Friday World Cup Qualifiers Tips: Italy will keep it clean against Swiss

Goals will flow for Poles

Andorra 70.069/1 v Poland 1.071/14; The Draw 15.5

Friday 12 November, 19:45

Live on Sky Sports Red Button

Poland are second in Group I and trail England by three points. They must hope that England slip up somewhere in their final two games, but realistically Poland will have to make do with a play-off spot, which they currently occupy, with Albania two points behind them.

In the reverse fixture, Poland won 3-0 at home. There is reason to believe that they can win by a bigger margin this time, having defeated Albania 4-1 back in September. Over 3.5 goals is 2.0811/10.

Zahavi will continue scoring streak

Austria 1.715/7 v Israel 5.24/1; The Draw 4.1

Friday 12 November, 19:45

Live on Sky Sports Red Button

Israel need to win their final two games if they are to overtake second placed Scotland in Group F. Austria's only possible route to the play-offs is through their status as a Nations League group winner.

When these sides last met, Israel enjoyed a 5-2 win and as the more motivated of the two sides, they are a big price. Israel are 2.285/4 to avoid defeat in the Double Chance market, while Eran Zahavi is value at 3.613/5 to score, having already found the net eight times during the qualification process.

Danes can overcome handicap

Denmark 1.061/18 v Faroe Islands 80.079/1; The Draw 19.5

Friday 12 November, 19:45

Live on Sky Sports Red Button

Denmark have already secured automatic qualification, with a perfect record of eight wins from eight, in which they have scored 27 goals and conceded none. Even if they take the available option of rotating, they should still win comfortably.

The Danes only won the reverse fixture 1-0, but having beaten Moldova 8-0 and Israel 5-0 at home, there is hope that they can win by a larger margin this time round. Back Denmark with -3.5 goals on the handicap market at 2.0811/10.

Hungary can go two better

Hungary 1.011/100 v San Marino 170.0169/1; The Draw 55.054/1

Friday 12 November, 19:45

Live on Sky Sports Red Button

San Marino have lost all eight of their games and with 32 goals conceded, they're letting in an average of four goals-per-match. Hungary have little chance of making the play-offs, but they will surely win this at a canter.

The only question is by how many. Hungary won 3-0 in San Marino and with home advantage, the home win with -4.5 on the handicap could land at 2.265/4.

Italy will grab vital win

Italy 1.664/6 v Switzerland 6.411/2; The Draw 4.03/1

Friday 12 November, 19:45

Live on Sky Sports Football

The Group C leaders Italy are only ahead of Switzerland on goal difference. Consecutive draws against first Bulgaria and then Switzerland in the reverse fixture, have made things tough for the Euro 2020 champions.

With the game in Switzerland finishing 0-0, it could be worth backing Italy to keep another clean sheet. Italy are 2.56/4 to win to nil.