4-8.7-.3-.3c-3 3-6.1 5.9-9.3 8.8z"></path><path d="M70.9 73L68 75.8l3.1-2.6c-.1-.1-.2-.1-.2-.2zm20.7-44.2l5-3.5-.5-.5-4.5 4zM83 32.1s0 .1 0 0l6.7-6.1-.2-.2-6.5 6.3z"></path><path d="M89.8 30.4l1.8-1.6-2 1.4c.1.1.2.1.2.2zM76.2 65.5l7.3-6.3-.4-.4-6.9 6.7zm-18.6 50.7v.2l1-1c-.3.2-.6.5-1 .8z"></path><use xlink:href="#E" x="-74.7" y="10.6"></use><path d="M73.4 87.7l8.3-8.2 23.7-22.8-.5-.5-24 23.1-8 8c.3.1.4.3.5.4zm-11.2 28.8l-.6-.6-4 4v1.4l3.5-3.3c.4-.4.7-.9 1.1-1.5zm-2 13.2L62 128l-1.8 1.7zm-4.6-53.4l7.8-7.6-8.2 7.3c.1 0 .3.2.4.3zM69 123.4l-6.4 5.4.5.5 6.3-5.4c-.1-.2-.3-.3-.4-.5zm29-103l5-4.5-.1-.1-4.9 4.6zM69.1 139.6l-2.9 2.8 3.1-2.6-.2-.2zm-.4-24.5l-11.3 9.6v1.2l11.5-10.6c-.1 0-.2-.1-.2-.2z"></path><path d="M62 128.1l5-4.5-.1-.1-4.9 4.6zm5 11.8l-.3-.3-9.3 8.8.2.2 9.4-8.7zm-9.9-4.7v.3l3.5-2.5-.5-.5-3 2.7zm5.6 10.5l3.5-3.3-3.6 3.1c0 .1 0 .1.1.2zm1.6-65.2c-.2-.2-.4-.5-.6-.7L49.5 92.7c.2.2.4.5.7.7l14.1-12.9zm-2 60.6l-5.5 5.2v.5l5.9-5.3a.78.78 0 0 1-.4-.4zm-1-35.4l-.5-.5-2.9 2.8v1l3.4-3.3zM55.4 67l-6.5 6.3 6.7-6.1-.2-.2zm-9.3 53.4c.3-.3.7-.6 1-1l.9-1.8-2.6 2.5.7.3zM64.6 137l-7.8 7.1v.3l7.8-7.4zm-7.7 2.4v.4l4.7-4.6-4.7 4.2zm31.7-64l8.6-8.4-9.4 7.6c.3.2.6.5.8.8zm12.6 17.7c-.1-.1-.2-.3-.3-.4L94.2 99l.2.2 6.8-6.1zm-5-71l1.8-1.7c-.6.5-1.3 1.1-1.8 1.7 0-.1 0-.1 0 0zm9.3 69.4l-.3-.3-9.3 8.8.2.2 9.4-8.7zm-28.1 25.9l8.4-7.1a1.38 1.38 0 0 1-.3-.4l-8.3 7.1c0 .2.1.3.2.4zm14.7-32.3l-6.5 6.3 6.7-6.1c-.1 0-.1-.1-.2-.2zm15.5 6.1l-2.9 2.8 3.1-2.6c-.1-.1-.1-.2-.2-.2zm1.3 4.4c-.1-.1-.2-.3-.4-.4l-6 5.3v.1l6.4-5z"></path><path d="M101.2 97.3l3.5-3.3-3.6 3.1c0 .1.1.1.1.2zM84.9 83.4l5.5-5.3c.3-.3.3-.8.4-1.2l-6.3 6.2c.2 0 .3.1.4.3zm14.8-18.9L97.2 67l2.8-2.2-.3-.3zm-16 24.1l4.3-4.1-4.5 3.9c.1.1.2.1.2.2z"></path><use xlink:href="#F" x="-36.1" y="-37.8"></use><path d="M73.2 112.3l-6 5.9 6.2-5.8c-.1 0-.1 0-.2-.1zm17.6-35.5h0zm2.3 3l-5 4.7 5.2-4.6c-.1 0-.2 0-.2-.1z"></path><path d="M90.8 76.8zm27.5-36.9l-6.7 6.7.4.4 6.7-6.7-.4-.4zm55.2 114.3l-.2-.2-14.2 12.9c.2.2.4.5.7.7l13.8-12.6-.1-.8zM126.9 8.9l-4.5 4 5-3.5c-.2-.1-.4-.3-.5-.5z"></path><path d="M120.6 14.5c.6-.5 1.2-1 1.7-1.6l-2 1.4c.2.1.3.2.3.2zm-6.8 1.8l6.7-6.1-.2-.2-6.5 6.3zm5.8 7.8c.1.1.2.1.2.2l11.5-10.8-11.7 10.6zm1-4.8l7.8-7.6-8.2 7.3a1.38 1.38 0 0 0 .4.3zm-22 1.8l.5.5 6.3-5.4-.5-.5-6.3 5.4zm6.7 20.8c.1.1.2.3.3.4l8.4-7.1c-.1-.1-.2-.2-.3-.4l-8.4 7.1zm-5.2-.7c0 .1 0 .1 0 0l6.3-4.9c-.1-.1-.2-.3-.4-.4l-5.9 5.3zM129 17.6l-6.7 6.3.2.2 6.8-6.1c0-.1-.2-.3-.3-.4zm-1.1 18.8l-.4-.4-13.1 12.3.6.6 12.9-12.5zm7-11.6l-.1-.1-6.2 5a1.38 1.38 0 0 1 .3.4l6-5.3zm-10.8.1l.2.2 9.4-8.7-.3-.3-9.3 8.8z"></path><use xlink:href="#H"></use><path d="M135.8 16.1l-2.9 2.8 3.1-2.6c-.1-.1-.1-.2-.2-.2z"></path><path d="M129.4 22.2l3.5-3.3-3.6 3.1c0 .1.1.1.1.2zm7.4-2.1l-6 5.3v.1l6.3-5a1.38 1.38 0 0 0-.3-.4zm-33.6 68.5L91.4 99.2c.1.1.2.1.2.2l11.6-10.8zM76.8 174l-.5-.5-6.4 5.4.5.5 6.4-5.4zm-9.2 5.9l1.8-1.7c-.6.5-1.2 1.1-1.8 1.7 0-.1 0-.1 0 0zm14.3-24.7l4.3-4.1-4.5 3.9c.1.1.2.1.2.2zm8.4-3.5l-6.5 6.3 6.7-6.1c-.1 0-.1-.1-.2-.2zm-16 21.8l-4.9 4.6 5-4.5s-.1 0-.1-.1zm39.3-6.2l4.3-3.7-.3-.3.1-.1-.4-.4-9.3 9.2.4.4 5.2-5.1zm-7.4 34.5l-.2-.2-10.5 9.7c.1.1.2.3.4.4l10.3-9.9zm-7-36.5c-.2-.2-.4-.5-.6-.7l-14.2 12.9c.2.2.4.5.7.7l14.1-12.9zM66 89.1s0 .1 0 0l8.9-7c-.1-.1-.2-.2-.3-.4L66 89.1zm20.8 52.8l8.6-8.4-9.4 7.6.8.8zm11.1-10.8l-2.5 2.5 2.8-2.2c-.1-.2-.2-.3-.3-.3zm-9.1 10.4c.1.1.2.3.4.4l10.3-9.8-.2-.2a457.1 457.1 0 0 0-10.5 9.6z"></path><use xlink:href="#F" x="-37.9" y="28.7"></use><path d="M91.3 146.4l-5 4.7 5.2-4.6c-.1 0-.2-.1-.2-.1z"></path><use xlink:href="#G" x="-102.9" y="85.7"></use><path d="M89 143.3c0 .1 0 .1 0 0h0c0 .1 0 .1 0 0zm0 .1zm58.3 27.2l-14.8 13.1.3.3 15-12.9-.5-.5z"></path><use xlink:href="#H" x="6.2" y="179.5"></use><path d="M120.1 214.7c-.1-.1-.2-.2-.3-.4l-8.3 7.1c.1.1.2.3.3.4a282.07 282.07 0 0 1 8.3-7.1zm20.9-10.4l-.1-.1-6.2 5c.1.1.2.2.3.4l6-5.3zm-15.8 9.4l-.4-.4-6.9 6.7 7.3-6.3zm17.7-14.1l-6 