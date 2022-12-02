</iframe</noscript> <div id="fb-root"></div> <script async defer crossorigin="anonymous" src="https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v12.0&appId=<!-- fb_comments_id -->&autoLogAppEvents=1" nonce="AFTyuEPM"></script> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a Ghana v Uruguay: Back Bentancur in 10/1 Bet Builder treble
Paul Higham
02 December 2022
2 min read Paul Higham previews the tie, an...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/ghana-v-uruguay-tips-Back-Bentancur-in-10-1-bet-builder-treble-011222-1063.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/ghana-v-uruguay-tips-Back-Bentancur-in-10-1-bet-builder-treble-011222-1063.html", "datePublished": "2022-12-02T09:05:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2022-12-02T11:09:00+00:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/RodrigoBentancur.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "Twelve years on since Ghana's heartbreak in the 2010 World Cup, they face Uruguay for the first time looking for redemption. Paul Higham previews the tie, and he fancies in-form Mohammed Kudus and the underrated Rodrigo Bentancur to star in his Bet Builder selections for Ghana v Uruguay. Bentancur has best xG of whole Uruguay squad Two goals &amp; an assist for Kudus so far Back a 10/1 Bet Builder treble Sign up for our World Cup Newsletter here Ghana have a double objective in their final group game as they can not only secure progress into the last 16 but also send Uruguay packing and exact a manner of World Cup revenge. Don't think for one second that Ghana won't have the 2010 World Cup quarter-final on their minds - when Luis Suarez's controversial handball ended up helping his side make the semis. Suarez punched the ball off his own line in extra time, but Ghana missed the resulting penalty before then also losing in the shootout as Uruguay made it into the last four. [matchPredictions url="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/ghana-vs-uruguay/951339"] That still hurts in Ghana, but they can't let emotion get the better of them in a game when a draw will likely be enough to get them through - but a win will guarantee their spot in the knockouts. The Black Stars beat South Korea 3-2 last time out in a thriller, after previously losing 3-2 to Portugal in their opener. They're just the fourth team to play two consecutive 3-2s and the first since Uruguay ironically enough in that 2010 World Cup. Scoring two again might well be enough for Ghana given Uruguay's scoring troubles - they're one of just three teams not to find the net in their first two games. Ghana and Uruguay will face each other on Friday with a place in the World Cup last 16 on the line Who can forget the last time the two sides met #BBCFootball #BBCWorldCup pic.twitter.com/tkImkNm9rr -- BBC Sport (@BBCSport) November 28, 2022 Uruguay last fell at the first hurdle in the 2002 World Cup and have never left the competition without scoring - only a win here will do and then hope South Korea fail to beat already-qualified Portugal. The bookies still fancy Uruguay as 3/4 favourites, which is short enough for a team without a goal so far, but if you're playing the outright market then 15/4 on Ghana looks a big price for a team that obviously has talent. With all the history and with high stakes yet again, this one seems certain to get a bit tasty and regardless of who wins, 9/10 on both teams to score is good enough to make it into our Bet Builder line-up. Darwin Nunez, Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani are all short enough for goals considering they've got one shot on target between them so far. A value play in the Uruguay line-up is Rodrigo Bentancur, who had a great chance against Argentina, has had three shots and has the best xG of the team. Bentancur is 13/2 anytime scorer and perhaps a more realistic 9/5 for a shot on target and has shown real promise carrying the ball from midfield and driving at the heart of the defence. Mohammed Kudus is a favourite of this column though, having collected on him domestically and in the Champions League this season - and he's continuing that form in this World Cup. Three shots on target, two goals and one assist is a cracking return and he's just got to be backed to have an impact again with the form he's in. Kudus is 4/1 to score but we'll play it a bit safer with the 5/2 on the Ajax man to get a goal or assist - which still takes us up to a nice 10/1 Bet Builder treble.", "image": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/RodrigoBentancur.jpg", "height": 720, "width": 1280 }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/betfairlogoblack.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": "Paul Higham" } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/RodrigoBentancur.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/RodrigoBentancur.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/RodrigoBentancur.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/RodrigoBentancur.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Rodrigo Bentancur"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Rodrigo Bentancur has had a few sighters at goal for Uruguay</figcaption> </div> <div id="fixture_meta"> <ul class="fixture_meta"> <li class="fixture_meta__name"> Ghana vs Uruguay </li> <li class="fixture_meta__date">Fri 2 Dec, 15:00</li> </ul> </div> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "SportsEvent", "name": "Ghana vs Uruguay", "description" : "Ghana vs Uruguay prediction and betting tips. Twelve years on since Ghana's heartbreak in the 2010 World Cup, they face Uruguay for the first time looking for redemption. Paul Higham previews the tie, and he fancies in-form Mohammed Kudus and the underrated Rodrigo Bentancur to star in his Bet Builder selections for Ghana v Uruguay.

