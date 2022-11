England are third favourites after 6-2 win

Saka shortends from 49/1 to 20/1 for Golden Boot

Bellingham, Sterling and Rashford strike too

England were backed in to third favourites on the Betfair Exchange to win the World Cup after starting their campaign with a 6-1 win over Iran.

The Three Lions are 9.417/2 after achieving their best ever World Cup opening match result against opponents who simply could not cope with their quality.

Bukayo Saka, who scored a goal in each half, shortened from 50.049/1 to 21.020/1 in the Golden Boot betting on the Betfair Exchange.

England are 1.241/4 to win Group B.

Iran's goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand was taken off after head injury in first-half causing a long delay.

Afterwards, England found their momentum, looking sharp and hungry in attack. Jude Bellingham opened the scoring in the 35th minute. Saka and Raheem Sterling added two more before the break.

Saka struck again just after the hour before Mehdi Taremi scored Iran's first goal of the match.

Harry Maguire was injured in the process and went off with concussion, as the only blot on an otherwise excellent start for England.

Redemption for Rashford

Shortly afterwards, Marcus Rashford came off the bench and immediately banished memories of his Euro 2020 final penalty shootout miss by firing home.

Jack Grealish scored England's sixth after unselfish play from fellow subsitute Callum Wilson.

Taremi, in the 13th minute of injury-time, scored Iran's second from the penalty spot after Eric Dier was penalised for a shirt tug.

England's next match is against USA on Friday night and you will be able to read an in-depth preview with tips from our experts.