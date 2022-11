Southgate's 26-man squad announced Thursday

Combine players to be picked in an acca

Maddison odds-on to be picked

Rashford expected in but Sancho to miss out

The World Cup kicks off in 12 days and England, whose manager Gareth Southgate will announce his squad on Thursday, are 10.09/1 in the outright winner market on the Betfair Exchange.

While the likes of Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling and Declan Rice are 1/50 on the Betfair Sportsbook to be in the squad, there are still a few that are touch and go.

James Maddison is 4/11 to go to Qatar even though he hasn't played for England for three years.

The Leicester midfielder, who has been in good form for his club this season, is one of several selection dilemmas facing Southgate.

Maddison has the kind of x-factor that England could need to unlock defences in Qatar and, while Jack Grealish already offers something similar, the Leicester man has played better in recent months.

The intrigue around who will be picked makes for lively betting markets and you can combine players you want to back to be selected in an acca.

Will Callum Wilson be on the plane to Qatar?



We just took this England squad 4-fold with the #NUFC striker at the heart of it ? Betfair (@Betfair) November 8, 2022

Twenty-six players will get the call - three more than usual - and Southgate is also sweating on the fitness of a handful, including defenders Reece James and Kyle Walker, both of whom are odds-on to be picked.

Midfielder Kalvin Phillips, who has missed most this season with injury, is 4/7 to be picked.

Then there's Harry Maguire who was left out of the Manchester United starting line-up last weekend, as he has been for much of this season, but is nevertheless 1/9 to go to the World Cup.

Marcus Rashford has shortened to 1/25 to be in the squad even though he was left out by Southgate in September. The Manchester United forward has been in fine form since and the odds indicate he's done enough to be on the plane.

The same cannot be said for his teammate Jadon Sancho who is out to 5/2.

West Ham's Jarrod Bowen 6/5 is a shorter price and Newcastle striker Callum Wilson is 4/6.

The market also thinks Brentford forward Ivan Toney 4/7 will be on the plane to Qatar.

Nations are allowed to make squad changes up to 24 hours before their first game - in England's case the deadline would be November 20 as they play Iran the following day.

You can also bet on who will start for England in their Group B opener, with the much discussed Trent Alexander-Arnold 9/2 to do so. Prior to the injuries facing Southgate this was probably a non-starter, but with Kieran Trippier the only other seasoned full-back playing regularly, Trent might be in with a shout.

Bukayo Saka, who is in fine form for table toppers Arsenal is 4/5 to start a week on Monday. whilst Mason Mount is 8/15. James Maddison to not only have enough to make the squad but to start for England, is 12/1.