A quartet of Golden Boot picks for you

Kane to repeat? Messi to sign off in style?

Sign up for our World Cup Newsletter here

Few know footy better than the Football Ramble crew (the clue is in the name) so who better than they to mark your cards for a Golden Boot bet?

The fab four of Luke Moore, Jules Breach, Vitushan Ehantharajah and Pete Donaldson have each made a selection and we have placed £10 on each of their bets with any winnings going to Prostate Cancer UK.

Don't forget that any £10 wagered in the Betfair Sportsbook's Golden Boot market will see you rewarded with a free £2 bet any time your man scores or assists in the tournament.

Will any of the below be a winner?

Vitu's Bet: Back Memphis Depay

"I have gone a bit rogue here. He's not played much for Barcelona through injury but he's fresh and I think he can emerge through the group stages with four goals and I can see him walking away with it."

Jules' Bet: Back Harry Kane

"I obviously want England to go as far as they can, Kane won the GB at the Russia World Cup which would be amazing. I think he is going to score a lot of goals in the group and that is how you win the Golden Boot basically."

Pete's Bet: Back Karim Benzema

"I think France will go deep in the tournament and he will be there or thereabouts. I do not think France will suffer a tournament implosion like lots of holders do."

Luke's Bet: Back Lionel Messi

"There's a little player I quite like the look of and if you haven't heard about him now you will by the end of the tournament. His name is Lionel Messi and I think the die is cast. He will sign off his career in a big way."

Watch the full video here

RAMBLE GOLDEN BOOT.mp4 from Betfair on Vimeo.