5.3v.1l6.3-5c0-.2-.1-.3-.3-.4zm-43.8-62.7l6.2-5.1c-.1-.1-.2-.3-.3-.4l-5.9 5.5c-.1 0 0 0 0 0zm53.5 56.1l12.9-12.5-.4-.4-13.1 12.3c.2.1.4.4.6.6zm3.6-8.7l-.4-.4-6.7 6.7.4.4 6.7-6.7zm-52.4 33.4l1.8-1.7c-.7.5-1.3 1.1-1.8 1.7-.1 0-.1 0 0 0zm8.6-14.4l-.2-.2-12.4 10.5.6.6c4.1-3.6 8-7.3 12-10.9zm-.3-1.7c-.1-.1-.2-.3-.3-.4l-6 5.4v.1l6.3-5.1zm-7.4-.8l-2.5 2.5 2.8-2.2-.3-.3z"></path><path d="M93.6 211.7l8.6-8.4-9.4 7.6.8.8zm19.4.2l-.5-.5-6.4 5.4.5.5 6.4-5.4zm5.3-8.9l-.4-.4-14.8 13.1.3.3c4.9-4.4 9.9-8.7 14.9-13zm-7.9 8.3l-4.9 4.6 5-4.5-.1-.1zm-.6-44.4c-.1-.1-.2-.2-.3-.4l-8.6 7.3.1.1 8.8-7z"></path><use xlink:href="#D" x="-72.9" y="-56"></use><path d="M64 50l-.6-.6-9.3 9.2c.5-.1 1.2-.1 1.6-.4l7.1-6.7c.5-.4.8-1 1.2-1.5z"></path><path d="M54.1 58.6zm-2.8 7.8l5.2-4.6-.2-.2-5 4.8z"></path><path d="M54.1 58.6h0zM64.3 47l-10.5 9.7c.1.1.2.3.4.4l10.3-9.8c-.1-.1-.2-.2-.2-.3zm3.9-9l-24 23.1c.1.2.3.3.5.5l24-23.1c-.2-.2-.3-.4-.5-.5zM51.1 56.4l.8.8 8.6-8.4c-3.2 2.5-6.3 5.1-9.4 7.6z"></path><use xlink:href="#E" x="-72.9" y="-56"></use><path d="M62 63.2l1.8-1.7c-.6.5-1.2 1.1-1.8 1.7 0-.1 0 0 0 0zm2.4-1l.5.5 6.3-5.4-.5-.5-6.3 5.4zm1.5 20.1c0 .1 0 .1 0 0l6.3-4.9c-.1-.1-.2-.3-.4-.4l-5.9 5.3z"></path><path d="M63.8 61.5l5-4.5-.1-.1-4.9 4.6zm-6.4 8.4l5-3.5-.5-.5-4.5 4zm-10.4.5l4.3-4.1-4.5 3.9c0 .1.1.2.2.2zm8.7 1.1l1.8-1.6-2 1.4c0 .1.1.1.2.2zM79.6 137l12.9-12.5-.4-.4L79 136.4l.6.6zm-5.2-22.4l-14.8 13.1.3.3 15-12.9c-.3-.2-.4-.4-.5-.5zm7.3 11.2l-.4-.4-6.9 6.7 7.3-6.3zm1.6 2.6l-.4-.4-6.7 6.7.4.4 6.7-6.7zM70 143.6l-6 5.3v.1l6.3-5c0-.1-.2-.3-.3-.4zm-2 4.6l-6.2 5a1.38 1.38 0 0 1 .3.4l5.9-5.3c.1 0 .1-.1 0-.1zm43.6-47.9c-.1-.1-.2-.2-.3-.4l-8.6 7.3.1.1 8.8-7zM49.2 55l8.6-8.4c-4.7 3.1-8.2 6.7-8.6 8.4z"></path><use xlink:href="#H" x="-28.2" y="75.1"></use><path d="M106.7 99.9l-.1-.1-6.2 5a1.38 1.38 0 0 1 .3.4l6-5.3zm-66.1-.7l8.4-7.1a1.38 1.38 0 0 1-.3-.4l-8.3 7.1c0 .2.1.3.2.4zm.7-49.3l.4.4 6.7-6.7-.4-.4-6.7 6.7zm20.5 96.5l-5.3 4.8v1.3l5.9-5.4c-.1-.2-.3-.5-.6-.7zM44.1 51.6l.6.6 12.9-12.5-.4-.4-13.1 12.3zm7.4 58.9l.8-1.7-10 9.4.6.6h0a336.78 336.78 0 0 1 8.6-8.3zm-11.6 6.4l6.7-6.7-.4-.4-6.7 6.7.4.4zm-2.2-3l7.2-6.3-.4-.4-6.8 6.7z"></path></g><path d="M90 14.2C92.9 24.4 103 32 115 32s22.1-7.6 25-17.8H90z" fill="#0b3894"></path><path d="M170.3 89.2l-.1 133h5.2l-3.8-125.8z" fill="#ea0632"></path><g fill="#fff"><path d="M144.5 20.3c0-.1.1-.2.1-.3-.1.1-.1.2-.1.3z"></path><path d="M182.1 36.6l-37.6-16.3h0c-.3.9-.6 1.8-1.1 2.7l36.5 15.8 11.2 23.1 2.8-1.1-11.8-24.2zM203.6 67l-17.1-35.1-41.1-17.8.1.1a16.28 16.28 0 0 1-.3 3.1l39.1 16.9 12.4 25.5 2.7-1 4.2 8.3zm-117-44a18.77 18.77 0 0 1-1.2-3c0 .1.1.2.1.3L47.9 36.6 36.1 60.8l2.8 1.1 11.2-23.1L86.6 23zM33.3 59.7l12.4-25.4 39.1-16.9c-.2-1-.3-2-.3-3.1l.1-.1L43.5 32 23.8 72.4l6.9-13.7 2.6 1z"></path></g><path d="M140.3 8H115 89.8l-5.2 6.2c0 13.3 13.7 24 30.5 24s30.5-10.7 30.5-24L140.3 8zM115 32c-12 0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1 24.4 127 32 115 32z" fill="#132c7a"></path><path d="M90 14.2C92.9 24.4 103 32 115 32s22.1-7.6 25-17.8H90z" fill-opacity=".3"></path><path d="M59.5 89.2l.2 133h-5.3l3.9-125.8z" fill="#ea0632"></path><path d="M221.2 102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-.1-.1-.1-.1-.1l-41-17.8-5.1-6.1c0-.1-.1-.1-.2-.1H89.8c-.1 0-.1 0-.2.1l-5.1 6.1-41 17.8c-.1 0-.1.1-.1.1L8.8 102.4c-.1.1 0 .3.1.3l37.3 18.2h.1.1c.1 0 .1-.1.1-.1L58 97.5 54.2 222c0 .1 0 .1.1.2 0 0 .1.1.2.1h121.1c.1 0 .1 0 .2-.1 0 0 .1-.1.1-.2L172 97.5l11.4 23.3c0 .1.1.1.1.1h.1.1l37.3-18.2c.2 0 .2-.2.2-.3zM140.1 8.2l5.1 6.1c0 13.1-13.6 23.7-30.2 23.7S84.8 27.4 84.8 14.3h0 0l5.1-6.1h50.2zM46.3 120.4l-36.9-18 34.2-70c1.4 1.4 8.8 8.5 12.1 13C65.3 59 58.3 95 58 96.3l-11.7 24.1zm129 101.4H54.7l3.8-125.3c.1-.7 7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3-3.2-4.6-10.6-11.8-12.1-13.2l40.3-17.5c.2 13.2 13.9 23.9 30.7 23.9s30.5-10.7 30.7-23.9L186.1 32c-1.5 1.4-8.8 8.5-12.1 13.1-9.8 13.8-2.6 50.6-2.5 