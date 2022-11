Germany and Japan looks to be a tight affair

Japan are value at 13/2, but be wary

Unders trading at odds-against - for now

Thomas Muller is World Cup royalty

Germany's World Cup history

Only Brazil (5) have won more World Cups than Germany (4), who have the joint-most of any European nation, alongside Italy.

They last won the tournament in 2014 in Brazil, hammering the hosts 7-1 in the semi-finals one of the most famous World Cup matches ever. However, as defending champions in 2018 in Russia, they would fall at the group stages after losing two of their three games - one of which was to Asian opposition in South Korea.

Look at it the other way, though, and you can say they have reached the semi-finals in three of the last four World Cups (third place in 2006, 2010, winners in 2014).

Japan's World Cup history

Since qualifying for their very first World Cup in 1998 in France, Japan have reached the finals in seven editions in a row now.

They have alternated between the Group Stages and the Round of 16 in those seven tournaments, losing narrowly to Belgium 3-2 in Russia despite taking a 2-0 lead. It was heartache for Japan.

They have only won one of their last eight World Cup games however (D3 L4), needing to improve on the biggest stage in the biggest games.

Germany Form

The much fancied Germans (4/9) come into the match in mixed form, having drawn five of their last eight matches (W2 D1), four of which have finished by the same 1-1 scoreline.

Germany are struggling with a consistent scorer these days, with much rotation up-front involving the injured Timo Werner, Chelsea's Kai Havertz and Bayern duo Thomas Muller and Serge Gnabry.

Thomas Muller, does however, have some serious World Cup form, with Opta telling us he has scored 10 and assisted another six in his last 16 matches on the World stage, the highest totals for both since 2010.

He has also turned into an assist machine for Bayern Munich as he has become older and adapted his play.

Japan Form

Japan, meanwhile, have only won one of their last four (D1 L2) and lost to Canada only five days ago in a warm-up match for the World Cup. Japan have players littered all over Europe these days, but optimism remains low-key due to the manager - Hajime Moriyasu - squad selections, opting for discipline over flare; something that has long been a talking point in Japanese media.

Their top scorer in qualifying however will start here, the well-known Takumi Minamino, who netted 10 times on route to Qatar.

Germany v Japan betting

Under 2.5 goals is trading odds-against at 5/4.

In what looks on paper to be a tight, low scoring game, coinciding with the fact of the "do not lose your opening World Cup match" mentality, plus the cagey form of both sides, I am happy to see the value here. I certainly don't see Japan as big as 13/2 outsiders.

A nice way to get the Germans onside, though, is to look at the half-time/full-time market. It is 16/5 for the match to be level at half-time, but for the Germans to go on and win after the break where the quality could eventually tell.

