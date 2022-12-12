</iframe</noscript> <div id="fb-root"></div> <script async defer crossorigin="anonymous" src="https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v12.0&appId=<!-- fb_comments_id -->&autoLogAppEvents=1" nonce="AFTyuEPM"></script> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a Glenn Hoddle: Argentina are different to England - "they'd run over their own Grandmother to win"

Glenn Hoddle
12 December 2022
4:00 min read

Following England's sudden exit at the 2022 World Cup Betfair caught up with Ambassador Glenn Hoddle, who thinks England need to realise how good they are, b... "https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/glenn-hoddle-exclusive-world-cup-argentina-would-run-over-their-own-grandmother-to-win-121222-1087.html", "datePublished": "2022-12-12T17:31:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2022-12-12T18:16:00+00:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/1d87603208e5d75a49a7219bb4d7ce5037138260.320x165.jpg", "articleBody": "Following England's sudden exit at the 2022 World Cup Betfair caught up with Ambassador Glenn Hoddle, who thinks England need to realise how good they are, backs Gareth Southgate to lead the Three Lions to Euro 2024, and why England should be more like Argentina to get over the line... England were one of the best sides, but they need to realise that These humble lads need to develop arrogance on the pitch Gareth Southgate has earned the right to EURO 2024 Argentina do things differenlty to England Read and follow our daily World Cup Live Blog here England have missed massive opportunity I've experienced going out with England as a player and a manger and its tough. Watching us go out this time round didn't hurt as bad as my personal experience but it's still so frustrating. It was a really great opportunity. It's a massively missed opportunity, which makes it so frustrating for Gareth Southgate, the players and all the England fans. The teams that have gone out, Brazil, Spain, Portugal, Germany, made the game against France our final and I feel like if we won that then we'd have gone all the way and won it. I'm convinced of that. I didn't see a better team than England at this World Cup, 13 goals scored, only four against, getting to the quarter-final, it's not a bad scenario. There are a lot of reasons for the players to feel proud and feel good about what they've done. I didn't see any team in the tournament that would scare us. France had their moments, all the talk was about Mbappe and Kyle Walker had him in his back pocket, he didn't really affect the game. I've previously spoken about Griezmann, and he had a good first half, but it was like a boxing match and in the second half we came back so strong after those first five rounds and we had them on the ropes. We were just in that moment where we were taking over when they came up with that sucker punch. It was a fabulous cross, and a great finish from Giroud. Anything that goes into the penalty area for France, he seems to get on the end of it. You've got to tip your hat to that one bit of magic that they mustered up and it's ended up knocking us out. I call it a football hangover, I'm feeling it for a couple of days after and that's how the nation feels. Last time we got to the semis, but this time I've not seen anyone to fear and if we'd have beaten France, we would have beat the best team I'd seen in the tournament. On the day, we were better than them in the 90 minutes, as a team performance wise. That was the final for me. The frustration again is we had the opportunity with the penalty, and if we score it we would have had the momentum and we had them on the ropes. You can't blame Harry Kane, he's gone to hit it a bit firmer, with a bit more venom and he's lent back a tiny bit and it's gone over. That can happen. Gareth Southgate has earned the right to lead us to Euro 2024 I think Gareth needs time, he need to sit with his family and reflect on any decision he takes, he can't make a rash decision. For me, he has earned the next two years. The group of players he has are a very good group of young players, it's not like they're an aging group. If you were managing Croatia, this is their moment and afterwards you can say you'd be unsure about going forward with them. That's not the case with England, this team can only get better and they will. There are things that he can learn and I think he's got some real challenges, but having taken us to the semi-final, the final of the Euros and the quarters, he's earned the right to be in charge for the next two years to have a go at getting us over the line in the Euros. He's come closer than anyone else. They've got to work on their confidence, they've got to work on when we take on top teams, we've got to go out there like we do against the lesser teams. We've got to have that little confidence and arrogance about us mentally. We need that swagger about us in those games. We are a good team, we've got some very good players and there will have been a lot of teams at this World Cup that said they don't want to play us. Whether he wants to take a break then go into the Premier League, only Gareth can answer that. But, I believe he deserves, and he's earned the right to take us into the Euros. They have the ability to go close again and I think Gareth will stay, he'll reflect on it and look at the group of players, their spirit and the ability that they have and he'll want to go again. I would not be disappointed if he did. Southgate didn't get much wrong For me, he didn't get much wrong, I would have like to have seen a bit more emphasis on our confidence. Don't get me wrong, I don't think Gareth has told the players to go out there and play with the handbrake on. In the first half of most of the games, we looked a little bit apprehensive, which we shouldn't be. Results are one thing, but performance wise we played consistently better than any of those other teams. I don't think he's done that much wrong. The subs were never pressurised until that last game, but even then he put