Bentancur has best xG of whole Uruguay squad
Two goals & an assist for Kudus so far
Back a 10/1 Bet Builder treble
Sign up for our World Cup Newsletter here

Ghana have a double objective in their final group game as they can not only secure progress into the last 16 but also send Uruguay packing and exact a manner of World Cup revenge.

Don't think for one second that Ghana won't have the 2010 World Cup quarter-final on their minds - when Luis Suarez's controversial handball ended up helping his side make the semis.

Suarez punched the ball off his own line in extra time, but Ghana missed the resulting penalty before then also losing in the shootout as Uruguay made it into the last four. Bentancur has best xG of whole Uruguay squad
Two goals & an assist for Kudus so far
Back a 10/1 Bet Builder treble
Sign up for our World Cup Newsletter here

Ghana have a double objective in their final group game as they can not only secure progress into the last 16 but also send Uruguay packing and exact a manner of World Cup revenge.

Don't think for one second that Ghana won't have the 2010 World Cup quarter-final on their minds - when Luis Suarez's controversial handball ended up helping his side make the semis.

Suarez punched the ball off his own line in extra time, but Ghana missed the resulting penalty before then also losing in the shootout as Uruguay made it into the last four. data-saferedirecturl="https://www.google.com/url?q=https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/the-bettingbetfair-world-cup-newsletter-sign-up-for-three-must-read-articles-every-day-of-qatar-2022-251022-205.html%2520target%3D%2522_blank%2522%2520rel%3D%2522noopener&source=gmail&ust=1668854851579000&usg=AOvVaw3YYpyUsKgaTiepibbxfboh" rel="noopener">World Cup Newsletter</a><span> </span>here</strong></h3> </li> </ul><hr><p><strong>Ghana</strong> have a double objective in their final group game as they can not only secure progress into the last 16 but also <strong>send Uruguay packing</strong> and exact a manner of World Cup revenge.</p><p>Don't think for one second that Ghana won't have <strong>the 2010 World Cup quarter-final</strong> on their minds - when Luis Suarez's controversial handball ended up helping his side make the semis.</p><p><strong>Suarez punched the ball off his own line</strong> in extra time, but Ghana missed the resulting penalty before then also losing in the shootout as Uruguay made it into the last four.</p><p> </p><div class="football_predictions_widget"> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--home"> <svg version="1.1" id="Masks" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <g id="Sleeves_Colour_1_"> <path id="Right_Sleeve" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6 l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Left_Sleeve" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5 l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> </g> <path id="Collar_Colour_1_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24 L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z"></path> <g id="Colour_Group_3_7_"> <rect id="Right_3_21_" x="179.3" y="106.1" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -26.711 98.5522)" style="fill:#D03432;" width="41.5" height="2"></rect> <rect id="Left_3_21_" x="28.9" y="86.4" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -79.4811 87.0541)" style="fill:#D03432;" width="2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_2_8_"> <rect id="Right_2_28_" x="180.2" y="107.9" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -27.4103 99.1185)" style="fill:#E3D950;" width="41.5" height="2"></rect> <rect id="Left_2_28_" x="28" y="88.2" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -81.5892 87.2757)" style="fill:#E3D950;" width="2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_1_9_"> <rect id="Right_1_29_" x="181.1" y="109.7" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -28.1096 99.6847)" style="fill:#63C470;" width="41.5" height="2"></rect> <rect id="Left_1_29_" x="27.2" y="90" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -83.6972 87.4972)" style="fill:#63C470;" width="2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Shirt_Outline" d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8 c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1 c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M140.1,8.2l5.1,6.1C145.2,27.4,131.6,38,115,38S84.8,27.4,84.8,14.3l0,0l0,0l5.1-6.1H140.1z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M175.3,221.8H54.7l3.8-125.3 