51.3l3.8 125.4zm8.4-101.4L172 96.3c-.2-1.3-7.2-37.3 2.4-50.9 3.2-4.5 10.6-11.7 12.1-13.1l34.2 70-37 18.1zM115 32.2c11.8 0 22.2-7.4 25.3-18V14c0-.1-.1-.1-.2-.1H90c-.1 0-.2 0-.2.1s-.1.1 0 .2c3 10.6 13.4 18 25.2 18zm24.7-17.8c-3.1 10.2-13.2 17.3-24.7 17.3s-21.6-7.1-24.7-17.3h49.4z"></path><defs><path id="B" d="M135.5 197.5c-.1-.1-.2-.3-.3-.4l-6.7 6.3.2.2 6.8-6.1z"></path><path id="C" d="M143.8 129l-2.9 2.8 3.1-2.6c-.1-.1-.2-.1-.2-.2z"></path><path id="D" d="M121 121.2l5.5-5.3c.3-.3.3-.8.4-1.2l-6.3 6.2c.2 0 .3.2.4.3z"></path><path id="E" d="M135.9 102.3l-2.5 2.5 2.8-2.2c-.2-.1-.3-.2-.3-.3z"></path><path id="F" d="M135.7 107.5c.5-.4.8-1 1.2-1.5l-.6-.6-9.3 9.2c.5-.1 1.2-.1 1.6-.4l7.1-6.7z"></path><path id="G" d="M186 64.2l5.5-5.3c.3-.3.3-.8.4-1.2l-6.3 6.2a1.38 1.38 0 0 1 .4.3z"></path><path id="H" d="M128.6 22.9l-14.2 12.9c.2.2.4.5.7.7l14.2-12.9c-.3-.2-.5-.5-.7-.7z"></path></defs></svg> <h3>Japan</h3> <ul> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="win">W</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__versus"> <span>vs</span> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--away"> <svg version="1.1" id="Layer_180" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <g> <polygon style="fill:#D30707;" points="144.1,203.1 144.1,184.5 124.6,184.5 124.6,204 144.1,204 144.1,222 145.8,222 163.6,222 163.6,204 175,204 174.4,184.5 163.6,184.5 163.6,203.1 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#D30707;" points="183.1,119.9 183.1,108.6 177.7,108.6 "></polygon> <path style="fill:#D30707;" d="M145.7,14.3h-1.6v-1.7L140.2,8h-15.6v7.2h19.5v18h-19.5v0.2c7.5,0.6,13.9,1.7,19.5,3.2v-2.8h19.5v18 h-19.5v19.5h19.5v18h-19.5v19.5h19.5v19.4h9.1l-0.6-19.5h-8.5V90.2h19.5V70.7h-19.5v-18h19.5V33.2h-19.5V22L145.7,14.3z"></path> <rect x="105.1" y="165" style="fill:#D30707;" width="19.5" height="19.5"></rect> <path style="fill:#D30707;" d="M85.7,128.1h19.5v18.6h19.5v-19.5h-19.5v-18.6H85.7V89.3H66.2v-18h19.5V51.8H66.2v-18h19.5v2.8 c5.6-1.5,12-2.6,19.5-3.2v-0.2H85.7v-18h19.5V8H89.8l-4.1,4.9v1.4h-1.4l-18.1,7.8v11.1H46.7v-2.6l-3.2,1.4l-0.9,1.8h4.1v18H33.7 l-6.6,13.3v6.2h19.5v18H27.2v19.5h19.5v11.6l5.7-11.7h-5.7V90.2h19.5v18.4h-8.3l-0.6,19.5h8.9v18.3h-9.4l-0.6,19.5h10v-19.2h19.5 V128.1z M46.7,70.7v-18h19.5v18H46.7z M66.2,108.8h19.5v18.4H66.2V108.8z"></path> <polygon style="fill:#D30707;" points="66.2,184.5 55.6,184.5 55,204 66.2,204 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#D30707;" points="173.9,165.9 173.3,146.4 163.6,146.4 163.6,165 144.1,165 144.1,184.5 163.6,184.5 163.6,165.9 "></polygon> </g> <path style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M141.5,12h-26.3h-0.5H88.5c0,0,1.6,24.2,26.3,24.5v0c0.1,0,0.2,0,0.2,0c0.1,0,0.2,0,0.2,0v0 C139.9,36.2,141.5,12,141.5,12z"></path> <g id="Sleeves_Colour_1_"> <path id="Right_Sleeve" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6 l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Left_Sleeve" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5 l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> </g> <g> <g> <polygon style="fill:#D30707;" points="45,98 54.8,103.1 46.2,120.6 36.1,115.4 44.6,98.8 44.6,98.8 "></polygon> <path style="fill:#D30707;" d="M53.5,81.5l7.2-14c0.1,6.2-0.4,12.4-1,17.5l-6.3-3.3L53.5,81.5L53.5,81.5z"></path> <path style="fill:#D30707;" d="M47.3,35.9l-4.7-2.4l0.7-1.5C43.3,31.9,45,33.6,47.3,35.9z"></path> <polygon style="fill:#D30707;" points="45,98 44.6,98.8 27.3,89.9 36.2,72.6 53.5,81.5 53.4,81.8 53.4,81.8 45,98 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#D30707;" points="17.8,84.1 27.6,89.2 18.7,106.5 9.3,101.7 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#D30707;" points="25.9,67.6 34.5,50 45,55.5 36.1,72.8 "></polygon> <path style="fill:#D30707;" d="M52.4,41.3c1.2,1.4,2.4,2.8,3.2,4c3.3,4.6,4.7,11.8,5,19.3l-16-8.3L52.4,41.3z"></path> </g> <polygon style="fill:#D30707;" points="184.8,98 