Mount and Rashford on. Mount came on, made a great run into the box and won the penalty for us, he affected the game. If Harry scored the penalty then everyone would be saying what great a great substitution it was. They're the fine lines. If Rashford scores that freekick in the last minute, which he was so close to doing, then Gareth would have been a magician in people's eyes. When the squad was announced, people were saying Harry Maguire shouldn't be in, but he was excellent. He had a 20 minute spell against Senegal where things were a bit iffy but he came through it and he showed character. People aren't looking at it right if they are saying 'he didn't do this or he didn't do that right.' There wasn't much that he got wrong. I think it's the emphasis on mentality and the approach that they need to work on. I see other teams and they have an arrogance, like Argentina, they aren't a better side than us, they just do it differently, by hook or by crook, they'd run over their own Grandmother to win. I'm not saying we need to be like that, but they've got that mentality and we're not made like that, that comes when you've had success. When you're striving for success there's still a little bit of doubt there and we need to take that doubt away. We have a slight self-doubt about ourselves and that's what Gareth and his staff need to reflect on. Tactically there wasn't anything we got wrong. Not one player let themselves down, they all had a good tournament. Team wise he got it right, everyone will have their own individual thoughts about things, like where Foden should play for example, but he didn't get much wrong. There are a lot of ways we can improve the team and they're going to get better naturally in the next two years ahead of the Euros. Kane needs to be mentally strong to move on No one can blame him for missing that penalty, he didn't mean to do that. There's no blame game, it's about picking him up now and he should be proud of himself, he's done us proud, he's a major reason why we were there in the first place. He's breaking records all over the place and I'm sure that's what the manager and his teammates have been telling him. Harry will be distraught. The best thing he can do is get away with his family and get his mind right. Things are unique and this is where this time round it's a bit different, now Harry and all the players will be absolutely gutted, but they've got to pick themselves up quickly because they're in the middle of a season. They can't be feeling too sorry for themselves. Normally, you have a whole summer to get it out of your system, you go on holiday and you have time to reflect. If I was working with Harry Kane, and if I was to give him any advice I'd tell him that he needs to edit that moment in his mind, I'm sure that's what a sports phycologist would tell him too. That miss could play on his mind for a longer time than it has to. He really needs to be mentally strong on this. In his mind he needs to go through it again, but this time score it, he has to rerun that a million times. He's got to move on very quickly for Tottenham, we're in the middle of a season and it's not like a summer world cup where you can go on holiday, then come back for pre-season. This is different, for Harry and all the England players. He can't let this fester. It's very fine margins. If the penalty goes in, it's a different game, but people miss penalties, even Messi has missed one at this World Cup, Baggio missed a big one for Italy in 1994, missing penalties is nothing new in the history of football. I know, and I'm sure everyone else in the country would say, if your life was on it, you'd have Harry Kane taking a penalty. He'd already scored one. I've seen people say that he shouldn't have taken it, but that's easy to say in hindsight and after he'd scored the first there's no way you wouldn't have him taking the second one. He's now got to be mentally strong. Like a goalkeeper that makes a massive mistake, that can play on your mind. If it plays on a strikers mind, you can go six or seven games without a goal and then you're waiting to get that goal, it's a mental thing and you have to train your mind. He'll need support around him, and knowing Harry the way I do, he'll knuckle down, he's got a strong mentality and he'll come out of this as a better player. England need to realise how good they are I've looked back at the game a lot over the past couple of days and there isn't one England player on that pitch that has underperformed or let themselves down. They all performed really well. The problem is, the team don't know that they are as good as they are. They have a mental strength, but they don't know how good they are. I've played in teams that know, they go out before kick-off knowing how good they are, it's real confidence that boarders arrogance and it makes a difference. The England squad are a real humble group of players off the pitch and I think when they go onto the pitch they need to be a bit more aware that they're a really good side and have a bit of arrogance and put the fear factor into teams. It's there for opponents, they know that they have a hard task on their hands when they play England. I don't think we play that way though. Every first half there's been a bit of hesitation, and I can understand that in the first 10 minutes of a World Cup match, but there hasn't been that arrogance. We've had to wait for the second half or we've had to wait to go 1-0 down before we play in that mode of a real good team. We've scored 13 goals, but instead of being on the front foot and having that real intent to go and take teams, I just think in the big games and when we play against the top teams we've not got that feeling and we've got to get that from somewhere, we've got to work on that. That's the next level, and you get to that when you have success. The French have that. They knew that they could play better in that second half, they were on the ropes and they produced something when they needed it. I think over the years top teams have always done that, and that comes with the experience of winning things, you get that momentum. This group of players are young enough and good enough to have a really good run in tournaments in years to come, so I don't think it's all doom and gloom. We just need to realise how good we are. Watching us go out this time round didn't hurt as bad as my personal experience but it's still <strong>so frustrating</strong>. It was a really great opportunity.