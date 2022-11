France in fine form

Denmark with work to do

There were differing fortunes for France and Denmark in the first round of group fixtures and there's an element of surprise to see the champions available at 1.834/5 to win their second game of the tournament.

Given the quality France showed first time out it could turn out to be a big price.

Opening draw leaves Denmark in tricky spot

But Denmark are an obdurate outfit and these two have recent history with the Danes winning their last two meetings, both in the Nations League this year. Opta tell us that France have never lost to the same team more than twice in a calendar year so a tough task awaits against the tournament second favourites.

And, while three points would be priceless for Denmark following an opening round 0-0 draw with Tunisia, just one could come in very handy and that may give a clue as to their likely approach here.

France fit and firing

France got their World Cup off to a slow start but hit blistering form against Australia, scoring four without reply after conceding a surprise opening goal.

While Olivier Giroud scored a brace it was Kylian Mbappe who stole the show with his trickery, looking unplayable at times. The Paris St Germain forward scored and assisted against Australia and is 9.08/1 to do so again. Another goal for Giroud would take him past Thierry Henry as France's leading goalscorer and he is 2.6313/8 to score.

Scoring past Kaspar Schmeichel will be tough, however - the Danes have kept clean sheets in three of their last five World Cup games.

They are tough to beat, too. Kasper Hjulmand's side have drawn their past four World Cup fixtures, a run bettered only by Belgium.

France v Denmark Prediction

What will it be then - French brilliance or Danish determination? These two teams know each other well and the Danes appear to have the measure of France based on Nations League results.

But France weren't the only team to have a mediocre Nations League campaign (hello, England) and call me crazy but maybe that competition does not fire a player quite like the World Cup does?

Plenty will count on the result of the Tunisia v Australia earlier in the day, but given Denmark's ability to grind a game out I think this will be close.

The match odds then is a market I will probably avoid for all that the French price is a tempter.

Side markets offer potential value

A potential angle comes in the corners market - these two mustered 19 between them in their first group games and 1.9520/21 on Over 9.5 looks very backable.

I'd make it the first plank of any bet builder.

You can add in Mbappe to score/assist at 1.84/5 and yes on both teams to score to make a bet builder that pays at a touch over 6.05/1.