Israel v Scotland: Visitors can snatch an away win

Israel vs Scotland

Sunday, 18:45

Live on Sky Sports

Familiar foes

Israel and Scotland meet in competitive action for the fourth time in six months. The familiar foes clash on matchday two of the World Cup qualifiers, and with both confident of gaining all three points, this should be another fascinating contest.

The home team suffered an opening game defeat to Denmark, which means they are already playing catchup on their opponents. Another loss here would be a significant blow to their chances of qualifying, even at this early stage. The locals will be aware of that.

Hosts suffer opening day defeat

Israel leads the head-to-head stats against Scotland with two wins against one of their opponent and two draws. They bagged a 1-0 UEFA Nations League victory in November at this venue with a goal on 44 minutes from Manor Soloman, proving the difference. Interestingly, there has never been more than one goal between the teams in five meetings, regardless of the winning team.

Starting with a home match against group betting favourites Denmark, the blue and whites suffered a convincing 2-0 defeat on Thursday. In an even game with both teams forcing 14 shots at goal, the victors were ruthless in attack, putting half of their attempts on target to the two of Israel. That's something the home team must improve on here.

McGinn wondergoal rescues a point

Scotland grabbed a point in their first World Cup qualifying match when fighting out a thrilling 2-2 draw against Austria. In an entertaining game, Steve Clarke's side created chances to break the deadlock but fell behind early in the second-half to a Sasa Kalajdzic opener. A stunning Grant Hanley header brought the sides level to set up late drama in the match.

Kalajdzic was again on target when looping home a header from range, but there was a final twist in the tale. And what a twist it was. With the clock running down and the Scots on-course for defeat, John McGinn rescued a point with a jaw-dropping overhead kick on 85 minutes. They left it late, but it was nothing short of what they deserved after being denied a stonewall penalty.

Let's get down to business

Both teams know what to expect here, and that should see them get down to business. They know the strengths and weaknesses of their opponent and know how to find the net. The home team hasn't lost to Scotland since November 2018, a run of three games. That will do wonders for team-morale ahead of this renewal.

Israel trade at 2.9215/8 on the Betfair Exchange to get off the mark in this group with a win. Scotland is 2.727/4 to move onto four points with the draw worth consideration 3.259/4.

A stats fan's dream

Israel and Scotland meet again, and there's plenty for followers of the stats to go on. Each of the last three games has produced under three goals. Take under 2.5 goals on Sunday at 1.548/15. Over 2.5 goals is 2.486/4.

At least one team has failed to find the net in the last two, and with Israel drawing a blank in midweek, that's worth keeping in mind. No both teams to score is 1.824/5, or there's yes on the same coupon at 2.021/1.