</p><p>It's a massively <strong>missed opportunity</strong>, which makes it so frustrating for <strong>Gareth Southgate</strong>, the players and all the England fans. The teams that have gone out, <strong>Brazil, Spain, Portugal, Germany</strong>, made the game against France our final and I feel like if we won that then we'd have gone all the way and won it.</p><p><strong>I'm convinced of that.</strong></p><p>I <strong>didn't see a better team than England</strong> at this World Cup, 13 goals scored, only four against, getting to the quarter-final, it's not a bad scenario. There are a lot of reasons for the <strong>players to feel proud</strong> and feel good about what they've done.</p><p>I didn't see any team in the tournament that would scare us. <strong>France had their moments</strong>, all the talk was about Mbappe and <strong>Kyle Walker had him in his back pocket</strong>, he didn't really affect the game.</p><p>I've previously spoken about <strong>Griezmann</strong>, and he had a good first half, but it was like a boxing match and in the second half we came back so strong after those first five rounds and we had them on the ropes.</p><p><a href="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Olivier%20Giroud.600x338.jpg"><img alt="Olivier Giroud.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2022/12/Olivier%20Giroud-thumb-1280x720-172861.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></a></p><p>We were just in that moment where we were taking over when they came up with that <strong>sucker punch</strong>. It was a fabulous cross, and a great finish from <strong>Giroud</strong>. Anything that goes into the penalty area for France, he seems to get on the end of it. You've got to tip your hat to that one bit of magic that they mustered up and it's ended up knocking us out.</p><p>I call it a <strong>football hangover</strong>, I'm feeling it for a couple of days after and that's how the nation feels. Last time we got to the semis, but this time I've not seen <strong>anyone to fear</strong> and if we'd have beaten France, we would have beat the best team I'd seen in the tournament.</p><p>On the day, we were better than them in the 90 minutes, as a team performance wise.<strong> That was the final for me.</strong></p><p>The frustration again is we had the opportunity with the penalty, and if we score it we would have had the momentum and we had them on the ropes.</p><p>You <strong>can't blame Harry Kane</strong>, he's gone to hit it a bit firmer, with a bit more venom and he's lent back a tiny bit and it's gone over. That can happen.</p><h2><strong>Gareth Southgate has earned the right to lead us to Euro 2024</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p>I think <strong>Gareth needs time</strong>, he need to sit with his family and reflect on any decision he takes, he can't make a rash decision.</p><p>For me, he has <strong>earned the next two years</strong>. The group of players he has are a very good group of young players, it's not like they're an aging group.</p><p>If you were managing<strong> Croatia</strong>, this is their moment and afterwards you can say you'd be unsure about going forward with them. That's not the case with England, this<strong> team can only get better</strong> and they will.</p><p>There are things that he can learn and I think he's got some real challenges, but having taken us to the semi-final, the final of the Euros and the quarters, he's earned the right to be in charge for the next two years to have a go at getting us over the line in the Euros. He's <strong>come closer than anyone</strong> else.</p><p><a href="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Gareth%20Southgate.600x338.jpg"><img alt="Gareth Southgate.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2022/12/Gareth%20Southgate-thumb-1280x720-172258.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></a></p><p>They've got to work on their confidence, they've got to work on when we<strong> take on top teams</strong>, we've got to go out there like we do against the lesser teams. We've got to have that little confidence and <strong>arrogance</strong> about us mentally.</p><p>We need that swagger about us in those games. We are a good team, we've got some very good players and there will have been a lot of teams at this World Cup that said they <strong>don't want to play us.</strong></p><p>Whether he wants to take a break then go into the <strong>Premier League</strong>, only Gareth can answer that. But, I believe he deserves, and he's earned the right to <strong>take us into the Euros.</strong></p><p>They have the ability to go close again and <strong>I think Gareth will stay</strong>, he'll reflect on it and look at the group of players, their spirit and the ability that they have and he'll want to go again. I <strong>would not be disappointed</strong> if he did.</p><h2><strong>Southgate didn't get much wrong</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p>For me, he <strong>didn't get much wrong,</strong> I would have like to have seen a bit more emphasis on our confidence. Don't get me wrong, I don't think Gareth has told the players to go out there and play with the handbrake on. In the first half of most of the games, we looked a little bit apprehensive, which we shouldn't be.</p><p>Results are one thing, but performance wise we <strong>played consistently better</strong> than any of those other teams. I don't think he's done that much wrong. The subs were never pressurised until that last game, but even then he put <strong>Mount and Rashford on.</strong></p><p>Mount came on, made a great run into the box and <strong>won the penalty for us</strong>, he affected the game. If Harry scored the penalty then everyone would be saying what great a great substitution it was. They're the fine lines.