175,103.1 183.6,120.6 193.7,115.4 185.2,98.8 185.2,98.8 "></polygon> <path style="fill:#D30707;" d="M176.3,81.5l-7.2-14c-0.1,6.2,0.4,12.4,1,17.5l6.3-3.3L176.3,81.5L176.3,81.5z"></path> <path style="fill:#D30707;" d="M182.5,35.9l4.7-2.4l-0.7-1.5C186.5,31.9,184.8,33.6,182.5,35.9z"></path> <polygon style="fill:#D30707;" points="184.8,98 185.2,98.8 202.5,89.9 193.6,72.6 176.3,81.5 176.4,81.8 176.4,81.8 184.8,98 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#D30707;" points="212,84.1 202.2,89.2 211.1,106.5 220.5,101.7 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#D30707;" points="203.9,67.6 195.3,50 184.8,55.5 193.7,72.8 "></polygon> <path style="fill:#D30707;" d="M177.4,41.3c-1.2,1.4-2.4,2.8-3.2,4c-3.3,4.6-4.7,11.8-5,19.3l16-8.3L177.4,41.3z"></path> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_26_"> <rect id="Right_5_12_" x="179.6" y="103.2" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -26.8785 98.7233)" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" width="41.5" height="8.7"></rect> <rect id="Left_5_12_" x="25.3" y="86.8" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -80.045 87.0479)" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" width="8.7" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <g> <path d="M140.1,8.2l5.1,6l0.1,0.1l0.1,0l41,17.7l34.3,70.3l-36.9,18l-11.2-23.1l-1-2.1l0.1,2.3l3.8,124.2H54.7l3.8-124.2l0.1-2.3 l-1,2.1l-11.2,23.1l-36.9-18l34.2-70.2l0,0l0-0.1l41-17.7l0.1,0l0.1-0.1l5.1-6H140.1 M140.2,7.8H89.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1 l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1 c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 c0.1-0.1,0.2-0.2,0.1-0.3l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1C140.4,7.8,140.3,7.8,140.2,7.8L140.2,7.8z"></path> </g> <g> <path d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-30.3-13.1v0.5L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1 c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3l3.8,125.3H54.7l3.8-125.3c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l27.6-12v-0.5 L43.4,31.7c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0 c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2 L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3 c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z"></path> </g> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="display:none;fill-opacity:0.3;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M88.4,12 C86.6,23.1,103,41.1,115,41.1c12,0,33.1-23.8,23.4-29.1H88.4z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow_1_" style="display:none;fill-opacity:0.3;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d=" M88.4,12C86.6,23.1,103,41.1,115,41.1c12,0,33.1-23.8,23.4-29.1h-25H88.4z"></path> <path id="Adidas" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M145.6,13.9 l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.2,6.1l0,0.4c0.4,2.9,1.1,5.9,2.2,8.8c2.6,7.1,21.8,20.1,21.8,20.1 h6.6h6.6c0,0,19.2-13,21.8-20.1c1.1-3,1.8-6.1,2.2-9L145.6,13.9z M138.2,18.6c-3.5,8.7-23.2,20.2-23.2,20.2v0l0,0l0,0v0 c0,0-19.7-11.5-23.2-20.2C90,14.2,90,14.2,90,14.2h50C140,14.2,140,14.2,138.2,18.6z"></path> <path style="fill-opacity:0.3;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M141.5,12h-26.3h-0.5H88.5 c0,0,1.6,24.2,26.3,24.5v0c0.1,0,0.2,0,0.2,0c0.1,0,0.2,0,0.2,0v0C139.9,36.2,141.5,12,141.5,12z"></path> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> </svg> <h3>Croatia</h3> <ul> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="draw">D</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--home"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Japan</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Spain</span></li> <li><span class="team">Japan</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Costa Rica</span></li> <li><span