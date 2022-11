James Maddison is going to Qatar

Heartbroken Ivan Toney misses out; Wilson is in

Joe Gomez does not make the cut

Kalvin Phillips retains his Euro place

Rashford back in the fold

England have finalised their 26-man squad for the Qatar World Cup with Gareth Southgate calling all players individually to let them know the good (or bad) news.

The England manager is set to take charge of his third major tournament for the Three Lions since taking over in 2016, steering the country to the semi-finals of the World Cup in 2018 and the final of Euro 2020.

Maddison Magic

James Maddison is the headline news for England as his fine club form for the last 18 months has been rewarded with a place in England's World Cup squad.

The Leicester midfielder, who has made just one senior appearance for his country, has long been ignored by Southgate since handing him his debut back in 2019. However, coupled with his undeniable form on the pitch has been a rallying cry from fans and pundits alike that Maddison must make the plane to Qatar.

Southgate has often stuck with the main core of players that have performed so well for him during his tenure, though some have lost form (and places at club level) opening the door for a fresh look at some Premier League stars.

However, not even Southgate could deny Maddison what many feel is a deserved place in the squad, though his actual involvement during the tournament remains to be seen.

Maddison has had a direct hand in 10 goals already this season in the Premier League (6 goals, 4 assists), whilst in 2022 alone, only Harry Kane, Kevin De Bruyne and Son Heung-Min have had a hand in more this year.

Ivan Toney out, Callum Wilson in

Ivan Toney is said to be heartbroken after being left out of Southgate's squad despite earning his very first call up back in September.

The Brentford striker has started the season in fine form with eight Premier League goals already, a tally only bettered by Aleksandar Mitrovic, Harry Kane and Erling Haaland.

However, Toney hasn't managed to make the cut with Newcastle's Callum Wilson jumping in ahead. Wilson, who hasn't played for England since 2019, is leading Newcastle's superb start to the season with six Premier League goals for a side currently sitting in third place.

Due to the formation England play and the fact that Harry Kane is a guaranteed starter up front, #9 striker options were always going to give way to more 'forward' players out wide, such as Bukayo Saka, Jack Grealish and Phil Foden. Marcus Rashford, however, is the third and final out-and-out striker to make the squad.

Marcus Rashford has done enough

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford has won back his place in the England squad after missing out on the most recent squad back in September.

Since that omission, Rashford has gone on to score four times at club level and even dislodged Cristiano Ronaldo to play through the middle for a few weeks.

For England though, it has all been downhill for Rashford since missing a penalty in the EURO 2020 final against Italy. A clear lack of form in front of goal was hindering his World Cup chances, and he even fell out of favour at Manchester United.

However, if you are a favourite of Southgate you always have a chance, and Rashford has performed time and time again for the Three Lions under Southgate's stewardship. He is a big character, a role model both on and off the pitch, and his versatilty also gives him an edge over other potential picks.

Sadly for teammate and friend Jadon Sancho however, he has lost his place in the squad.

Joe Gomez rumours fail to materialise

Thursday morning promoted plenty of rumours of who's in and who's out of England's squad, with Joe Gomez seen backed in from 6/1 to 8/13 to make England's squad on various outlets.

The Liverpool defender, who has had an inconsistent start to the season, was a credible option due to his versatility at playing both at Centre back and right back, with injuries to both Reece James and Ben Chilwell causing headaches in those positions.

However, Gomez has missed out on the place to Qatar, with Ben White seen as the preferred, versatile option instead, having played most of this season at right back himself.

Harry Maguire and Conor Coady usurpingly make the plane, despite a few calls for those to be left out the squad for Serie A title holder Fikayo Tomori and Crystal Palace's Marc Gheui - maybe just not experienced enough for Southgate.

Kalvin Phillips retains his place

Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips has made the 26-man squad despite only just recovering from a shoulder injury which has blighted his City career so far.

The former Leeds man was an integral part of Southgate's squad during England's run to the final of EURO 2020 alongside Declan Rice. However, the emergence of Jude Bellingham means one of the two might miss out on a starting berth in Qatar, though Phillips' inclusion altogether was up for debate.

However, he did return to action only last night as City beat Chelsea 2-0 in the EFL Cup, and as one of Southgate's tried, tested, and trusted warriors from last year, it is no major surprise to see the holding midfielder included. For James Ward-Prowse, though, it comes as bad news as he fails to earn his place in the team.

Conor Gallagher as been preffered to the Southampton man, whilst Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has also made the squad.

England Fixtures

England kick off their World Cup campaign on November 21st against Iran, and are in Group B alongside Wales and USA.

Group stage fixtures:

England v Iran - Monday 21 November, 13:00

England v USA - Friday 25 November, 19:00

England v Wales - Tuesday 29 November, 19:00

Knockout stage fixtures (if England win group):

Last 16 - Sunday 4 December, 19:00

Quarter-final - Saturday 10 December, 19:00

Semi-final - Wednesday 14 December, 19:00

Knockout stage fixtures (if England are runners-up in group):

Last 16 - Saturday 3 December, 15:00

Quarter-final - Friday 9 December, 19:00

Semi-final - Tuesday 13, December, 19:00

