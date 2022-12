Atlas Lions looking to prove defence can win World Cup

Griezmann should be involved in any French goals

Ziyech a key threat to French rearguard

French closing in on rare World Cup defence

It's not the fixture England fans would've hoped for, but in edging out the Three Lions holders France moved a step closer to becoming the first back-to-back World Cup winners since Brazil successfully defended their title back in 1962.

The 1998 Brazil team was the last reigning World Cup winner to reach the final, while the last European side to do so were the 1938 Italy team so it shows you the size of the achievement the French are chasing.

And although they'll deny it, Didier Deschamps' side will really fancy this now when facing Morocco rather than Portugal in the semi-final - although they'll likely need to improve their levels a bit from the England game where even Deschamps himself admitted they rode their luck.

With World Cup top scorer Kylian Mbappe and France's all-time record goalscorer Olivier Giroud though they're massive favourites to make it through to a fourth World Cup final by winning their fourth semi-final in a row after losing their first three.

Morocco out to continue making history

While Les Bleus are old hands at playing these games, it's a historic first semi-final for Morocco, and first ever game at this stage for an African team.

And after beating Belgium in the group before knocking out Spain and Portugal, Walid Regragui's side will have no fear as they now put their desire and defensive organisation up against the defending champions.

The Atlas Lions haven't beaten France (L3 D2) but they're smashing records all over the place in Qatar and they're now unbeaten in six World Cup games and looking impossible to score against - conceding just one own goal so far here which is the only goal they've conceded in the last nine games.

They'll have talented right-back Achraf Hakimi looking to take care of PSG team-mate Mbappe and another clean sheet will put them in touching distance of being the first African side to make the World Cup final.

Does defence win championships?

It's an old saying in the NFL that 'defence wins championships' and Morocco are out to prove that point again. They've got four clean sheets so far in this tournament and the last two teams to keep five at one World Cup both went on to win in (2010 Spain and 2006 Italy).

France are as short as 1/5 to make the final but Morocco will be a popular underdog here at 10/3 as they've shown they can break with pace and precision and Deschamps' defence has not been overly convincing at all.

They've conceded in every game here and in their last six World Cup outings overall, with just one clean sheet in their last 11 internationals so there's no reason why Morocco couldn't find the net even with limited possession.

It should be a close game though, as even an early France goal won't open up the Atlas Lions - who have defended brilliantly in Qatar having made more tackles and clearances than anyone else and facing just nine shots on target.

Morocco through

Under 2.5 goals is only 6/10 as a result but I'd stick that in any Bet Builders you're working on for this game, while the 90-minute draw at 3/1 also stands out but not as much as the half-time draw at 11/10.

And if you don't fancy a late winner then 4/1 on the draw/draw in the half-time/full-time market may be a wise move even with all of the attacking firepower that France possess - as a Deschamps team doesn't get frustrated by deep defending teams but also doesn't try and blow them away too early.

It's one of those where you have to favour the French, but not enough to back them at the prices, while Morocco I fear will come up just short but should push it all the way.

More for Morocco to watch for then just Mbappe

Kyler Walker and England kept Mbappe basically out of their game and yet France still won, so even if Hakimi can do the same then Giroud with his four goals, Antoine Griezmann with three goals and five assists in his last eight World Cup games could go and win it.

Griezmann is a man for the big occasion too as seven of his eight latest goal involvements have been in knockout games - he's just evens for a goal or assist here as a likely architect for anything the French manage to get out of this Morocco defence.

Youssef En-Nesyri scored the winner against Portugal to become Morocco's top all-time World Cup goalscorer and he's 9/2 to become just the fourth African to notch three goals at a single World Cup.

Hakim Ziyech looks the key for me though, as Bukayo Saka gave France all kinds of problems down England's right-hand side and Ziyech fits that kind of profile to also do some damage - he's 11/4 for a goal or assist.

The Chelsea man is also worth a look at Evens for a shot on target for Bet Builder inclusion purposes, as is 2/1 on Sofyan Amrabat seeing a card. The Morocco skipper has been magnificent and covered every blade of grass in that holding midfield role, but against Mbappe and the mobile French forward pack then he's liable to get caught out from time to time.