class="team">Germany</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Japan</span></li> <li><span class="team">Japan</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Canada</span></li> <li><span class="team">Japan</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Ecuador</span></li> <li><span class="team">Japan</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">USA</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--away"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Croatia</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Belgium</span></li> <li><span class="team">Croatia</span> <span class="score">4</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Canada</span></li> <li><span class="team">Morocco</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Croatia</span></li> <li><span class="team">Saudi Arabia</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Croatia</span></li> <li><span class="team">Croatia</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Bulgaria</span></li> <li><span class="team">Croatia</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Slovenia</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__meta"> <p><strong>Japan vs Croatia</strong> Monday 05 December, 15:00</p> <a class="button button--outline-dark" href="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/japan-vs-croatia/951345">Full stats</a> </div> </div><p><strong>Manager Hajime Moriyasu</strong> deserves a lot of credit as his substitutes have had a hand in all four of Japan's goals so far, <strong>scoring three and assisting one</strong>, and with a regimented, energetic side that just keeps on going, they'll provide a big test for the 2018 runners-up.</p><h2>Can Croatia go one better than 2018?</h2><p></p><p><strong><img alt="croatia fans 1280.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/croatia%20fans%201280.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></strong></p><p><strong>Croatia have been an odd team</strong> in the World Cup so far, with obvious ability as they showed when hammering Canada 4-1, but they've not really pushed themselves in their other games as they started and ended the group stages with 0-0 draws.</p><p><strong>Zlatko Dalic's side </strong>are tremendous on the ball, have <strong>Luka Modric</strong> running the show in midfield, but produced a nervy and defensive display against Belgium that showed they're not the most adventurous or confident - and if Romelu Lukaku had his shooting boots on they'd be heading home by now.</p><blockquote> <p>Maybe their third trip to the knockout stages will bring out the best in them, as <strong>the previous two times they've made it (1998 and 2018) they've made the semi-final and then the final</strong>, and they'll hope they can add to that streak by going all the way.</p> </blockquote><p>They don't look like potential<strong> World Cup winners</strong> just yet though but with Modric, Perisic and bags of experience elsewhere, they can certainly be a threat if they're in the mood.</p><h2>Expect a slow start from both sides</h2><p></p><p><strong>Croatia </strong>are the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/japan-v-croatia/31945364?selectedGroup=1611933388">1/2 favourites to qualify</a> from this tie with<strong> Japan 31/20</strong> to score another upset. In the 90 minutes this one could be an ideal <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/japan-v-croatia/31945364?selectedGroup=1611933388">draw candidate at 11/5</a> given the way Croatia's games so far have gone and how tough Japan can make life for them.</p><p><strong>Three of Croatia's last four World Cup knockout games have gone to extra-time</strong> and on each occasion they've come from behind before eventually winning - it's priced up at <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/japan-v-croatia/31945364?selectedGroup=1611933388">17/2 for them to do that</a> again.