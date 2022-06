England are 8.27/1 on the Betfair Exchange to win this year's World Cup after the FA backed Gareth Southgate to manage England in Qatar.

Southgate has a brilliant record at international tournaments, taking England to the World Cup 2018 semi-final and the final of Euro 2020, but doubts about his management were raised after poor performances in the Nations League.

England played four matches this month, drawing two and losing twice to Hungary, including last week's 4-0 mullering at Molineux.

Even after getting the FA's backing Southgate is 5/2 to leave his post before the World Cup.

England play two more Nations League games in September - their only fixtures before Qatar - and they are as long as 5/1 to lose them both, even though the opponents are Germany and Italy.

England have come a long way in four years

As for what happens when England get to Qatar, you can get 16/1 on England failing to win a game - just as they did in 2014 under Roy Hodgson in Brazil.

But memories of Brazil 2014, and indeed Euro 2016, only illustrate how far England have come under Southgate in the last four years.

He is England's most successful manager since Sir Alf Ramsey and has changed the culture of the English national team.

He is particularly good at managing them at tournaments which is one reason why, as well as receiving the FA's backing, there are still plenty of bettors on board.

Only favourites Brazil 6.25/1 and holders France 7.613/2 are shorter in the outright betting than England.

The Three Lions kick off their campaign against Iran on 21 November and you can bet on who will make Southgate's starting line-up for that one.