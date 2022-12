Mbappe the clear favourite for the Golden Boot

Richarlison lack of assists may counts against him in an each way market

Messi likely to be involved in latter stage of the tournament

Wildcard Ramos has a potential each way chance

The star of the tournament once again, Mbappe looks to have the Golden Boot sewn up. He's two of ahead of his nearest rivals and it's important to note his two assists so far as well. If players are level on goals, then the market is settled based on who has more assists. Essentially, someone must make up minimum two goals on Mbappe, hope he doesn't score again as well notching an assist or two.

While 8/15 is very much on the short side, it's hard to disagree with it given the form Mbappe is in. He'll be coming up against an English defence that has some players notably lacking in pace and the PSG forward is a 15/8 shot to score anytime on Saturday.

Currently sitting on three goals and zero assists, Richarlison has been excellent for Brazil. He's a 7/1 shout in the market and while I think he's likely to score more, his lack of assists is a concern. He registered none in qualifying so it's not something he's noted for. Given this is a market noted for potential ties, the lack of assists is off putting for an each way angle.

The Spurs forward is just 6/4 to score against Croatia on Friday. Given this is the first of the quarter finals, there is the opportunity to back Richarlison pre-match and should he score he will shorten in the market and you have a potential trade option should you so desire.

At 12/1, the Argentine superstar is the third favourite in this market with three goals and one assist. Messi feels like a better bet than Richarlison at a bigger price however with Brazil clear tournament favourites, that will be factored into the prices. If both sides win their respective quarter finals, they will meet in what would be a blockbuster semi-final.

Argentina face Netherlands on Friday in what is a tough game for both, and Messi is 7/4 to score anytime. Messi has more assist potential than others at the top end of the market but a tough route to a potential final. Should Argentina get to the latter stages, there's no doubt Messi will have played a huge part and so his price looks a fair one.

It may only taken another goal/assist or two to finish outright second in this market and at 12/1, you're getting 4/1 on the each way portion of your bet if Messi can continue to lead from the front. You wouldn't back against it.

Back Lionel Messi each way to win the Golden Boot 12/1

Potentially the breakout star of the tournament following his performance against Switzerland on Tuesday, Ramos is a new entry in this market having not previously been priced up.

He initially entered the market at 14/1 and quickly drifted to 20/1. It was a stunning performance and he also registered an assist so he's now tied with Lionel Messi and Alvaro Morata on three goals and one assist.

Portugal play Morocco on Saturday and Ramos is 21/10 follow up his stunning performance with another goal. He's surely undroppable and another goal or two could make him a realy each way player in this market.