</p><p>If <strong>Rashford scores that freekick</strong> in the last minute, which he was so close to doing, then Gareth would have been a <strong>magician </strong>in people's eyes.</p><p>When the squad was announced, people were saying <strong>Harry Maguire</strong> shouldn't be in, but he was <strong>excellent</strong>. He had a 20 minute spell against Senegal where things were a bit iffy but he came through it and he showed character.</p><p>People aren't looking at it right if they are saying 'he didn't do this or he didn't do that right.' There wasn't much that he got wrong.</p><blockquote> <p>I think it's the <strong>emphasis on mentality and the approach</strong> that they need to work on. I see other teams and they have an arrogance, like <strong>Argentina</strong>, they aren't a better side than us, they just do it differently, by hook or by crook, they'd <strong>run over their own Grandmother to win.</strong></p> </blockquote><p>I'm not saying we need to be like that, but they've got that mentality and we're not made like that, that comes when you've had success. When you're striving for success there's still a little bit of doubt there and we need to <strong>take that doubt away.</strong></p><p>We have a <strong>slight self-doubt</strong> about ourselves and that's what Gareth and his staff need to reflect on. Tactically there wasn't anything we got wrong. Not one player let themselves down, they all had a good tournament.</p><p>Team wise he got it right, everyone will have their own individual thoughts about things, like where <strong>Foden</strong> should play for example, but he didn't get much wrong. There are a lot of ways we can improve the team and they're going to get better naturally in the next two years ahead of the Euros.</p><h2><strong>Kane needs to be mentally strong to move on</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><strong>No one can blame him for missing that penalty</strong>, he didn't mean to do that. There's no blame game, it's about picking him up now and he should be proud of himself, <strong>he's done us proud</strong>, he's a major reason why we were there in the first place.</p><p>He's <strong>breaking records</strong> all over the place and I'm sure that's what the manager and his teammates have been telling him.</p><p>Harry will be <strong>distraught</strong>. The best thing he can do is get away with his family and get his mind right.</p><p><a href="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Harry%20Kane%20pen%20miss%201280.600x338.jpg"><img alt="Harry Kane pen miss 1280.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2022/12/Harry%20Kane%20pen%20miss%201280-thumb-1280x720-172840.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></a></p><p>Things are unique and this is where this time round it's a bit different, now Harry and all the players will be absolutely gutted, but they've got to pick themselves up quickly because they're in the <strong>middle of a season.</strong></p><p>They can't be feeling too sorry for themselves. Normally, you have a whole summer to get it out of your system, you go on holiday and you have time to reflect.</p><p>If I was working with Harry Kane, and if I was to give him any advice I'd tell him that he needs to edit that moment in his mind, I'm sure that's what a <strong>sports phycologist</strong> would tell him too.</p><p>That miss could play on his mind for a longer time than it has to. He <strong>really needs to be mentally strong</strong> on this.</p><p>In his mind he needs to go through it again, but this time score it, he has to <strong>rerun that a million times.</strong></p><p>He's got to<strong> move on very quickly</strong> for Tottenham, we're in the middle of a season and it's not like a summer world cup where you can go on holiday, then come back for pre-season. This is different, for Harry and all the England players.</p><p><strong>He can't let this fester.</strong></p><p>It's very fine margins. If the penalty goes in, it's a different game, but people miss penalties, <strong>even Messi has missed one </strong>at this World Cup, <strong>Baggio missed a big one for Italy in 1994</strong>, missing penalties is nothing new in the history of football.</p><p>I know, and I'm sure everyone else in the country would say, if <strong>your life</strong> was on it, you'd have <strong>Harry Kane taking a penalty</strong>. He'd already scored one.</p><p>I've seen people say that he shouldn't have taken it, but that's <strong>easy to say</strong> in hindsight and after he'd scored the first there's no way you wouldn't have him taking the second one.</p><p>He's now got to be mentally strong. Like a goalkeeper that makes a massive mistake, that can play on your mind. If it plays on a strikers mind, you can go <strong>six or seven games without a goal </strong>and then you're waiting to get that goal, it's a mental thing and you have to train your mind.</p><p>He'll need support around him, and knowing Harry the way I do, he'll<strong> knuckle down</strong>, he's got a strong mentality and he'll come out of this as a better player.</p><h2><strong>England need to realise how good they are</strong></h2><p></p><p>I've looked back at the game a lot over the past couple of days and there isn't one England player on that pitch that has <strong>underperformed</strong> or let themselves down. They all performed really well.</p><p>The problem is, the t<strong>eam don't know that they are as good as they are</strong>. They have a mental strength, but they don't know how good they are. I've played in teams that know, they go out before kick-off knowing how good they are, it's real confidence that <strong>boarders arrogance </strong>and it makes a difference.</p><p><a href="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Marcus%20Rashford.600x338.jpg"><img alt="Marcus Rashford.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2022/12/Marcus%20Rashford-thumb-1280x720-172993.