c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l40.3-17.5c0.2,13.2,13.9,23.9,30.7,23.9c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.7-23.9 L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3L175.3,221.8z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9 c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z M115,32.2c11.8,0,22.2-7.4,25.3-18c0-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H90 c-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2,0.1c0,0.1-0.1,0.1,0,0.2C92.8,24.8,103.2,32.2,115,32.2z M139.7,14.4c-3.1,10.2-13.2,17.3-24.7,17.3 s-21.6-7.1-24.7-17.3H139.7z"></path> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <g id="Delete_-_Full_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M220.9,102.5l-34.4-70.6l-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24l0.1-0.1 c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2l11.9-24.3L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6l11.9,24.3L220.9,102.5z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Outline_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9l-41.1-17.8L140.2,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2L43.5,31.9c0,0,8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3 c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24 l0.1-0.1c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8s8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Outline_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Left_Sleeve_Mask__x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1 c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_Full_1_"> <polyline id="Right_7_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 220.9,102.5 "></polyline> <polyline id="Left_7_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 9.1,102.5 "></polyline> </g> <path style="fill:#E3D950;" d="M127.4,36.2v-7.1c-3.7,1.9-7.9,2.9-12.4,2.9c-4.5,0-8.7-1.1-12.4-2.9v7.1c3.8,1.3,8,2.1,12.4,2.1 C119.4,38.3,123.6,37.5,127.4,36.2z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8 l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <polygon style="fill:#4D4E50;" points="115,54.3 120.9,68.2 134.1,68.2 124.6,77.6 126.8,90.7 115,84.5 103.2,90.7 105.4,77.6 95.9,68.2 109.1,68.2 "></polygon> </svg> <h3>Ghana</h3> <ul> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="draw">D</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__versus"> <span>vs</span> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--away"> <svg version="1.1" id="Coller_types" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <path id="Collar_Colour_1_" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 s30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#7BADE3;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <rect id="Right_4_17_" x="179.1" y="100.9" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -26.4445 98.3717)" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" width="41.5" height="11.2"></rect> <rect id="Left_4_17_" x="24.6" y="85.7" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -78.7364 86.9108)" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" width="11.2" height="41.5"></rect> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32s22.1-7.6,25-17.8 C140,14.2,90,14.2,90,14.2z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 s22.1-7.6,25-17.8C140,14.2,90,14.2,90,14.2z"></path> <g> <path d="M140.1,8.2l5.1,6l0.1,0.1h0.1l41,17.7l34.3,70.3l-36.9,18l-11.2-23.1l-1-2.1l0.1,2.3l3.8,124.2H54.7l3.8-124.2l0.1-2.3 l-1,2.1l-11.2,23.1l-36.9-18l34.2-70.2l0,0V32l41-17.7h0.1l0.1-0.1l5.1-6L140.1,8.2 M140.2,7.8H89.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1L84.5,14 l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1l0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2h0.1h0.1c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222 c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3 c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1h0.1h0.1l37.3-18.2c0.1-0.1,0.2-0.2,0.1-0.3l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1 C140.4,7.8,140.3,7.8,140.2,7.8L140.2,7.8z"></path> </g> <g> <path d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-30.3-13.1v0.5L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1 c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3l3.8,125.3H54.7l3.8-125.3c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l27.6-12v-0.5 L43.4,31.7c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1l0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2h0.1h0.1c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5 