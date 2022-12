Sign up for our World Cup Newsletter here

Back France to end Moroccan fairytale

19:00 - France v Morocco

Morocco are looking to become the first African nation to reach the World Cup final - indeed, this game will be the first ever World Cup semi-final contested by an African side - and standing in their way are the World Cup champions. Morocco have already beaten Belgium, Spain and Portugal, but adding the French to that list is a different order of challenge.

France started on the front foot against England and may come out strongly against a Morocco team that has conceded just one in Qatar. If France get an early goal it will be fascinating to see how Morocco react.

Back Goals in Both Halves & France to win by 2 goals @ 6.33

Back French duo to score

No opposition player has scored against Morocco so far at the 2022 World Cup, with their only goal conceded coming via an own goal against Canada. But that run will surely end on Wednesday.

Which French player will get the goal? Kylian Mbappe didn't score against England but Olivier Giroud, who this column backed, hit the winner. It could be worth backing them both here, with the former hungry after failing to strike last time out and the latter keen to get another.

Back Mbappe & Giroud to score any time @ 5.4

Back another fast French start

France attacked England with intent from the off on Saturday and were rewarded when Aurélien Tchouaméni struck in the 17th minute. It would make sense for the world champions to start in a similar way against Morocco.

The Atlas Lions' success so far has been built on containing their opponents but, if France take an early lead, Morocco will have to come out and, if they are chasing the game in the second-half, France can exploit gaps and score more. For that reason, it's worth backing France to win the first half as well as the match.

Back France to win first half & goals scored in both halves @ 2.59

Back BBTS as brave Morocco bow out

We've been fairly down on Morocco in this column, so let's reward their extraordinary achievements by showing a little faith in the underdogs.

France have conceded in all of their games at this World Cup and, even though Morocco didn't score against Croatia or Spain, we'll have a punt on both teams to score here at 11/8.

As for a Morocco goalscorer, Youssef En-Nesyri became Morocco's all-time leading goalscorer at the World Cup with his winner against Portugal in the quarter-finals (3). Two of his three World Cup goals have come at this tournament, so we'll add him to the Bet Buider.

Back BTTS & Youssef En-Nesyri to score any time @ 4.65