</p><p>The one caveat here is that Croatia as a squad are getting on a bit in years, and you wonder if they'd <strong>have the legs to come through on top in 120 minutes.</strong></p><blockquote> <p>Both teams then have shown character and both are capable of going from behind - <strong>so this could be a classic in-play game</strong> and backing whoever concedes first, especially Croatia as they're still obviously the better side overall.</p> </blockquote><p>They both look like counter punchers to me, and while Croatia should, and will, dominate possession they've not proven to be too gung-ho so far in this tournament - <strong>especially in the first half</strong> and especially against such an organised unit who can hit them hard on the break.</p><p>Croatia's two 0-0 draws actually came with <strong>a total of zero shots on target in the two first halves</strong>, and with the propensity for half-time draws in this tournament <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/japan-v-croatia/31945364?selectedGroup=1611933388">the Evens on it being all square</a> after 45 minutes is no surprise.</p><p>Considering how many 0-0s we've had a half-time <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/japan-v-croatia/31945364?selectedGroup=1611933388">then 13/8 on another</a> should be on the shortlist or for a slightly safer option you have to think there'll be <strong>more goals in the second half </strong>than the first <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/japan-v-croatia/31945364?selectedGroup=1611933388">at 6/5.</a></p><h2>Back Brozovic to hit the target</h2><p></p><p>There may not be too much goal mouth action in the first half, but that will come as the game goes on, so while I'm not expecting shot coming at all angles, I do like the big price of <strong>12/5 on Marcelo Brozovic</strong> for just <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/japan-v-croatia/31945364?selectedGroup=1611933388">1+ shot on target.</a></p><p>The Inter Milan midfielder <strong>has hit the target in the last two games</strong> and the runs he makes into the box from deeper can be tough to pick up even for an organised defence like Japan's.</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p lang="en" dir="ltr">What. A. Rocket!! <br><br>This Japan side are taking it to Spain! <br><br>Can they turn this around and get a win here...<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ITVFootball?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ITVFootball</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWorldCup?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw"></a> <a href="https://t.co/Uy9j42SmFm">pic.twitter.com/Uy9j42SmFm</a></p> -- ITV Football (@itvfootball) <a href="https://twitter.com/itvfootball/status/1598409005600219145?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 1, 2022</a></blockquote><p> <script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> </p><p>Since all of Japan's goals so far have had subs involved it may be best to check who isn't starting for them if selecting possible scorers - <strong>Ritsu Doan</strong> for example has scored twice when coming off the bench and is <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/japan-v-croatia/31945364?selectedGroup=1611933388">5/1 to grab a goal here.</a></p><p>Doan might also be your best bet for a shot on target from Japan even if he starts on the bench, as <strong>he'll undoubtedly come on and against those ageing Croatian defenders</strong> he could prove to be a nuisance whether trying to get Japan back into the game or trying to see it out.</p><p>Back <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/japan-v-croatia/31945364?selectedGroup=1611933388">Doan at 7/5 for a shot on target</a> or double him up with Brozovic for a decently-priced <strong>Bet Builder.