L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3 c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1h0.1h0.1l37.3-18.2C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70 c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9 c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z"></path> </g> <path style="fill:#FFFFFF;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M145.2,14.2L140,8h-24.8h-0.5H90l-5.2,6.2 c0,0-0.3,13.2,10.5,19.4c11.4,6.5,19.1,2.2,19.7,1.9c0.6,0.3,8.3,4.7,19.7-1.9C145.5,27.4,145.2,14.2,145.2,14.2z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="display:none;fill-opacity:0.3;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M88.4,12 C86.6,23.1,103,41.1,115,41.1s33.1-23.8,23.4-29.1C138.4,12,88.4,12,88.4,12z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow_1_" style="display:none;fill-opacity:0.3;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d=" M88.4,12C86.6,23.1,103,41.1,115,41.1s33.1-23.8,23.4-29.1h-25C113.4,12,88.4,12,88.4,12z"></path> <path id="Adidas" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M145.6,13.9 l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.2,6.1v0.4c0.4,2.9,1.1,5.9,2.2,8.8c2.6,7.1,21.8,20.1,21.8,20.1h6.6 h6.6c0,0,19.2-13,21.8-20.1c1.1-3,1.8-6.1,2.2-9V13.9z M138.2,18.6c-3.5,8.7-23.2,20.2-23.2,20.2l0,0l0,0l0,0l0,0 c0,0-19.7-11.5-23.2-20.2C90,14.2,90,14.2,90,14.2h50C140,14.2,140,14.2,138.2,18.6z"></path> <path style="opacity:0.25;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10.0002;" d="M139.1,13.1h-23.9h-0.4H90.9 c0,0,1.4,22,23.9,22.3l0,0c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2,0s0.1,0,0.2,0l0,0C137.7,35.1,139.1,13.1,139.1,13.1z"></path> <circle style="fill:#FFFFFF;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" cx="115" cy="40.9" r="1.7"></circle> <line style="fill:none;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" x1="111.9" y1="36.5" x2="111.9" y2="49.7"></line> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> <path style="fill:none;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10.0002;" d="M139.1,13.1h-23.9h-0.4H90.9 c0,0,1.4,22,23.9,22.3l0,0c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2,0s0.1,0,0.2,0l0,0C137.7,35.1,139.1,13.1,139.1,13.1z"></path> </svg> <h3>Uruguay</h3> <ul> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="win">W</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--home"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Korea Republic</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="team">Ghana</span></li> <li><span class="team">Portugal</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Ghana</span></li> <li><span class="team">Ghana</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Switzerland</span></li> <li><span class="team">Nicaragua</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Ghana</span></li> <li><span class="team">Brazil</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Ghana</span></li> <li><span class="team">Qatar</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Ghana</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--away"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Portugal</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Uruguay</span></li> <li><span class="team">Uruguay</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Korea Republic</span></li> <li><span class="team">Canada</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Uruguay</span></li> <li><span class="team">Iran</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Uruguay</span></li> <li><span class="team">Uruguay</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Jamaica</span></li> <li><span class="team">Uruguay</span> <span class="score">5</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Panama</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__meta"> <p><strong>Ghana vs Uruguay</strong> Friday 02 December, 15:00</p> <a class="button button--outline-dark" href="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/ghana-vs-uruguay/951339">Full stats</a> </div> </div><p>That still hurts in Ghana, but they can't let emotion get the better of them in a game when a draw will likely be enough to get them through - but <strong>a win will guarantee their spot in the knockouts.</strong></p><p>The <strong>Black Stars beat South Korea 3-2</strong> last time out in a thriller, after previously losing 3-2 to Portugal in their opener. They're just the fourth team to play two consecutive 3-2s and the first since Uruguay ironically enough in that 2010 World Cup.

