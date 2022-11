Prior to today's action, Brazil forward Richarlison was the 4/1 favourite to win the Golden Boot with the Betfair Sportsbook. However, with the likes of Mbappe, Messi and Giroud all in action today, market movement was expected.

Richarlison netting a brace in Brazil's opener against Serbia plus the news that his teammate and star man Neymar is set to miss the rest of the group stage, had seen money come for the Spurs forward.

Mbappe in flying form

Richarlison is now the 11/2 second favourite following Kylian Mbappe's brace against Denmark on Sunday evening. Mbappe has since been backed into 11/4 to be top marksman in Qatar, having been 13/2 at the start of play.

That makes it 31 goals in 61 caps for the PSG superstar and it's hard to argue with his price given the form he is in.

Olivier Giroud failed to get on the scoresheet today and he's drifted from 9/1 to 13/1 in the market.

Valenica steady in the market

Mbappe is tied with Ecuador striker Enner Valencia on three goals and the South American remains 22/1 to win the Golden Boot. With a game against Senegal up next, and likely qualification to the knock-out stage, that might not be the worst price you'll ever see, especially given that you can back him each-way at 1/4 the odds, four places.

Messi magic rescues Argentina

Having been 10/1 at the start of play, Messi was the game winner for Argentina against Mexico tonight. His long range goal opened the scoring and was pivotal in their victory. That was his second goal of the tournament and he's now 7/1 for the FIFA Golden Boot.

Torres to shine against Germany

12/1 fourth favourite Ferran Torres is in action against Germany on Sunday and he'll hope to add to his tally of two. His price hasn't moved despite goals elsewhere in the market today.

Golden Boot Winner Latest Odds:

Kylian Mbappe (3 goals) - 11/4

Richarlison (2) - 11/2

Lionel Messi (2) - 7/1

Ferran Torres (2) - 12/1

Olivier Giroud (2) - 13/1

Cristiano Ronaldo (1) - 14/1

Cody Gapko (2) - 16/1

Bukayo Saka (1) - 20/1

Enner Valencia (3) - 22/1

Harry Kane (0) - 22/1

Neymar (0) - 22/1

BAR - 33/1

*odds correct as of 21:30 Saturday 26 November