</strong></p></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">Bet 5 Get 5 on Bet Builders</h2> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description "> <p><span>You can get a £5 Free Bet when you place a £5 Bet Builder on selected Football matches this season. Discover the latest articles src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/rashford-henderson-england.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/rashford-henderson-england.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/france-v-poland-tips-world-cup-best-bets-back-7-2-and-7-1-shouts-for-shot-happy-french-011222-1171.html">France v Poland: Back 7/2 & 7/1 shouts for shot happy French, with 46/1 Bet Builder </a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Didier Deschamps smile 1280.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/Didier%20Deschamps%20smile%201280.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <h3 class="section_title">Read past articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/world-cup-tips-daily-acca-goals-to-continue-in-the-knockout-games-041222-35.html">World Cup Daily ACCA: Goals to continue in the knockout games</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Marcus Rashford WC 2022 1280.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/Marcus%20Rashford%20WC%202022%201280.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/brazil-v-south-korea-tips-world-cup-best-bets-vinicius-jr-key-for-favourites-031222-719.html">Brazil v South Korea: Vinicius Jr can help favourites into quarter-finals</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Tite points to head 1280.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/Tite%20points%20to%20head%201280.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/japan-v-croatia-world-cup-tips---magic-modric-and-co-to-progress-031222-140.html">Japan v Croatia: Magic Modric and co to progress</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/croatia fans 1280.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/croatia%20fans%201280.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="entry_category_link"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/">More FIFA World Cup 2022</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="block" style="margin-bottom: 1.5rem;"> <header class="block__header"><h4>More Football</h4></header> <div class="block__body"> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/" class="active "> FIFA World Cup 2022 </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/" class=" "> Football Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/daily-acca/" class=" "> Daily Acca </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/" class=" "> Bet of the Day </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/betfair-football-ambassadors/" class=" "> Betfair Football Ambassadors </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/patrice-evra/" class=" "> Patrice Evra </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/glenn-hoddle/" class=" "> Glenn Hoddle </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/rivaldo/" class=" "> Rivaldo </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/accumulator-betting-tips/" class=" "> Saturday Cross-Sport Acca </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/" class=" "> English Premier League </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/team-guide/" class=" "> Team Guide </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/transfers/" class=" "> Transfers </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/bournemouth/" class=" "> AFC Bournemouth </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/arsenal/" class=" "> Arsenal </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/aston-villa/" class=" "> Aston