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></a></p><p>The England squad are a <strong>real humble group of players off the pitch</strong> and I think when they go onto the pitch they need to be a bit more aware that they're a really good side and have a bit of arrogance and put the <strong>fear factor</strong> into teams.</p><p>It's there for opponents, they know that they have a hard task on their hands when they play England. <strong>I don't think we play that way though.</strong></p><p>Every first half there's been a bit of hesitation, and I can understand that in the first 10 minutes of a World Cup match, but there hasn't been that arrogance. We've had to wait for the second half or we've had to wait to go 1-0 down before we play in that mode of a real good team.</p><p>We've scored 13 goals, but instead of being on the front foot and having that <strong>real intent</strong> to go and take teams, I just think in the big games and when we play against the top teams we've not got that feeling and we've got to get that from somewhere, we've got to work on that.</p><p>That's the next level, and you get to that when you have success. The <strong>French have that</strong>. They knew that they could play better in that second half, they were on the ropes and they produced something when they needed it. class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/daily-acca/" class=" "> Daily Acca </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/" class=" "> Bet of the Day </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/betfair-football-ambassadors/" class=" "> Betfair Football Ambassadors </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/patrice-evra/" class=" "> Patrice Evra </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/glenn-hoddle/" class=" "> Glenn Hoddle </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/rivaldo/" class=" "> Rivaldo </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/accumulator-betting-tips/" class=" "> Saturday Cross-Sport Acca </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/" class=" "> English Premier League </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/team-guide/" class=" "> Team Guide </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/transfers/" class=" "> Transfers </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/bournemouth/" class=" "> AFC Bournemouth </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/arsenal/" class=" "> Arsenal </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/aston-villa/" class=" "> Aston Villa </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/brentford/" class=" "> Brentford </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/brighton/" class=" "> Brighton & Hove Albion </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/chelsea/" class=" "> Chelsea </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/crystal-palace/" class=" "> Crystal Palace </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/everton/" class=" "> Everton </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/fulham/" class=" "> Fulham </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/leeds-utd/" class=" "> Leeds United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/leicester-city/" class=" "> Leicester City </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/liverpool/" class=" "> Liverpool </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/manchester-city/" class=" "> Manchester City </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/manchester-united/" class=" "> Manchester United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/newcastle-united/" class=" "> Newcastle United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/nottingham-forest/" class=" "> Nottingham Forest </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/southampton/" class=" "> Southampton </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/tottenham-hotspur/" class=" "> Tottenham Hotspur </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/west-ham-united/" class=" "> West Ham United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/wolves/" class=" "> Wolverhampton Wanderers </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/fantasy-premier-league/" class=" "> Fantasy Premier League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-betting-previews/" class=" "> Premier League Betting Guides </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/" class=" "> EFL Championship </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/" class=" "> EFL League One & League Two </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/" class=" "> English FA Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/efl-cup/" class=" "> EFL Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/" class=" "> UEFA Champions League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/" class=" "> UEFA Europa League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-conference-league/" class=" "> UEFA Europa Conference League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/" class=" "> Euro 2024 </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/" class=" "> Spanish LaLiga </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/" class=" "> Italian Serie A </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/" class=" "> German Bundesliga </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/" class=" "> French Ligue 1 </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/big-winners/" class=" "> Big Winners </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/manager-specials/" class=" "> Manager Specials </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-euros-2022/" class=" "> Womens Euros 2022 </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/uefa-nations-league/" class=" "> UEFA Nations League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/" class=" "> Women's Football </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/womens-super-league/" class=" "> Women's Super League </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/scottish-football/" class=" "> Scottish Premiership </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/internationals/" class=" "> Internationals </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span 