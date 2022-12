Upamecano had three fouls v Poland & looks dodgy

Ziyech & En-Nesyri can trouble French on the break

8/1 #OddsOnThat special worth looking at

Read and follow our daily Live Blog here

Sign up for our World Cup Newsletter here

They couldn't do it again could they? That's the big question here as surprise package Morocco now take on defending champions France after knocking down and knocking out European powerhouses in their shock run to the last four.

The Atlas Lions were the better side when they beat Belgium in the group, stood firm to frustrate a toothless Spain before winning on pens, then shocked everyone by beating Portugal 1-0 in the quarters.

And it's that quarter-final win that should provide the most confidence in Morocco's supreme defensive capabilities as Portugal are loaded with attacking talent somewhat similar to the French.

I love Walid Regragui's unflinching dedication to defence, and one thing you can rule out is Morocco being happy just to be the first African side to play in a World Cup semi-final - they're coming here to win.

France are the 11/10 World Cup favourites, while the Mbappe Golden Boot/France World Cup double is now just 7/4 and there's no doubt they're massive favourites.

However, as I've set out in the Betfair match preview for the France v Morocco game I really think the north Africans can push the holders all the way.

The close links between the countries will serve as extra motivation for Morocco who look like they'll defend all day long if they have to.

And the links go way back with even France's Just Fontaine, scorer of a record 13 goals in the 1958 World Cup, being born in Morocco.

But what of our bets for the game then? Well it's all about Morocco's defensive intensity and how they can spring forward on the break.

One special I quite like from the 'Player Stat Combos' is Hakim Ziyech to hit the target from outside the box and Youssef En-Nesyri to get a header on target.

#OddsOnThat: Hakim Ziyech 1+ shots on target from outside the box & Youssef En-Nesyri 1+ headed shots on target @ 8/1

Ziyech could get similar joy to Bukayo Saka against Theo Hernandez down the Morocco right wing and he's never afraid to shoot from distance - he's scored already from outside the area in this World Cup and in fact six of his seven shots have come from outside the box.

En-Nesyri has already scored a header from three attempts in this World Cup, and both of his Champions League goals for Sevilla came from headers - and I think he can get some change out of the French centre backs.

Speaking of the French centre backs, one of life's greatest mysteries will remain just how Dayot Upamecano officially had zero fouls against England despite lunging in at almost every occasion.

We have our #FIFAWorldCup final 4.



France, Argentina, Croatia and Morocco



Who lifts the trophy next Sunday? -- Betfair (@Betfair) December 11, 2022

I'm not convinced by him at all and after he gave three fouls away against Poland, presumably when the referee was actually paying attention, we'll include him here in our own Bet Builder for another 2+ fouls as he faces Morocco's fast breaks.

And we're going to stick with Ziyech and En-Nesyri to complete our treble, by backing the pair to have 1+ shot on target each as I do think Morocco could have just the tools to trouble this French side.