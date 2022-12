Sign up for our World Cup Newsletter here

South Korea 4.5 v Portugal 1.83, the Draw 4.2

15:00

Live on BBC1

Joe Dyer says: "So can Son Heung-min and co pull off the upset? It's hard to gauge from their two games - a turgid 0-0 against Uruguay followed by a rollercoaster 3-2 defeat to Ghana.

"The latter match saw South Korea battle back from 2-0 down to level midway through the second half only to concede a third just minutes later. They're unreliable but at the prices they are the only bet that appeals in the match odds. I'd keep stakes small and take a chance on the Taegeuk Warriors.

"I would, however, be ready to lay a little of my wager should we be ahead late on. Backing South Korea at 4.57/2 and laying at around 1.75/7 (to retain stakes or take a profit) would be my plan of attack."

Ghana 5.0 v Uruguay 1.83, the Draw 3.85

15:00

Live on BBC2

Paul Higham: "With all the history and with high stakes yet again, this one seems certain to get a bit tasty and regardless of who wins, 9/10 on both teams to score is good enough to make it into our Bet Builder line-up.

"Darwin Nunez, Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani are all short enough for goals considering they've got one shot on target between them so far.

"A value play in the Uruguay line-up is Rodrigo Bentancur, who had a great chance against Argentina, has had three shots and has the best xG of the team.

"Bentancur is 13/2 anytime scorer and perhaps a more realistic 9/5 for a shot on target and has shown real promise carrying the ball from midfield and driving at the heart of the defence."

Cameroon 8.6 v Brazil 1.44, the Draw 5.1

19:00

Live on ITV

Alex Boyes says: "Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr has created more chances (6) than any other Brazilian so far though only has one assist to his name.

"He's actually had a direct hand in almost a third (11/36) of Brazil's attempts so far, either creating the shot for a teammate (6) or taking the shot himself (5).

"He also had a goal ruled out last time out due to Richarlison's offside. He is due some recognition.

"He's priced up at just under 2/1 to assist against Cameroon, which is a longer price than Everton (7/5), Richarlison, Raphinha (all 7/5), Rodrygo, Antony & Martinelli (all 6/4 and likely to be on the bench), Gabriel Jesus (13/8) and even Dani Alves (17/10). He has been undervalued."

Serbia 2.7 v Switzerland 2.88, the Draw 3.45

15:00

Live on BBC2

The Opta Stat: "Serbia have lost their final group stage games in each of their three previous FIFA World Cup participations and, in 2018, lost 2-1 to Switzerland.

"Following a 1-0 defeat to Brazil on MD2, Switzerland are looking to avoid losing consecutive games in the World Cup for the first time since 1994. Dusan Tadic has been involved in eight goals in his last eight games for Serbia in all competitions (2 goals, 6 assists)."