Richarlison 4/1 favourite to win Golden Boot

Neymar a big drifter after picking up ankle injury

2nd, 3rd and 4th favourites all in action today

Brazil striker Richarlison is the 4/1 favourite in the Betfair Sportsbook's FIFA Golden Boot market after his brace against Serbia and the news that his teammate and star man Neymar is set to miss the rest of the group stage.

Richarlison is in superb form for his country, scoring nine goals in his last seven appearances for Brazil, including those two opening World Cup goals on Thursday.

As Betfair Ambassador Rivaldo says in his latest column, the Tottenham striker now looks a certain starter for Brazil and is a major contender to win the Golden Boot.

Ankle injury dents Neymar's hopes

Neymar's hopes of winning the Golden Boot were dealt a huge blow when limping off against Serbia, with news emerging that he will now miss Brazil's next two group games at the very least.

Brazil's talisman and top scorer suffered ankle ligament damage - an injury that usually takes at least 10-14 days to recover - meaning we won't see him again before the knock-out stages of the competition.

Neymar is now a 22/1 chance to win the Golden Boot, but even that appears short given that Brazil's Round of 16 game - should they win the group - is in just 10 days time, 11 if they finish runners-up in Group G.

Valencia leads the way

Ecuador's Enner Valencia currently leads the way in the race to win the Golden Boot with three goals after he scored his country's sixth World Cup goal in a row in his team's 1-1 draw with Netherlands on Friday.

Valencia is 22/1 to be the tournament's top scorer, and with a game against Senegal next up, and likely qualification to the knock-out stage, might not be the worst price you'll ever see, especially given that you can back him each-way at 1/4 the odds, four places.

Market changes expected today

We can expect some significant changes in the market later today with the second, third and fourth favourites all in action.

Kylian Mbappe (one goal) can be backed at 13/2, just ahead of his teammate Olivier Giroud (two goals) at 9/1, and both should be in France's starting XI against Denmark this afternoon.

Fourth favourite Lionel Messi (one goal) will also be in action today, and he is currently available to back at 10/1 ahead of Argentina's crunch game against Mexico.

Golden Boot Winner Latest Odds:

Richarlison (2 goals) - 4/1

Kylian Mbappe (1) - 13/2

Olivier Giroud (2) - 9/1

Lionel Messi (1) - 10/1

Ferran Torres (2) - 12/1

Cristiano Ronaldo (1) - 14/1

Cody Gapko (2) - 16/1

Bukayo Saka (1) - 20/1

Enner Valencia (3) - 22/1

Harry Kane (0) - 22/1

Neymar (0) - 22/1

BAR - 33/1

*odds correct as of 11:00 Saturday 26 November