Villa </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/brentford/" class=" "> Brentford </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/brighton/" class=" "> Brighton & Hove Albion </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/chelsea/" class=" "> Chelsea </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/crystal-palace/" class=" "> Crystal Palace </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/everton/" class=" "> Everton </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/fulham/" class=" "> Fulham </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/leeds-utd/" class=" "> Leeds United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/leicester-city/" class=" "> Leicester City </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/liverpool/" class=" "> Liverpool </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/manchester-city/" class=" "> Manchester City </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/manchester-united/" class=" "> Manchester United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/newcastle-united/" class=" "> Newcastle United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/nottingham-forest/" class=" "> Nottingham Forest </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/southampton/" class=" "> Southampton </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/tottenham-hotspur/" class=" "> Tottenham Hotspur </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/west-ham-united/" class=" "> West Ham United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/wolves/" class=" "> Wolverhampton Wanderers </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/fantasy-premier-league/" class=" "> Fantasy Premier League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-betting-previews/" class=" "> Premier League Betting Guides </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/" class=" "> EFL Championship </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/" class=" "> EFL League One & League Two </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/" class=" "> English FA Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/efl-cup/" class=" "> EFL Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/" class=" "> UEFA Champions League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/" class=" "> UEFA Europa League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-conference-league/" class=" "> UEFA Europa Conference League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/" class=" "> Euro 2024 </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/" class=" "> Spanish LaLiga </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/" class=" "> Italian Serie A </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/" class=" "> German Bundesliga </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/" class=" "> French Ligue 1 </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/big-winners/" class=" "> Big Winners </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/manager-specials/" class=" "> Manager Specials </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-euros-2022/" class=" "> Womens Euros 2022 </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/uefa-nations-league/" class=" "> UEFA Nations League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/" class=" "> Women's Football </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/womens-super-league/" class=" "> Women's Super League </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/scottish-football/" class=" "> Scottish Premiership </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/internationals/" class=" "> Internationals </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span Home
Football
FIFA World Cup 2022
Japan v Croatia: Back another Croatian slow burner 