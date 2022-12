France v Morocco in second World Cup semi-final

En-Nesyri could bag you a decent profit

Sean Taylor has Morocco on side with an advantage

Max Liu says don't overthink this one, France will win

It's a big price, and it's a longshot, but, the price has pulled me in. I think this market appeals to all bettors, though.

He's 9/4 to have "1 or more", 18/1 for "2 or more" and 150/1 for "3 or more".

He's Morocco's all-time scorer at World Cups (3), netted the winner last time out with his head, and had three shots against Portugal - all with his head. Yes, only one hit the target, but he caused real issues and he would argue he should have at least hit the target with another.

Morocco will use him as their main source of danger, playing on the counter with Ziyech and Boufal, and also looking for set-pieces - something En-Nesyri will be very useful for. After all, he had a third of their overall shot count in the quarter-finals.

France have conceded in every game at this World Cup, and not that they have to here for this bet to even land, but, they give up chances to their opponents.

Morocco have only conceded one goal in their five matches in Qatar and that was an own goal against Canada. That is a remarkable achievement but against France the African nation will come up against a different order of attack.

The world champions attacked with intent from the start against England, scoring in the 17th minute, and I expect more of the same from Les Bleus against a Morocco side that hasn't gone behind yet at the World Cup. If France take the lead then it will be fascinating to see how Morocco react as it could force them to rethink their game plan entirely. France have the weapons to take advantage of that.

Like most England fans I didn't rate France's quarter-final performance that highly.

Yes, the worst team won on the night. No, I am not bitter.

But at the odds I have to give Morocco a rip in Wednesday's quarter-final.

I am sorely tempted to go for the straight win at a massive price but instead I'll play it safe with a bet on Morocco on the Double Chance market.

The underdogs do have a gameplan that is based around keeping it tight and being competitive in all areas of the pitch.

That makes the draw a big runner and at 2.6613/8 on the Betfair Exchange we can have it on our side as well as the win.

Allez, Maroc!

Morocco have been the story of the tournament and their style of play has been fascinating. They give up so much of the ball but also give up so few chances. World Cup semi-finals are historically cagey affairs and there's no reason to think this one will be any different. Didier Deschamps is known as a conservative manager and I've touched on Morocco's style of play.

I like the play giving Morocco a goal head start. The Africans won't give France much, but Mbappe and co have the quality in attack to take what chances they do create. Team news was a concern heading into the Portugal game but this looks a team who are much greater than the sum of their parts.

Injuries and availability is once again a concern here and while I expect France to eventually come out on top in a tight affair, I think giving Morocco a goal head start is a nice way of getting them onside.