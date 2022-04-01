Glenn Hoddle Exclusive: England are ready to win the World Cup

I'm pleased with how it's panned out for England on a football front because I believe they will definitely qualify, it's a decent draw for us. It's a good group. It could have been a lot more difficult and they will be intriguing games.

Happy to face Wales, Scotland or Ukraine

England await confirmation of their final group opponent, they could face either Wales, Scotland or Ukraine, I don't have a preference, there's very little between Scotland and Wales. I think the world will be behind Ukraine to qualify and they will be on a wave of emotion.

I don't think you can split the three teams though, I don't think there is a side that would suit England better than the other.

We would know what were getting with Scotland or Wales and I think we'd be very positive against either of them, but on the whole I think we'd be happy to face any of those three.

England can win World Cup

Looking at it, nothing is easy in a World Cup and there are no easy games, but I think there are far more difficult matches that we've missed. It's a very favourable draw and I see England as one of the favourites to win the competition.

I can't see any hurdles that England could fall at in the group, even if we got a draw against one of them I still think we would qualify.

England can win the World Cup. Gareth has got a great record, he's taken them to the semi-final of the last World Cup and he got to the final of the Euros. If England are a race horse they are ready to win. They're one of the favourites and this group of players are capable of winning the tournament.

We're as good as anyone else in world football at the moment and it depends how you go on the day, but we've been given a decent and favourable group.

It really is one of those tournaments where if you peak at the right time you can win it, and there's no reason why England can't get to the semis and the final and once you get that far anything can happen.

They have the ability, and they have some experience under their belt as well.

Winter World Cup dates will help Three Lions

Given that this World Cup isn't coming at the end of a long and hard season, all the teams will be a lot fresher, but they don't go through the same Premier League difficulty that the England players do. We'll be a lot fresher and I think playing in November and December will help England.

Casting my mind back to when I was a player, I think it would be exciting to kick off the season and then have a World Cup sooner, instead of having a long, hard season with lots of cup games.

In 1982, we were going all the way for four trophies and it was a tiring season and at the end of it we had a World Cup, so for the players it's exciting that they are going to be going into a World Cup fresh in November, I think the players will be peaking and they will be at their fittest. I think it will suit England.

Kane is playing the best football of his career

We've got a very good squad and a lot of teams will be fearing us.

Harry Kane has an incredible record and he is going to become the all-time leading goalscorer, there's no doubt about it as long as he doesn't get injured. He is playing as well as anyone, and is playing the best he has in his career that I've seen him play.

He's playing two roles for Tottenham, but for England they have enough number 10s, so he plays higher up the pitch. It's a big year for him and Tottenham, but that's what is so exciting.

Gareth in strong position with wide pool of players to choose from

There are a few players that have fallen out of favour in the England squad, Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho weren't in the last squad, but not only them there are so many players that will be looking over their shoulder. They can not take their foot off the pedal.

The competition in the England squad is there and it's only getting bigger and bigger. The pool of players that Gareth can choose from is getting wider and wider. It's going to be a real battle to get into that squad.

Right up until the calls are made there will still be places up for grabs because we have such a big pool of talent, that's evident. I think it's too early to say if the likes of Rashford and Sancho will miss out, all of the players have the end of this season, and the start of next season.

Gareth won't be talking about the World Cup squad to anyone, and he won't even know himself at this moment in time what his squad will be.

There's a lot of football ahead and he will be looking at who starts next season well. Injuries will also be a factor, players will pick up knocks but Gareth has a large pool of players to pick from and he's in a very strong position.

Number one spot can go to the wire

We also have an abundance of talented goalkeepers, Dean Henderson isn't going to be playing regular for Manchester United, I think that it is pretty eveident that he is going to have to go on loan somewhere and play because it looks like David De Gea is going to be ahead of him.

There's no outstanding candidate at the moment, Jordan Pickford has been in control of the number one shirt but I believe there's going to be a real challenge from the rest of the keepers to try and take his place.

Pickford is in control and it's down to him to be consistent and there's a lot going on at his club. I think the number one spot will go down to the wire.

No surprise to see Maguire get back to his best

Harry Maguire is one of England's best defenders, he's gone through, and I think he's coming out of a patch of bad form, the international break came at the right time for him.

The response from some of the crowd at Wembley was ridiculous but he's got big enough shoulders to deal with that. It wouldn't surprise me if he starts playing his very best again. When he's at his best, he is a footballing centre-back. He will come good again because he's a good player.

Brazil worthy favourites but there's a lot of pressure on them

It's going to be exciting to see Messi and Ronaldo play on the world stage, I hope they go deep into the tournament. You want them going as far as they can go because they're wonderful players to watch and in this past decade they have been the top two players without any shadow of a doubt.

It would be interesting to see them come up against each other, they have a great rivalry and I'd love to see them play each other in the knockouts, that would ignite the tournament.

Brazil are worthy of being in the group of favourites to win the tournament, I include England, France and Belgium in that group too, I think it is such an open race.

Spain are rebuilding, the Dutch have got wonderful players, Portugal have got a very good squad and there could be a surprise package like South Korea.

I see Brazil as one of the favourites, but not the sole favourites. In this modern day of football now, you have to play against the Brazil squad of today and not the jersey and the history of Brazil. That's perhaps why they're favourites at the moment.

They have got very good players, but they have suffered in recent times and I think there's a lot of pressure on them and we will have to wait to find out if we will se the best of them.