Eight of Croatia's last 13 have been 0-0 at HT

Croatia have gone to extra time in 3/4 knockout ties

Japan's subs have had a hand in all of their goals

Blue Sumurai eye another huge upset

If anything sums up this World Cup then it's Japan upsetting the odds by topping a group containing Spain and Germany by beating both of those European powerhouses while also losing to Costa Rica in the process.

The fact that the Blue Samurai had to come from behind in both of those matches makes it even more impressive, and should also send out a message to Croatia that this Japan side can never be counted out.

Only the 1938 Brazil and 1970 West Germany teams have ever won two group games when behind at half-time, and both of those made the semis so Japan will hope that run continues as they seek a first ever World Cup quarter-final spot.

Manager Hajime Moriyasu deserves a lot of credit as his substitutes have had a hand in all four of Japan's goals so far, scoring three and assisting one, and with a regimented, energetic side that just keeps on going, they'll provide a big test for the 2018 runners-up.

Can Croatia go one better than 2018?

Croatia have been an odd team in the World Cup so far, with obvious ability as they showed when hammering Canada 4-1, but they've not really pushed themselves in their other games as they started and ended the group stages with 0-0 draws.

Zlatko Dalic's side are tremendous on the ball, have Luka Modric running the show in midfield, but produced a nervy and defensive display against Belgium that showed they're not the most adventurous or confident - and if Romelu Lukaku had his shooting boots on they'd be heading home by now.

Maybe their third trip to the knockout stages will bring out the best in them, as the previous two times they've made it (1998 and 2018) they've made the semi-final and then the final, and they'll hope they can add to that streak by going all the way.

They don't look like potential World Cup winners just yet though but with Modric, Perisic and bags of experience elsewhere, they can certainly be a threat if they're in the mood.

Expect a slow start from both sides

Croatia are the 1/2 favourites to qualify from this tie with Japan 31/20 to score another upset. In the 90 minutes this one could be an ideal draw candidate at 11/5 given the way Croatia's games so far have gone and how tough Japan can make life for them.

Three of Croatia's last four World Cup knockout games have gone to extra-time and on each occasion they've come from behind before eventually winning - it's priced up at 17/2 for them to do that again.

The one caveat here is that Croatia as a squad are getting on a bit in years, and you wonder if they'd have the legs to come through on top in 120 minutes.

Both teams then have shown character and both are capable of going from behind - so this could be a classic in-play game and backing whoever concedes first, especially Croatia as they're still obviously the better side overall.

They both look like counter punchers to me, and while Croatia should, and will, dominate possession they've not proven to be too gung-ho so far in this tournament - especially in the first half and especially against such an organised unit who can hit them hard on the break.

Croatia's two 0-0 draws actually came with a total of zero shots on target in the two first halves, and with the propensity for half-time draws in this tournament the Evens on it being all square after 45 minutes is no surprise.

Considering how many 0-0s we've had a half-time then 13/8 on another should be on the shortlist or for a slightly safer option you have to think there'll be more goals in the second half than the first at 6/5.

Back Brozovic to hit the target

There may not be too much goal mouth action in the first half, but that will come as the game goes on, so while I'm not expecting shot coming at all angles, I do like the big price of 12/5 on Marcelo Brozovic for just 1+ shot on target.

The Inter Milan midfielder has hit the target in the last two games and the runs he makes into the box from deeper can be tough to pick up even for an organised defence like Japan's.

What. A. Rocket!!



This Japan side are taking it to Spain!



Can they turn this around and get a win here...#ITVFootball | pic.twitter.com/Uy9j42SmFm -- ITV Football (@itvfootball) December 1, 2022

Since all of Japan's goals so far have had subs involved it may be best to check who isn't starting for them if selecting possible scorers - Ritsu Doan for example has scored twice when coming off the bench and is 5/1 to grab a goal here.

Doan might also be your best bet for a shot on target from Japan even if he starts on the bench, as he'll undoubtedly come on and against those ageing Croatian defenders he could prove to be a nuisance whether trying to get Japan back into the game or trying to see it out.

Back Doan at 7/5 for a shot on target or double him up with Brozovic for a decently-priced Bet Builder.