Scoring two again might well be enough for Ghana given Uruguay's scoring troubles - they're one of just three teams not to find the net in their first two games.

Uruguay last fell at the first hurdle in the 2002 World Cup and have never left the competition without scoring - only a win here will do and then hope South Korea fail to beat already-qualified Portugal.

The bookies still fancy Uruguay as 3/4 favourites, which is short enough for a team without a goal so far, but if you're playing the outright market then 15/4 on Ghana looks a big price for a team that obviously has talent.

With all the history and with high stakes yet again, this one seems certain to get a bit tasty and regardless of who wins, 9/10 on both teams to score is good enough to make it into our Bet Builder line-up.

Darwin Nunez, Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani are all short enough for goals considering they've got one shot on target between them so far.

A value play in the Uruguay line-up is Rodrigo Bentancur, who had a great chance against Argentina, has had three shots and has the best xG of the team.

Bentancur is 13/2 anytime scorer and perhaps a more realistic 9/5 for a shot on target and has shown real promise carrying the ball from midfield and driving at the heart of the defence.

Mohammed Kudus is a favourite of this column though, having collected on him domestically and in the Champions League this season - and he's continuing that form in this World Cup.

Three shots on target, two goals and one assist is a cracking return and he's just got to be backed to have an impact again with the form he's in.

Kudus is 4/1 to score but we'll play it a bit safer with the 5/2 on the Ajax man to get a goal or assist - which still takes us up to a nice 10/1 Bet Builder treble.

COLUMN P/L 2022/23
Staked: 152pts
Returned: 181.09pts
P/L: +29.09pts Bet 5 Get 5 on Bet Builders
You can get a £5 Free Bet when you place a £5 Bet Builder on selected Football matches this season. Keep an eye on the Betfair site for more info. T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets
Back BTTS in Ghana v Uruguay, Kudus goal or assist & Bentancur shot on target @ 10/1 id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div id="betnow-uk-widget" class="widget_advert"> <h3><span style="color: white;">Get the best of our tips every day of Qatar 2022</span></h3> <p>Sign up for our <a style="color: white;" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/the-bettingbetfair-world-cup-newsletter-sign-up-for-three-must-read-articles-every-day-of-qatar-2022-251022-205.html" target="_blank" rel="noopener">World Cup Newsletter</a> here and you will receive a daily email with the pick of our bets on every day of action in Qatar.</p> <a class="btn btn--market" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/the-bettingbetfair-world-cup-newsletter-sign-up-for-three-must-read-articles-every-day-of-qatar-2022-251022-205.html" target="_blank">Sign-up now</a><br /> </div> </div> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/ghana-v-uruguay/31778390" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Football Betting Tips","category_label":"FIFA World Cup 2022","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/sport\/football\/fifa-world-cup\/ghana-v-uruguay\/31778390","entry_title":"Ghana v Uruguay: Back Bentancur in 10\/1 Bet Builder treble"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/fifa-world-cup/ghana-v-uruguay/31778390">View market</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_share"> <h3></h3> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Ghana%20v%20Uruguay%3A%20Back%20Bentancur%20in%2010%2F1%20Bet%20Builder%20treble&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fworld-cup-2022%2Fghana-v-uruguay-tips-Back-Bentancur-in-10-1-bet-builder-treble-011222-1063.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fworld-cup-2022%2Fghana-v-uruguay-tips-Back-Bentancur-in-10-1-bet-builder-treble-011222-1063.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fworld-cup-2022%2Fghana-v-uruguay-tips-Back-Bentancur-in-10-1-bet-builder-treble-011222-1063.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fworld-cup-2022%2Fghana-v-uruguay-tips-Back-Bentancur-in-10-1-bet-builder-treble-011222-1063.html" 