Kylian Mbappe leads Golden Boot race with five goals

Olivier Giroud and Lionel Messi both have four

Market says it's now a three-man race

France attacker Kylian Mbappe is the 1/2 favourite on the Betfair Sportsbook to win the FIFA World Cup Golden Boot.

The 23-year-old was kept quiet by England on Saturday night and was unable to add to his tally of five goals, but his side's 2-1 victory means France now have two more games in the tournament.

They will play Morocco in Wednesday's second semi-final with the winners progressing to next Sunday's World Cup final and the losers having to play a third-place play-off.

Market believes only Messi or Giroud can catch Mbappe

Only two players remain in the tournament with a realistic chance of catching Mbappe according to the market with both Lionel Messi, 3/1. and Olivier Giroud, 6/1, just one behind the French star on four goals each.

Both strikers scored in their side's quarter-final victories with Messi scoring a penalty in Argentina's 2-2 draw with Netherlands before his team would progress thanks to a penalty shoot-out win.

Argentina will play Croatia in Tuesday's first semi-final.

It's 50/1 bar the three players mentioned with no other player left in the tournament with more than two goals to their name.

To Win the Golden Boot: Mbappe 1/2, Messi 3/1, Giroud 6/1

To Win the World Cup: France 11/10, Argentina 13/8, Croatia 7/1, Morocco 10/1