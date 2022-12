Odds-on France have a case to answer for their low price

Morocco are the in-form team in Qatar

France must be backed on the Exchange at 1.6 8/13

The Opta Stat: "France have alternated between victory and defeat in their six World Cup meetings with African nations, losing 1-0 against Tunisia last time out in this year's group stage. No team has ever lost against two different African sides in the same World Cup before."

Conclusion: If the pattern continues then France will win this game, however, what this really tells us is that France do not dominate over African nations at World Cups. We all remember the famous 1-0 defeat to Senegal in 2002, whilst they've already tasted defeat in the group stages. Morocco are showing they are potentially one of the best African sides to appear at the World Cup, and they might just cause France more issues than the odds suggest.



Back Morocco to beat France @ 13/2

The Opta Stat: "France are playing in their seventh World Cup semi-final - having been eliminated from each of their first three (1958, 1982, 1986), they've won each of their last three matches at this stage (1998, 2006, 2018)."

Conclusion: If we take the emotion out and rely on history, then this may be a David v Golliath situation. Morocco have made history, but France are covered in decades of World Cup history and at 1.68/13 on the Betfair Exchange, there is money to be made. Let's not forget, they are the current World Cup champions.

Back France to win on the Exchange @ 1.6

The Opta Stat: "No opposition player has scored against Morocco so far at the 2022 World Cup, with their only goal conceded coming via an own goal against Canada. They've kept four clean sheets so far at this tournament, with the last two sides to record five in a single edition going on to lift the trophy (Spain 2010, Italy 2006). France meanwhile, have conceded in each of their last six games at the World Cup."

Conclusion: Morocco have kept out Belgium, Spain and Portugal (amongst others) at this World Cup, and though 'keeper Bonou has made a string of saves, they are so disciplined and defend superbly. They will have confidence in their methods and could well add France to their list. France have conceded in each game at this World Cup, and another 1-0 win for the African nation is on the cards. You could back Under 1.5 goals at 15/8 if you prefer to have a few results on your side, or, go for the 1-0.

Back Morocco to win 1-0 @ 13/1

The Opta Stat: "France's Antoine Griezmann has been involved in eight goals in his last eight World Cup starts (3 goals, 5 assists), setting up both of Les Bleus' goals in their 2-1 win against England in the quarter-final. Seven of these eight involvements have been in the knockout stages of the competition."

Conclusion: Antoine Griezmann (17) leads the way of all players when it comes to chances created at this World Cup, and he was France's best player in the quarter-final against England. No player has more assists than him in Qatar (3), and at 2/1 to provide another, that is a healthy price for the World Cup's current most creative player.

Back Greizmann to provide another assist @ 2/1

The Opta Stat: "Youssef En-Nesyri became Morocco's all-time leading goalscorer at the World Cup with his winner against Portugal in the quarter-finals (3). Two of his three goals have come at this tournament, and he could become just the fourth African to score 3+ goals in a single edition of the World Cup after Roger Milla in 1990 (4), Papa Bouba Diop in 2002 (3) and Asamoah Gyan in 2010 (3)."

Conclusion: He caused huge problems against Portugal and deservedly opened the scoring with a great header. He actually had three shots - all with his head, and that could be the target here once more. Only Mbappe (5), Giroud (4) and Messi (4) have scored more than him at this World Cup, so why can't he net once more? He was 9/2 to do so against Portugal and he is 9/2 to score again.

Back Youssef En-Nesyri to have 3+ shots @ 13/5

The Opta Stat: "Olivier Giroud has scored four goals so far at the 2022 World Cup, and would be the oldest player to score five in a single edition of the tournament if he nets here. With Kylian Mbappé already on five goals so far, France could be the first team to have two players score 5+ in a single World Cup since Brazil in 2002 (Ronaldo and Rivaldo)."

Conclusion: Olivier Giroud scored the winner against England and only his teammate Mbappe (5) has scored more than him. Let's also remember he is France's all-time record goalscorer. He could make more history here and is 15/8 to score once more. That's a chunky price when compared to Mbappe (11/10). They both netted against Australia and Poland, and if France can dominate this match, then both men could notch once more.

Back both Giroud & Mbappe to score in a double @ 4/1

France v Morocco Bet Builder

Why not combine some of the above choices? We can add Youssef En-Nesyri to have his three or more shots, Antoine Griezmann to provide an assist and Olivier Giroud to score, which gives us odds of 28/1.