A draw good enough for Iran

USA must win to progress

Iran look a big price to our previewer

Iran's thrilling defeat of Wales has set up what is almost certainly a decider for who joins England in qualifying from Group B. Second-placed Iran have the upper hand with a one point advantage so only a win will do for the US.

Iran v USA odds favour Berhalter's boys

Fans of the US will get some cheer from the Betfair Sportsbook odds, which Gregg Berhalter's team the clear favourites at 2.0521/20 to get the three points they need. There has, however, been a move against them - the US were odds-on at 1.9110/11 on Sunday afternoon, Iran are now 3.9 from 4.216/5, the draw is 3.55/2 from 3.412/5.

Those prices clearly reflect the needs of either team but I am not sure they are totally representative of either sides' chance. In fact, at the prices, I would much rather back an Iran win than one for the US.

Blindsided by an England side at its best and clearly unsettled by huge domestic unrest, Iran were thumped in that opening fixture but then so much better against Wales next time out.

That 2-0 win has given them a great chance of making the knockout stages, and the team looks motivated, united and hungry. They will be fired up to put one over on the US to give the nation some much-needed joy.

The US have been tidy and energetic in the World Cup so far, building on a slightly patchy display in their first group game with a more complete performance against England to set up this tilt at the knockout rounds.

But they do lack a cutting edge and for all their huff and puff they do not carve out lots of goalscoring opportunities. Indeed, they have scored just twice in a winless run (D4, L1) that stretches back to June.

USA v Iran Prediction - this one will be tight

Given just a point will do and with the US struggling for goals, a diligent defensive display could be enough for Iran here.

With both coming into this game on the back of a clean sheet, this looks like being a tight game that could be settled by late goals as the US push for the win and either get it or are caught on the counter.

The 0-0 half-time scoreline is a tempting bet as is trading the goalless draw in the Betfair Exchange's correct score market. Opening odds of 10.09/1 will be hovering around the 3.02/1 mark should we witness a first 45 without a goal.

That will suit Iran, who will not want an open game against a rapid attack. Frustrating the US will be the first goal. I think they can do that and I like the look of this basic Bet Builder - back Iran double chance/no to goals being scored in both halves. It pays at 2.757/4.